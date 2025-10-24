Midtown hideaway reveals treasure trove of art Paintings, books and plants compete with stunning views in Everett Long and Fred Smith’s Atlanta home. Everett Long and Fred Smith work in the library of their Midtown home. (Tomas Espinoza for the AJC) ( Tomas Espinoza )

It would be easy to overlook Everett Long and Fred Smith’s building, a cream colored mid rise perched on a hilltop high above the modern day gladiatorial ring of the Trader Joe’s parking lot in Midtown. “I was in Virginia Highlands right before moving here, and when my realtor called and was trying to describe the building, I was like, there’s not a building there,” Smith recalled.

But that nondescript building hides a treasure trove of art, memories, books and a collection of houseplants that would make any millennial weak in the knees. Long and Smith’s two-level condo is a design bonanza, filled with incredible artwork — much of it by Atlanta artists — and views that might be some of the best in the city. Facing south is Ponce City Market and the Beltline; to the north is an impressive landscape of Buckhead skyline and Piedmont Park with a bird’s-eye view of the Midtown High School football field. Stanford law professor Smith and communications and branding consultant Long have the envy-inducing distinction of having their wedding at Atlanta Contemporary (Long just joined the board there) covered in The New York Times. Long, a native of Philadelphia, and Smith, a native of Athens, moved in together, got married and started renovations on their space all in the same year, 2022. In the Long-Smith home. (Tomas Espinoza for the AJC) Both Smith and Long work from home offices, Smith’s on the condo’s lower level and Long’s on the second level with a stunning view of Piedmont Park. They meet in the middle in the second floor library next to their open plan living room. They painted the bookcases black, providing a stunning backdrop for their books, including Smith’s collection of law tomes, as well as family photos and small works by Atlanta artist Shanequa Gay.

During COVID-19, the room became an ideal Zoom background for Smith’s television interviews as a legal expert for MSNBC and CNN. The space even got a 10 out of 10 on the Room Rater X account: “Good Law Professor setup: Love the color. Books. Photos.”

Also featured in the space is a bespoke oversized spin on a child's classroom desk and chair created by Long's father. In the Long-Smith Home. (Tomas Espinoza for the AJC) Across the room, an accent wall painted in Sherwin Williams Iron Ore helps the flat screen television disappear into that background void. On the opposite wall is a work by Atlanta artist Kevin Sipp. The couple swapped out a glass coffee table from West Elm with the current ottoman to give more warmth and softness to the living room. Despite the predominance of white walls and high ceilings that can sometimes make contemporary spaces feel chilly, the couple have infused the space with warmth thanks not only to their very personal art collection, but also through their use of color on key statement walls and the blond luxury vinyl plank flooring (more than one flood has taught the couple of the heartbreak of wood floors). Long-Smith Home (Tomas Espinoza for the AJC)

Long-Smith Home (Tomas Espinoza for the AJC) The sleek kitchen with minimalist cabinets came with the condo but the couple repainted the tan cabinets with “bright white to wake up the space and reflect more light,” said Long, which adds to the slightly “Richard Meier High Museum” contemporary art vibe. Long-Smith Home (Tomas Espinoza for the AJC) A kitchen nook with a large window initially presented a design challenge which Long solved by turning the light drenched space into a nursery for a large monstera and a collection of succulents including old man cactus and a “Curly Locks” plant. The south facing window was initially a learning curve. “It’s so bright, I burned a lot of things,” said Long. The couple removed the curtains to let more light into the space but also to let the artwork command center stage on the walls. The smattering of plants throughout the space, along with statement walls in various colors keep the bright, white space from feeling cold.

Long-Smith Home (Tomas Espinoza for the AJC) Even the powder room is a testament to the couple’s love of contemporary art with works in shades of blue complementing the periwinkle vanity. Long-Smith Home (Tomas Espinoza for the AJC) The first level primary bedroom stuns in Sherwin Williams Sherwood Forest, a rich, saturated color that gives the space an enveloping warmth perfect for a room associated with rest and calm. More works by Phansavanh offer bright contrast to the moody wall color. The double doors open to the foyer and a staircase to the home’s second level.

Long-Smith Home (Tomas Espinoza for the AJC) You can’t go wrong with blue in a guest bedroom to create an instantly relaxing tone. Sumptuous blue curtains behind the headboard only add to the sense of quiet luxury. Above the bed is a Persian prayer rug Smith found on a trip to Istanbul. Smith and Long host a regular rotation of friends visiting from Berlin, New Zealand, and Argentina, along with their parents and even the occasional actor in town for Lavender Fest. Long-Smith Home (Tomas Espinoza for the AJC) Long-Smith Home (Tomas Espinoza for the AJC) Long’s favorite room is his art-filled office. The room’s focal point is a mixed media painting by Athens artist Victoria Duggar. Like Smith’s office, Long’s features a couch for cat naps. An accent wall in Dash of Curry by Benjamin Moore gives the sunlit room an infusion of color to counterbalance the bright white walls. Long-Smith Home (Tomas Espinoza for the AJC) Long’s favorite room is his art-filled office. The room’s focal point is a mixed media painting by Athens artist Victoria Duggar. Like Smith’s office, Long’s features a couch for cat naps. An accent wall in Dash of Curry by Benjamin Moore gives the sunlit room an infusion of color to counterbalance the bright white walls. “Some of those oranges on walls can get really aggressive” said Long, so it’s critical to get the right shade. A designer friend recommended painting just a statement wall in that deep saffron color so as not to overwhelm the room. She also suggested bringing in any artworks that had traces of that statement wall color to give a sense of cohesion to the space. “Then all of a sudden, the room just kind of came together,” said Long. When visitors walk up the staircase to the second level, Long hopes the golden glow coming from his office will act as visual way finding and draw them toward the space. “I want this room to call to people,” said Long.