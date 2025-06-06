Things to Do
Get cultured at Suwanee Asian Festival with performances, food and music

Highlights include a dragon dance and games inspired by ‘Squid Game.’
The Suwanee Asian Festival on Saturday will feature performances, food and costumes to help visitors connect with Asian cultures. (Courtesy of Boon Vong)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
15 minutes ago

Join the third annual Suwanee Asian Festival on Saturday, June 7 to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. (The event was postponed from May 10 because of weather.)

Held from noon to 8 p.m., the free, family-friendly festival features numerous fun ways to connect with and learn more about Asian cultures and histories, including performances, costumes, music and food.

Special events to be held during the festival include a random dance challenge hosted by Doraville music store KPop Store in USA, traditional games inspired by the popular Netflix series “Squid Game,” a dragon dance and diablo (Chinese yo-yo) presented by the Gwinnett Chinese American community, a tae kwon do demonstration by K-Taekwondo and performances by Phayanak Dance Crew as well as Laotian American rapper Hope “Hopii” Thammavongsa.

Other featured entertainment includes EDM producer and DJ NINJ3FF3C7, fusion rock band JAAGO and traditional and contemporary performances that represent Korea, China, Cambodia, the Philippines, India, Laos, Thailand, Hmong and other countries and groups.

When you’re ready to eat or drink, visit food trucks serving bubble tea ice cream, macarons and other authentic Asian cuisine options. Vendors will also be on hand to sell arts and crafts inspired by these cultures.

“We live in a global era where every community’s culture, traditions and heritage enrich our collective lives,” festival organizer Michelle Kang said in an email. “These celebrations connect us across generations and backgrounds and deepen mutual understanding.”

The festival will be held at Suwanee Town Center Park at Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road. More information: 678-951-3167, suwanee.com.

