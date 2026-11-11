Here’s a look at Georgia high school football teams ranked on a consensus of seven polls.

Here’s a look at Georgia high school football teams ranked on a consensus of seven polls.

Six teams will enter the playoffs as unanimous No. 1 picks in the AJC Varsity Composite rankings.

The six are Thomas County Central (6A), Sandy Creek (4A), Appling County (3A), Heard County (2A), Johnson County (A) and Prince Avenue Christian (4A-2A Private).

Less-than-unanimous, but still No. 1, are Buford (7A) and Blessed Trinity (5A).

All eight are undefeated.

Here’s a look at Georgia’s teams ranked on the consensus of seven polls (AJC — The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/GHSF Daily; SC — Score Atlanta; GPB — Georgia Public Broadcasting; ITG — ITG Next; CG — Coach Georgia; 680 — 680 The Fan; MW — Maxwell Ratings).