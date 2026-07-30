Things to do In ABV Gallery’s ‘Locals Only,’ 40-plus artists frame Atlanta for Atlantans Supersized group show is paired with ‘Six by Six’ exhibit featuring small works by metro, national and international artists. "Locals Only," on view until Aug. 9 at ABV Gallery in East Atlanta Village, features more than 40 metro Atlanta artists. The large sculptures in the middle of the gallery are part of a Fernbank Museum special installation in celebration of its “Dinosaur Summer” exhibit and experiences. (Courtesy of ABV Gallery)

By Dinah McClintock – ArtsATL 1 hour ago Share

This story was originally published by ArtsATL. This story was originally published by ArtsATL. Through Aug. 9, ABV Gallery in East Atlanta Village is hosting two exhibitions — “Locals Only” and “Six by Six” — that showcase Atlanta scenes, history and cultural memories. As the name implies, “Locals Only” includes only Atlanta-based artists and captures the sprawling scale of Atlanta’s culture from more than 40 viewpoints. The “Six by Six” project includes metro, national and international artists but limits them to 6-inch-square canvases. “Locals Only” is packed with imagery that Atlanta residents will recognize immediately. In that sense, it’s an exhibition meant for Atlanta insiders. Yet, a few noteworthy exceptions break the rule, offering something accessible to those who don’t know the city inside out.

John L. Hill’s acrylic and colored pencil work "MARTA" (2026) is featured in "Locals Only," an ABV Gallery exhibit on view through Aug. 9. (Courtesy of ABV Gallery) The first work to catch the eye in “Locals Only” is a 3-foot-square painting of a MARTA sticker, crumpled and worn. John L. Hill’s hyperrealistic acrylic and colored pencil work “MARTA” (2026) presents the familiar symbol as distressed, suggesting the nitty-gritty, daily grind faced by so many Atlanta commuters. The MARTA logo has not changed since 1972, so Hill’s weathered rendition may resonate with longtime Atlantans. In contrast to Hill’s trompe l’oeil precision, many of the artists in “Locals Only” adopt a more graphic style. Chris Alvarez’s “Big Kahuna” (2006) presents the Big Chicken in Marietta, the iconic, 56-foot-tall red rooster with googly eyes that has stood at the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Roswell Road since 1963. The painting renders the chicken with flat areas of bright color framed by bands of white and gray billowing clouds.

The title originates from Hawaiian culture; a kahuna refers to a wise and skilled expert or a person with a significant leadership role. For motorists trying to navigate Atlanta’s urban sprawl, the Big Chicken is a towering kahuna.

Sean Anthony Winn’s “Don’t Forget About the Neighborhood” (2026) revisits a tragic pedestrian accident in Northwest Atlanta from a decade ago. (Courtesy of ABV Gallery) Also presented as a painterly illustration is Sean Anthony Winn’s “Don’t Forget About the Neighborhood” (2026). The work shows the ghostlike outline of a seated figure with his head buried in his arms, crossed sorrowfully on top of his knees. Behind the figure is a bench and a telephone pole. Stuffed animals and notes are piled below, surrounding a small sign that reads “Isaiah Ward, RIP.” Ward was a 9-year-old who, while walking in his Northwest Atlanta neighborhood in 2016, was killed by a driver high on heroin. The community was outraged, and the killer was convicted. The stuffed animals and bench in the foreground are colored in a red wash connoting blood and physical trauma that contrasts with the clear blues and grays of the modern building in the background. Chris Veal's "The Floors Are Shaking (Glow In the Dark)" (2026) captures the original North Avenue location of the Masquerade music club. (Courtesy of ABV Gallery) Chris Veal’s “The Floors Are Shaking” (“Glow in the Dark”) (2026) uses acrylic, airbrush and glow-in-the-dark, aerosol paint to present the legendary Masquerade music club, founded in 1989 in a century-old, abandoned excelsior mill on North Avenue. The Masquerade became a center for Atlanta’s alternative music scene, with three stages named for Dante’s three stages of the afterlife — heaven, purgatory and hell.

The venue was relocated to Underground Atlanta in 2016. Veal depicts its original home as if it were a still shot from an animated film, in shades of blue, purple and gray. A skateboarder passes crowds of young people, some punked-out and some casual in jeans. Veal’s work is also featured in “Six by Six.” In those pieces, the artist paints cartoonish vintage sports cars with names of notorious Atlanta strip clubs against plain colored backgrounds. Courtney Hicks’ “404″ (2026) captures a punk-inspired figure with a collection of Atlanta references. The painting’s title refers to the city’s first area code, which was created in 1947 and still comprises inner-city areas of Midtown, downtown, Buckhead and parts of Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton counties. The number remains tied to Atlanta’s local identify and business culture. In the painting, a young woman has her head turned to the right. She is wearing a backward baseball cap with a shock of bright red, spiky hair protruding under its visor. Her torn red crop top with “Libra” spelled out across it is visible under her black leather, studded jacket covered with buttons, stickers and patches reading “404,” “AI sux,” “H8,” “Hello I am Antifa,” “No Grid” and “Mad Chix.” Hicks’ sketch work style combines bold line work and an unapologetically gritty vibe to convey Atlanta’s rebellious spirit. Ash Rader’s work "Vantage" (2006), pictured far right, presents an intimate close-up of a great horned owl. (Courtesy of ABV Gallery) Sami Jacq, Ash Rader and Chris Noosh are Atlanta artists included in both “Six by Six” and “Locals Only.”

Jacq’s “Roots” (2016) features a meticulously rendered close-up of a magnolia flower against a black background, painted to commemorate the Georgia Senate’s vote to change the state flower from the Cherokee rose to the magnolia earlier this year. “March” (2026) and “Daffodil” (2026) similarly feature close-ups of flowers native to Georgia on plain colored backgrounds. Rader spent a decade working in graphic design and marketing but found her love of nature and concern for endangered wildlife was best manifested in painting. Her work “Vantage” (2006) presents an intimate close-up of the right side of a great horned owl’s face. The artist’s highly detailed rendering captures the fine definition of every feather, with a high-contrast palette of deep blacks and crisp whites and brilliant touches of textured gold leaf that cut through neutral tones. The owl’s intense, watchful expression creates an immediate and powerful connection with the viewer. “Stillwater” (2006) presents a close-up of a single crocodilian eye with an arresting gaze. Chris Noosh's 3D "Ocean Voyager" (2026) is named after the Georgia Aquarium's popular exhibit. (Courtesy of ABV Gallery) Noosh’s oil and acrylic works are painted on carved birch, making them three-dimensional. “Ocean Voyager” (2026), named for one of Georgia Aquarium’s most popular exhibits, features a whale shark with manta rays above, gliding past other sharks. A giant grouper, bottlenose wedgefish and other marine animals hover above the ocean floor.