“The mild memory deficits that are evident in middle age are associated with inflammation, stress, sleep disturbances and interactions of diet and medicine, which can be modified,” Foster said.

Two types of memories

Broken up into two categories, your memory is either episodic or semantic. Episodic memories are things you pick up quickly and then quickly forget, while semantic memories are facts you’re repeatedly exposed to that remain relatively constant.

“Impaired episodic memory is highly variable, but generally begins in middle age, while impaired semantic memory is limited to older individuals,” Foster said.

With mild cognitive impairment, your episodic memory can become impaired, reducing attention.

“While older individuals can easily detect infrequent signals — like when a light changes color — impairment can be observed for tasks that require increased attention, such as keeping track of multiple objects,” Foster said.

Older individuals may initially only show signs of memory loss when their memory capacity is taxed by an increasing amount of information, according to Foster. This can mean memory defects only show up under challenging conditions.

Other health issues can cause memory loss

Beyond forgetfulness related to aging, and age-related illnesses, memory loss can also occur as a result of specific medical conditions.

According to the National Institute on Aging, depression, blood clots or tumors in the brain, head injuries, vitamin deficiencies and sleep issues can all lead to memory loss. It can even be a symptom of a problem with your thyroid, liver or kidney.

Ruling out other health issues when suffering from memory loss is an important step, since often, according to the NIA, when these health issues are addressed, the memory loss will go away.

Seeking additional care

Severe memory loss, regardless of diagnosis, can lead to the need for additional care because of the impact it can have on everyday life.

“Memory loss tends to make people feel more isolated and puts them at risk for additional complications,” Shari Bayer, chief marketing and communications officer at Jewish HomeLife told the AJC. “They will suddenly stop attending activities or family events because they don’t want others to see they don’t understand or need support.”

Left alone, those with memory loss can even forget to care for themselves, neglecting to eat, take medicine or keep themselves clean. This can all lead to potentially dangerous outcomes according to Bayer, which is why proper help can be so important.

“More significant conditions will limit an individual’s ability to live independently,” Foster said.

Getting proper care ensures the safety of those suffering from memory loss.

At Berman Commons, an assisted living and memory care community in Dunwoody, residents come in for a variety of memory-related reasons.

“In our memory care neighborhood, we also have had residents with intellectual disabilities and traumatic brain injuries who need more oversight to be able to live safely,” Bayer said, although they mostly see residents with some form of dementia that require specialty care.

Exercising your memory

While there’s no way to avoid memory loss as we age, there are lifestyle choices that can help you stay sharp.

“The best suggestion is to get enough sleep, maintain a proper diet and exercise, and exercise your memory and attention,” Foster said.

This latter piece of advice is all about having an engaged lifestyle.

“Good examples are to join a social group involved in your interests, learn a new skill or plan a trip that involves travel to new places,” Foster said.

These activities allow you to use your memory, staying active and engaged with new things. They’re a great way to support brain health as well as a healthy lifestyle.