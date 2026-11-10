Offensive Line of the Week paves way for North Gwinnett in high-scoring win

North Gwinnett averaged 10.2 yards on 45 plays and did not allow a sack in a 57-55 win over Parkview.

North Gwinnett averaged 10.2 yards on 45 plays and did not allow a sack in a 57-55 win over Parkview.

The AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Offensive Line of the Week is North Gwinnett’s unit of Joshua Jones, Jacob Torres, Leo Garcia, Shawn Temile, Jude Dzahli-Sowu and Deantae Benemon.

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They paved the way for 459 total yards (261 rushing, 198 passing) in a 57-55 victory over Parkview.

North Gwinnett averaged 10.2 yards on 45 plays and did not allow a sack.

Lines of distinction

*Banks County’s offensive line of Cobey Ward, Andrew Patton, Holden Cruce, Colton Lynn, Brice Highfield, Daric Garvin and Parker Moore paved the way for 466 rushing yards and two 175-yard rushers – Kyson Nesbitt (287) and Haiden Williamson (175) – in a 49-35 victory over Northview.