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GHSA PLAYOFFS

GHSA playoff schedule for GHSFD only

Chip Saye
By

First-round games

Class 7A

  • #32 West Forsyth at #1 Valdosta
  • #17 East Coweta at #16 Denmark
  • #24 Marietta at #9 Buford
  • #25 Archer at #8 North Cobb
  • #28 South Forsyth at #5 Lowndes
  • #21 Camden County at #12 Grayson
  • #20 Richmond Hill at #13 North Paulding
  • #29 Norcross at #4 Brookwood
  • #30 North Forsyth at #3 Carrollton
  • #19 South Gwinnett at #14 Parkview
  • #22 Walton at #11 Westlake
  • #27 North Atlanta at #6 North Gwinnett
  • #26 Lambert at #7 Colquitt County
  • #23 Harrison at #10 McEachern
  • #18 Hillgrove at #15 Peachtree Ridge
  • #31 Collins Hill at #2 Newton

Class 6A

  • #32 Veterans at #1 Thomas County Central
  • #17 Roswell at #16 Effingham County
  • #24 South Effingham at #9 Clarke Central
  • #25 Shiloh at #8 Creekside
  • #28 Loganville at #5 East Paulding
  • #21 Dunwoody at #12 Bradwell Institute
  • #20 Newnan at #13 Habersham Central
  • #29 Tift County at #4 Coffee
  • #30 Creekview at #3 Jackson County
  • #19 Lassiter at #14 Gainesville
  • #22 New Manchester at #11 Heritage, Conyers
  • #27 Northside, Columbus at #6 Milton
  • #26 Walnut Grove at #7 Sequoyah
  • #23 Woodward Academy at #10 Hughes
  • #18 Houston County at #15 Kell
  • #31 Northside, Warner Robins at #2 Lee County

Class 5A

  • #32 M.L. King at #1 Blessed Trinity
  • #17 Lithonia at #16 Jones County
  • #24 Cambridge at #9 Marist
  • #25 Centennial at #8 Mays
  • #28 Southwest DeKalb at #5 Tucker
  • #21 Ola at #12 LaGrange
  • #20 Cedartown at #13 Ware County
  • #29 Griffin at #4 Dalton
  • #30 Dutchtown at #3 North Oconee
  • #19 Statesboro at #14 Richmond Academy
  • #22 Whitewater at #11 Benedictine
  • #27 Warner Robins at #6 Jefferson
  • #26 Villa Rica at #7 Cass
  • #23 Jonesboro at #10 Central, Carrollton
  • #18 Flowery Branch at #15 Stockbridge
  • #31 Perry at #2 Cartersville

Class 4A

  • #32 East Jackson at #1 Peach County
  • #17 Westover at #16 West Laurens
  • #24 Spalding at #9 Douglass
  • #25 Harlem at #8 Baldwin
  • #28 Bainbridge at #5 Cairo
  • #21 Oconee County at #12 Northwest Whitfield
  • #20 Adairsville at #13 North Hall
  • #29 Heritage, Ringgold at #4 Sandy Creek
  • #30 Shaw at #3 Monroe Area
  • #19 North Clayton at #14 Mary Persons
  • #22 Woodland, Stockbridge at #11 Hampton
  • #27 Gilmer at #6 Dougherty
  • #26 New Hampstead at #7 Stephenson
  • #23 Howard at #10 Calhoun
  • #18 White County at #15 Spencer
  • #31 Mount Zion, Jonesboro at #2 Troup

Class 3A

  • #32 Jackson at #1 Appling County
  • #17 Worth County at #16 Lamar County
  • #24 Miller Grove at #9 Hapeville Charter
  • #25 Westside, Augusta at #8 Pierce County
  • #28 Beach at #5 Columbia
  • #21 LaFayette at # 12 Lumpkin County
  • #20 Elbert County at #13 Callaway
  • #29 Washington County at #4 Rockmart
  • #30 Murray County at #3 Hart County
  • #19 Crisp County at #14 Stephens County
  • #22 Thomson at #11 Northeast
  • #27 North Murray at #6 Ringgold
  • #26 Haralson County at #7 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
  • #23 Pike County at #10 Hephzibah
  • #18 Burke County at #15 Carver, Columbus
  • #31 Temple at #2 Toombs County

Class 2A

  • #32 Bacon County at #1 Heard County
  • #17 Cook at #16 Fannin County
  • #24 Rabun County at #9 Fitzgerald
  • #25 Dade County at #8 Social Circle
  • #28 East Laurens at #5 Jeff Davis
  • #21 Brooks County at #12 Laney
  • #20 Screven County at #13 Swainsboro
  • #29 Vidalia at #4 Dublin
  • #30 Jefferson County at #3 Bleckley County
  • #19 Pepperell at #14 Putnam County
  • #22 ACE Charter at #11 Jasper County
  • #27 Washington at #6 Bremen
  • #26 Gordon Lee at #7 Commerce
  • #23 Mount Zion, Carroll at #10 Model
  • #18 Dodge County at #15 Berrien
  • #31 Utopian Academy at #2 Thomasville

Class A

  • #32 Irwin County at #1 Lincoln County
  • #17 Treutlen at #16 Wheeler County
  • #24 Miller County at #9 Mitchell County
  • #25 B.E.S.T. Academy at #8 Trion
  • #28 Manchester at #5 Bowdon
  • #21 Lake Oconee Academy at #12 Charlton County
  • #20 Hawkinsville at #13 Schley County
  • #29 Telfair County at #4 Randolph-Clay
  • #30 Seminole County at #3 Taylor County
  • #19 Jenkins County at #14 Warren County
  • #22 Montgomery County at #11 Emanuel County Institute
  • #27 Claxton at #6 Washington-Wilkes
  • #26 Early County at #7 Macon County
  • #23 Glascock County at #10 Portal
  • #18 McIntosh County Academy at #15 Clinch County
  • #31 Greene County at #2 Johnson County

Class 4A-2A Private

  • #1 Prince Avenue Christian bye
  • #17 Darlington at #16 Mt. Bethel Christian
  • #24 Westminster at #9 Calvary Day
  • #25 Mount Paran Christian at #8 Greater Atlanta Christian
  • #5 Mount Vernon bye
  • #21 Savannah Christian at #12 Providence Christian
  • #20 Trinity Christian at #13 North Cobb Christian
  • #4 Lovett bye
  • #3 Aquinas bye
  • #19 Athens Academy at #14 King’s Ridge Christian
  • #22 Pace Academy at #11 Christian Heritage
  • #27 Walker at #6 Wesleyan
  • #26 Landmark Christian at #7 Fellowship Christian
  • #23 Mount Pisgah Christian at #10 Whitefield Academy
  • #18 Hebron Christian at #15 Eagle’s Landing Christian
  • #2 Holy Innocents’ bye