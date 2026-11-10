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IMPROVEMENT TRACKER

Improvement Tracker: KIPP Atlanta retakes lead in Class 3A

KIPP Atlanta, coached by Corey Jarvis, is 7-3, one victory short of a school record for wins in a season.
KIPP Atlanta coach Corey Jarvis warms up before a game against North Cobb Christian on Oct. 2, 2026, in Kennesaw. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
KIPP Atlanta coach Corey Jarvis warms up before a game against North Cobb Christian on Oct. 2, 2026, in Kennesaw. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, a team aiming for its first playoff victory in history this week in a game against Haralson County, is back on top of the Improvement Tracker in Class 3A after the regular season.

KIPP Atlanta, coached by Corey Jarvis, is 7-3, one victory short of a school record for wins in a season.

The Improvement Tracker is based on an objective formula that uses current and historical Maxwell Ratings. Improvement from 2025 counts most, but the formula also considers previous years to discourage rewarding traditionally strong teams that simply bounce back from a down year.

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The year-end winners will receive awards, presented by Formetco, at the Georgia Football Coaches Association College Coaches Luncheon in February in Macon.

The schools are listed below. Coaches’ names are in parentheses.

Class 7A

  • +14.72 - Newton (Josh Skelton)
  • +13.10 - Brookwood (Chad Nighbert)
  • +10.60 - Parkview (Adam Clack)
  • +8.87 - Valdosta (Shelton Felton)
  • +8.77 - South Forsyth (James Thomson)

Class 6A

  • +13.83 - East Paulding (Van Spence)
  • +13.18 - Lassiter (Sean Thom)
  • +12.91 - Heritage (Conyers) (Quincy Carter)
  • +11.10 - Coffee (Mike Coe)
  • +12.33 - Lee County (Dean Fabrizio)

Class 5A

  • +13.49 - Dalton (Chris Prewett)
  • +12.61 - Tucker (Lonnie Jones)
  • +10.20 - Lithonia (Kevin Barnes)
  • +8.42 - Richmond Academy (Keenan Grissett)
  • +8.00 - Cartersville (Conor Foster)

Class 4A

  • +14.98 - Dougherty (Uyl Joyner)
  • +10.23 - Peach County (Marquis Westbrook)
  • +8.80 - Baldwin (Kevin Patterson)
  • +8.51 - Spencer (Joseph Kegler)
  • +6.95 - Troup (Tanner Glisson)

Class 3A

  • +14.20 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (Corey Jarvis)
  • +13.94 - Appling County (J.D. Sellers)
  • +10.59 - Columbia (Greg Barnett)
  • +9.36 - Hephzibah (Daniel Dorsey)
  • +4.14 - Hart County (Biff Parson)

Class 2A

  • +15.52 - Heard County (Shane Lasseter)
  • +13.35 - Bremen (Davis Russell)
  • +11.01 - Jeff Davis (Lance Helton)
  • +10.17 - Commerce (Lenny Gregory)
  • +1.22 - Bleckley County (Von Lassiter)

Class A

  • +12.51 - Randolph-Clay (Charles Truitt)
  • +11.19 - Johnson County (Don Norton)
  • +9.02 - Washington-Wilkes (Alex Bradford)
  • +8.28 - Taylor County (Jess DeVoursney)
  • +4.13 - B.E.S.T. Academy (Rodney Cofield)

Class 4A-2A Private

  • +11.55 - Holy Innocents’ (Nick Perrotta)
  • +10.33 - Mount Vernon (Terrence Edwards)
  • +9.04 - Providence Christian (Trae Owens)
  • +8.57 - Lovett (Mike Muschamp)
  • +6.84 - Mount Bethel Christian (Damon Dawson)

GIAA

  • +14.82 - Windsor Academy (Dylan Bass)
  • +11.65 - Bulloch Academy (Aaron Phillips)
  • +10.61 - Athens Christian (Terance Mathis)
  • +8.96 - Briarwood Academy (Bo Fleming)
  • +4.15 - St. Anne-Pacelli (Walter “Smitty” Grider)