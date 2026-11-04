Four No. 1-ranked teams lead state in fewest points allowed per game

Sandy Creek linebacker Elijah Ware (center) and teammates celebrate their victory over Douglas County in August. The Patriots defense is allowing a state-best 5.0 points per game. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)

The Sandy Creek, Appling County, Cartersville and Buford defenses all give up fewer than 6 points per game.

The Sandy Creek, Appling County, Cartersville and Buford defenses all give up fewer than 6 points per game.

Four Georgia teams, all of which are No. 1 in this week’s AJC Varsity rankings, head into the final weekend of the regular season allowing fewer than 6 points per game.

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The overall leader is Class 4A’s Sandy Creek, which is giving up 5 points per game. Appling County, which moved to No. 1 in Class 3A this week after knocking off previous No. 1 Toombs County, is giving up 5.1

Cartersville of Class 5A has allowed 5.4 points per game, and Class 7A’s Buford is giving up 5.9.

Here are the top 12 teams in each classification giving up the fewest points per game.