6 ways to make the airport a stress-free experience

1. Strategic booking and planning ahead

An enjoyable experience down the road begins with planning, and that starts with booking. If dates are flexible, track flights and prices on Google Flights. Off-season or shoulder season avoids crowds and longer wait times. According to Expedia, booking on Sunday garners the best price, while flying on Thursday or Saturday will save the most money.

The cheapest flight or basic cabin does not always deliver the best deal. Always check options because prices between cabins fluctuate daily.

A direct flight is always easier and eliminates issues beyond your control. If a connection is unavoidable, allow at least 90 minutes between connections.

2. Make a game plan for arrival and departure

A shuttle service or rideshare that will drop you off at the departure terminal is ideal. If you have an early flight or even a late evening arrival, consider the park-and-fly option offered by hotels like Hilton or Marriott. They offer great rates for a one-night stay, either departure or return date, with parking included.

Upon landing, move through the airport with the end in mind. Hire a car service or shuttle for pick-up at baggage claim.

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

3. Get your personal items and carry-on ready

Regardless of where you go or how long you’ll stay, a carry-on will do the job. It eliminates the stress and expense of checking bags. Most airlines allow one personal item and one carry-on; choose a larger personal item that fits underneath the seat that will accommodate a purse or laptop.

Streamline everything the night before. Weigh bags and make sure you can lift them into the overhead bin without assistance. Charge all electronics to capacity, eliminating the need to recharge or search for charging stations.

In your personal bag, place documents in an easily accessible pocket. Put them in the same place every time so reaching will become automatic. Carry your Real ID or passport for identification.

4. Dress for comfort and security

Dress for comfort. Regardless of the number of hours in the air, breathable, cotton and loose-fitting clothing make all the difference. Layers are always a good option, especially when temperatures in an airplane fluctuate.

Depending on whether or not you have expedited security, remember what you’ll have to remove. Leave behind or place in your carry-on the gold or silver metals, belts and jewelry, making the security line a breeze.

5. Arrive early and utilize apps

Running through a terminal is never a good look, so arrive early to avoid this scenario. For domestic flights, arrive two hours ahead of boarding time. For international flights, allow three hours ahead.

An extra layer of protection is TSA PreCheck or Clear. Apply for each online. When flying internationally, Global Entry makes reentry into the States seamless and speedy.

Utilize smartphone apps providing everything at your fingertips. Check in early on the airline app, and add your boarding pass to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. This avoids fumbling in security or boarding lines.

6. Relax and enjoy a preflight meal or gathering

You’ve arrived early, and everything is in its proper place. If you’re traveling with family or friends, choose a restaurant at the terminal near your departure gate and enjoy a meal.

If you have lounge access, this provides amazing downtime, along with food and drink.