GHSA playoff schedule for GHSFD only

First-round games
Class 7A
- #32 West Forsyth at #1 Valdosta
- #17 East Coweta at #16 Denmark
- #24 Marietta at #9 Buford
- #25 Archer at #8 North Cobb
- #28 South Forsyth at #5 Lowndes
- #21 Camden County at #12 Grayson
- #20 Richmond Hill at #13 North Paulding
- #29 Norcross at #4 Brookwood
- #30 North Forsyth at #3 Carrollton
- #19 South Gwinnett at #14 Parkview
- #22 Walton at #11 Westlake
- #27 North Atlanta at #6 North Gwinnett
- #26 Lambert at #7 Colquitt County
- #23 Harrison at #10 McEachern
- #18 Hillgrove at #15 Peachtree Ridge
- #31 Collins Hill at #2 Newton
Class 6A
- #32 Veterans at #1 Thomas County Central
- #17 Roswell at #16 Effingham County
- #24 South Effingham at #9 Clarke Central
- #25 Shiloh at #8 Creekside
- #28 Loganville at #5 East Paulding
- #21 Dunwoody at #12 Bradwell Institute
- #20 Newnan at #13 Habersham Central
- #29 Tift County at #4 Coffee
- #30 Creekview at #3 Jackson County
- #19 Lassiter at #14 Gainesville
- #22 New Manchester at #11 Heritage, Conyers
- #27 Northside, Columbus at #6 Milton
- #26 Walnut Grove at #7 Sequoyah
- #23 Woodward Academy at #10 Hughes
- #18 Houston County at #15 Kell
- #31 Northside, Warner Robins at #2 Lee County