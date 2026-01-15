Things to do 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend Happenings include a new Tuskegee Airmen exhibit at Atlanta Children’s Museum and the Legion Comic Book Convention. The Children’s Museum of Atlanta honors the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen with an exhibit featuring hands-on installations, such as life-size cockpit flight trainers. The educational fun takes flight Saturday and Sunday, plus additonal dates. (Courtesy of Children’s Museum of Atlanta)

Looking for something to do with the kids this weekend in metro Atlanta? The Atlanta Children’s Museum is debuting “Aim High: Soaring with the Tuskegee Airmen,” an exhibit with plenty of hands-on activities. And the Legion Comic Book Convention is bringing classic comics, new and vintage toys and more to Acworth on Sunday, making it a fun stop for all ages. Check out the following 15 fun and family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Take the kids to honor the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen with life-size cockpit flight trainers, a land-the-plane maze, pressure-activated mirrors that show kids in aviation-related roles and more. This installation also features "Black Wings: American Dreams of Flight," which traces the contributions of Black heroes in aviation and offers hands-on activities. 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. $17.95 and up. Children's Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437. See IllumiNights at the Zoo for the last time this season from Friday through Sunday at Zoo Atlanta. (Courtesy of Zoo Atlanta)

Catch the last IllumiNights of the season as hundreds of brilliantly illuminated wildlife lanterns and displays light up a milelong trail. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. $16.99 and up. Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SW, Atlanta. 404-624-9453. Winter Jam 2026 Tour Known as Christian music’s largest annual tour, Winter Jam features Chris Tomlin, Matthew West, Katy Nichole, Disciple, Emerson Day and Newsong, along with speaker Zane Black. 5 p.m. Sunday. $15 at the door. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000.

The Women of Oakland This 75-minute guided walking tour includes stories of pioneering, producing and patriarchy-smashing by women buried at Oakland Cemetery. 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Sunday. $6-$12. Oakland Cemetery, 374 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-549-8932. The Legion Comic Book Convention in Acworth on Sunday features classic comics, new and vintage toys and collectibles and more. (Courtesy of Legion Comic Book Convention) Legion Comic Book Convention

This convention features classic comics, new and vintage toys and collectibles and a community of metro creators and collectors. Kids 10 and under will receive a free comic book. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $5 cash at the door, $7 card. Kids 10 and under free with adult admission. Heavens Banquet Hall, 5050 Cherokee St., Acworth. Greater Atlanta Coin Show Buy, sell, trade or browse among many coins, currency, bullion and other collectible treasures. Free verbal appraisals are available. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Free admission and parking. IAM Union Hall — Local Lodge 709, 1032 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. 770-772-4359.

“Driving Miss Daisy” The Acworth Theatre Co. performs this tale of an elderly Atlanta white woman whose son hires an Black man to be her chauffeur in 1948 Atlanta. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. $21.88-$24.14. Roberts School, Rena Henton Theatre, 4681 School St., Acworth. 770-672-0294. History Alive: The Southern Railroad Railroading author and enthusiast Todd DeFeo will speak about the Southern Railroad and then help unveil a new railroad exhibit.

9:30-11 a.m. Saturday. Free, with donations appreciated. Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-668-0401. Lyon Farm tour Take a guided tour of the Lyon Farm, one of the few plantation homes left intact in Georgia. The tour explores the cultural history of the land, including Indigenous occupants, subsistence white settlers, enslaved Black families and free Black communities. 10 a.m. Saturday. $13.51. Historic Lyon Farm, 4506 Lyons Road, Stonecrest. 404-998-8384. Ugly Pajama 5K Run

Dress in your most outrageous pajamas and run or walk this 5K course. 9 a.m. Saturday. $33.60-$39.10. Big Blue Marble Academy, 3835 Johns Creek Parkway, Johns Creek. Get the kids together for Make Your Own Giant Chocolate Bar on Saturday at Chamberlain's Chocolate Factory and Cafe in Roswell. (Courtesy of Chamberlain's Chocolate Factory and Cafe) Make Your Own Giant Chocolate Bar Bring kids ages 5 and up and taste a sampling of chocolates before crafting a half-pound bar to take home.

6-7:30 p.m. Saturday. $30 per person making chocolate. Chamberlain’s Chocolate Factory and Cafe, 1575 Old Alabama Road, Suite 205, Roswell. 678-728-0100. Winter snow bunny painting class Take a guided class to create a winter scene with snow and whimsical bunnies to keep. 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday. $35 (must register by Friday). Westside Market Roswell, 606 Holcomb Bridge Road, #140, Roswell. 770-998-9986. “The Magic of Motown”

Enjoy the sounds, choreography and costuming that captures the magic of Detroit soul music, including the Temptations, the Jackson 5, Diana Ross and the Supremes and more. 7:30 p.m. Friday. $51.48 and up, parking $10. Gas South Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 470-639-8243. “The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Jr.” Watch a performance of the beloved character who wakes up flat and scours the globe for a solution to his unusual problem. 1 p.m. Saturday. $7 and up. Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville Arts Center, 147 E. Crogan St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.