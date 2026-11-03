The AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Offensive Line of the Week is Lowndes’ unit of Abram Eisenhower, Noah Bair, Coltyn Smith, Owen Lofton, Kam Brown and Brody Powell with blocking back Gavin Gray.
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They paved the way for 356 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 46 carries in a 32-31 victory over Valdosta in a Winnersville Classic battle of 8-0 teams. Lowndes attempted only three passes. Lowndes coach Adam Carter put the game on his line to control the game.
“It was a huge challenge for our kids,” Carter said. “They knew we were running it.”
Rushing for more than 100 yards were quarterback Jayce Johnson (146) and running back Mason Woods (102). Johnson scored the winning touchdown on a fourth-and-goal run from the 1 yard line in the fourth quarter. Lowndes’ offensive line coaches are Patrick Tresey and Jared Allen.
Lines of distinction
*Carrollton’s offensive line of Kweli Fielder, BJ Rawlings, Jayden Moses, Marc Mitchell and Trey Norman with tight ends Keaires Miller and Asher Phillips paved the way for 567 total yards and touchdown drives of 80, 55, 77, 80, 90, 80 and 80 yards (scoring on every possession) in a 48-17 victory over East Coweta. The line helped produce 565 points while compiling a 10-0 record, the highest regular-season point total for a team in the highest class in state history.
*Cartersville’s offensive line of Caden McMullin, Jorian Bailey, Benjamin Cagle, Carter Levstek and Jaylen Love paved the way for 503 total yards (364 rushing, 139 passing) in a 53-14 victory over Dalton that clinched the Region 7-5A championship. Cartersville is the first team in GHSA history to score seven touchdowns in each of its first nine games.
*Gordon Lee’s offensive line of Will Slaton, Cody Pagleno, Jared Kizziah, Eli Hasty and Will Chambers paved the way for 469 total yards (362 rushing) in a 49-14 victory over Dade County.
*Jones County’s offensive line of Alex Hammond, Cameron Sherman, Kobie Gardner, Barrett Rosenberger, Camron Wilkes and Elijah Mack paved the way for 307 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in a 51-14 victory over Warner Robins.
*Wheeler County’s offensive line of Rhett McCranie, Trey Williams, Marco Tanner, Luke Smith and Fisher Thornton with tight end Jeric Peeples paved the way for three 100-yard rushers – Jah’Koryan Dinkins (273), John Miller (131) and Malik Madison (130) – in a 42-25 victory over Telfair County.