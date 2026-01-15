15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Happenings include a new Tuskegee Airmen exhibit at Atlanta Children’s Museum and the Legion Comic Book Convention.
The Children’s Museum of Atlanta honors the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen with an exhibit featuring hands-on installations, such as life-size cockpit flight trainers. The educational fun takes flight Saturday and Sunday, plus additonal dates. (Courtesy of Children’s Museum of Atlanta)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Looking for something to do with the kids this weekend in metro Atlanta? The Atlanta Children’s Museum is debuting “Aim High: Soaring with the Tuskegee Airmen,” an exhibit with plenty of hands-on activities. And the Legion Comic Book Convention is bringing classic comics, new and vintage toys and more to Acworth on Sunday, making it a fun stop for all ages.
Check out the following 15 fun and family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Take the kids to honor the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen with life-size cockpit flight trainers, a land-the-plane maze, pressure-activated mirrors that show kids in aviation-related roles and more. This installation also features “Black Wings: American Dreams of Flight,” which traces the contributions of Black heroes in aviation and offers hands-on activities.
9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. $17.95 and up. Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437.
See IllumiNights at the Zoo for the last time this season from Friday through Sunday at Zoo Atlanta. (Courtesy of Zoo Atlanta)
Take a guided tour of the Lyon Farm, one of the few plantation homes left intact in Georgia. The tour explores the cultural history of the land, including Indigenous occupants, subsistence white settlers, enslaved Black families and free Black communities.