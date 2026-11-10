Improvement Tracker: KIPP Atlanta retakes lead in Class 3A

KIPP Atlanta coach Corey Jarvis warms up before a game against North Cobb Christian on Oct. 2, 2026, in Kennesaw. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

KIPP Atlanta, coached by Corey Jarvis, is 7-3, one victory short of a school record for wins in a season.

KIPP Atlanta, coached by Corey Jarvis, is 7-3, one victory short of a school record for wins in a season.

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, a team aiming for its first playoff victory in history this week in a game against Haralson County, is back on top of the Improvement Tracker in Class 3A after the regular season.

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KIPP Atlanta, coached by Corey Jarvis, is 7-3, one victory short of a school record for wins in a season.

The Improvement Tracker is based on an objective formula that uses current and historical Maxwell Ratings. Improvement from 2025 counts most, but the formula also considers previous years to discourage rewarding traditionally strong teams that simply bounce back from a down year.

The year-end winners will receive awards, presented by Formetco, at the Georgia Football Coaches Association College Coaches Luncheon in February in Macon.