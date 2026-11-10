Offensive Line of the Week paves way for North Gwinnett in high-scoring win

The AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Offensive Line of the Week is North Gwinnett’s unit of Joshua Jones, Jacob Torres, Leo Garcia, Shawn Temile, Jude Dzahli-Sowu and Deantae Benemon.
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They paved the way for 459 total yards (261 rushing, 198 passing) in a 57-55 victory over Parkview.
North Gwinnett averaged 10.2 yards on 45 plays and did not allow a sack.
Lines of distinction
*Banks County’s offensive line of Cobey Ward, Andrew Patton, Holden Cruce, Colton Lynn, Brice Highfield, Daric Garvin and Parker Moore paved the way for 466 rushing yards and two 175-yard rushers – Kyson Nesbitt (287) and Haiden Williamson (175) – in a 49-35 victory over Northview.
*Callaway’s offensive line of Bryson Pike, Kamar Simon, Noah Smith, Dekaree Parks and Riley Tucker paved the way for 380 total yards (229 rushing, 151 passing) in a 28-24 victory over Northeast. They produced touchdown drives of 14, 10, five and three plays and clinched the game with an 11-play drive to the Northeast 10 yard line as time expired.
*Hebron Christian’s offensive line of Tyler McCart, Gabe Saavedra, Elijah Morrison, Justin Castro, Cade Kivett and Fred Moses paved the way for 605 total yards (415 rushing, 190 passing) and two 100-yard rushers – Beau Bennett (104) and Jordan Green (105) – in a 69-7 victory over Elbert County.
*Stephens County’s offensive line of Ryan King, Langston Brooks, Asher Fleming, Micah Hull and RJ Richardson paved the way for 507 total yards (137 rushing, 370 passing) in a 35-26 victory over Morgan County.
*Thomas Jefferson Academy’s offensive line of Lane Watkins, Lawson Willis, Noah Cox, Jonathan Lindner, Kasen Smith, Treb Walden and Nick Godowns led the way for 415 rushing yards — 208 from Rashad Smith — in a 46-28 GIAA semifinal victory over Flint River Academy.
*Trion’s offensive line of Jancarlos Morales, Hudson Wilbanks, Hayden Woolard, Frank Carrillo, Jaxon Woods, Kam Hanes and Hayden Linam paved the way for 316 rushing yards in a 40-7 victory over B.E.S.T. Academy.
*Whitefield Academy’s offensive line of Graham Harris, Louis Barbieri, Parker Bassing, Andrew Kim, Samuel Suddath, Thomas Dickey and Alden Martin with tight end Luke Linder paved the way for 667 total yards (452 rushing, 215 passing) and Amos Robinson’s 286-yard rushing game in a 56-44 victory over Trinity Christian.