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Four No. 1-ranked teams lead state in fewest points allowed per game

The Sandy Creek, Appling County, Cartersville and Buford defenses all give up fewer than 6 points per game.
Sandy Creek linebacker Elijah Ware (center) and teammates celebrate their victory over Douglas County in August. The Patriots defense is allowing a state-best 5.0 points per game. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)
Sandy Creek linebacker Elijah Ware (center) and teammates celebrate their victory over Douglas County in August. The Patriots defense is allowing a state-best 5.0 points per game. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By

Four Georgia teams, all of which are No. 1 in this week’s AJC Varsity rankings, head into the final weekend of the regular season allowing fewer than 6 points per game.

The overall leader is Class 4A’s Sandy Creek, which is giving up 5 points per game. Appling County, which moved to No. 1 in Class 3A this week after knocking off previous No. 1 Toombs County, is giving up 5.1

Cartersville of Class 5A has allowed 5.4 points per game, and Class 7A’s Buford is giving up 5.9.

Here are the top 12 teams in each classification giving up the fewest points per game.

Class 7A

  • 5.9 - Buford
  • 8.1 - Lowndes
  • 12.8 - North Paulding
  • 14.1 - Carrollton
  • 14.1 - McEachern
  • 14.9 - North Gwinnett
  • 15.2 - Brookwood
  • 18.3 - Grayson
  • 18.6 - Newton
  • 18.6 - North Cobb
  • 18.8 - Harrison
  • 19.6 - Denmark

Class 6A

  • 9.1 - Creekside
  • 9.1 - Heritage (Conyers)
  • 10.3 - Hughes
  • 10.8 - Thomas County Central
  • 10.9 - Woodward Academy
  • 11.2 - Sequoyah
  • 12.0 - Coffee
  • 12.6 - Clarke Central
  • 13.9 - Shiloh
  • 14.3 - Creekview
  • 14.4 - New Manchester
  • 15.0 - East Paulding
  • 15.0 - Jackson County

Class 5A

  • 5.4 - Cartersville
  • 9.6 - Jefferson
  • 9.7 - Ware County
  • 10.6 - Marist
  • 10.8 - Ola
  • 11.3 - Mays
  • 11.7 - Tucker
  • 12.2 - North Oconee
  • 13.0 - Blessed Trinity
  • 13.1 - LaGrange
  • 15.3 - Southwest DeKalb
  • 15.7 - Jonesboro

Class 4A

  • 5.0 - Sandy Creek
  • 10.9 - Stephenson
  • 12.6 - Cairo
  • 12.6 - Westover
  • 12.7 - Adairsville
  • 13.6 - Troup
  • 14.9 - Monroe Area
  • 15.9 - West Laurens
  • 16.2 - Cherokee Bluff
  • 16.4 - Dougherty
  • 17.9 - Peach County
  • 18.6 - North Clayton

Class 3A

  • 5.1 - Appling County
  • 8.9 - Toombs County
  • 11.7 - Northeast
  • 12.2 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
  • 12.2 - Pierce County
  • 13.1 - Lamar County
  • 15.8 - Rockmart
  • 15.9 - Columbia
  • 17.2 - Hephzibah
  • 17.3 - Miller Grove
  • 17.4 - Burke County
  • 19.0 - South Atlanta

Class 2A

  • 9.4 - Commerce
  • 9.6 - Bremen
  • 10.1 - Heard County
  • 10.7 - Jeff Davis
  • 12.3 - Model
  • 12.8 - Fitzgerald
  • 13.3 - Screven County
  • 14.3 - Bleckley County
  • 16.3 - Dublin
  • 16.7 - Social Circle
  • 17.6 - Putnam County
  • 19.3 - Laney
  • 19.3 - Thomasville

Class A

  • 8.9 - Johnson County
  • 10.6 - Macon County
  • 11.7 - Charlton County
  • 12.6 - Clinch County
  • 13.0 - Randolph-Clay
  • 13.2 - Washington-Wilkes
  • 13.3 - Treutlen
  • 13.6 - Baconton Charter
  • 15.2 - Taylor County
  • 16.7 - Lake Oconee Academy
  • 16.9 - B.E.S.T. Academy
  • 16.9 - Trion

Class 4A-2A Private

  • 7.6 - Holy Innocents’
  • 9.5 - Prince Avenue Christian
  • 9.7 - Calvary Day
  • 15.3 - Lovett
  • 18.0 - Mt. Bethel Christian
  • 18.3 - North Cobb Christian
  • 19.1 - Providence Christian
  • 19.2 - Mount Vernon
  • 19.8 - Christian Heritage
  • 20.0 - Whitefield Academy
  • 20.1 - Savannah Christian
  • 20.7 - King’s Ridge Christian

GIAA

  • 10.0 - John Milledge Academy
  • 11.8 - Windsor Academy
  • 12.2 - Briarwood Academy
  • 12.2 - Bulloch Academy
  • 12.3 - Stratford Academy
  • 13.2 - Athens Christian
  • 13.9 - First Presbyterian
  • 15.1 - Valwood
  • 15.4 - Edmund Burke Academy
  • 16.9 - Thomas Jefferson
  • 18.5 - Strong Rock Christian
  • 19.2 - Brentwood