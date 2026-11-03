The AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Offensive Line of the Week is Lowndes’ unit of Abram Eisenhower, Noah Bair, Coltyn Smith, Owen Lofton, Kam Brown and Brody Powell with blocking back Gavin Gray.

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They paved the way for 356 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 46 carries in a 32-31 victory over Valdosta in a Winnersville Classic battle of 8-0 teams. Lowndes attempted only three passes. Lowndes coach Adam Carter put the game on his line to control the game.

“It was a huge challenge for our kids,” Carter said. “They knew we were running it.”

Rushing for more than 100 yards were quarterback Jayce Johnson (146) and running back Mason Woods (102). Johnson scored the winning touchdown on a fourth-and-goal run from the 1 yard line in the fourth quarter. Lowndes’ offensive line coaches are Patrick Tresey and Jared Allen.