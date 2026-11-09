Pope football coach steps down for another position at school

Sean O'Sullivan said he has stepped down as coach of the Pope football team after four seasons. O'Sullivan was previously the head coach at Centennial and North Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

The Greyhounds were 10-30 in Sean O’Sullivan’s four seasons.

The Greyhounds were 10-30 in Sean O’Sullivan’s four seasons.

Pope football coach Sean O’Sullivan announced his resignation Monday and plans to remain at the school in another role, he told AJC Varsity.

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O’Sullivan, a Pope alumnus, has coached the Greyhounds the past four seasons with a 10-30 record.

O’Sullivan did not name his new role, as it is pending board approval, but said, “It’s one of those things where an opportunity presented itself, and at a place like this, how do you not take it?”

O’Sullivan has been head coach at Centennial (2020-22) and North Atlanta (2018-19).