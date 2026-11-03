AJC Varsity Four 200-yard rushers lead top performances for Week 11 Pierce County RB Jae’Veon Williams rushed for 309 yards and six touchdowns. Share An end zone pylon is shown with a GHSA logo on it during the GHSA Class 3A State Championship game between Jefferson and Calhoun at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Wednesday, December 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago

Top five *Appling County RB/LB Jaiden Knight rushed for 204 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, scored a 2-point conversion and had six tackles in an 11-7 victory over Toombs County. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? *Brunswick RB Nigel Gardner rushed for 273 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries, and Josiah Gibbons rushed for 228 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries in a 56-42 victory over Effingham County. *Hampton ATH Kamarui Dorsey rushed for 105 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, caught two passes for 25 yards, returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, had six solo tackles and one assist, forced a fumble and returned an interception 40 yards in a 41-34 victory over Woodland of Stockbridge.

*Pickens WR Sawyer Purdy had six receptions for 202 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 15 yards and a touchdown on three carries in a 48-41 victory over Gilmer. *Pierce County RB Jae’Veon Williams rushed for 309 yards and six touchdowns on 19 carries and threw a 35-yard TD pass in a 48-6 victory over Islands. Best of the rest *Bleckley County RB Zyion Love rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries in a 21-14 victory over East Laurens. *Calhoun RB/LB Hudson Chadwick rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns and had eight solo tackles and five assists in a 31-17 victory over Northwest Whitfield.

*Christian Heritage QB Charlie Baxter was 15-of-19 passing for 406 yards and five touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 63-7 victory over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe. Baxter, a sophomore, went over 5,000 passing yards (5,102) for his career.

*Coahulla Creek WR/LB Wyatt Mann had 12 receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns, had a tackle for a loss and a sack and forced a fumble in a 42-28 loss to Union County. *Colquitt County DB Josh Alford had 11 solo tackles and six assists in a 43-15 victory over Camden County. *Commerce RB Marco Huff rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries and had three tackles in a 49-20 victory over Athens Academy. *Dacula QB RJ Perry was 13-of-18 passing for 275 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown in a 38-14 victory over Seckinger.

*Dougherty QB Micah Joyner was 14-of-23 passing for 169 yards and two touchdowns (to Jayden Richardson and Melvin Williams) and rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in a 31-8 victory over Westover.

*East Jackson DB Ryan Lampe had nine solo tackles, five assists and three tackles for loss in a 17-14 victory over Cherokee Bluff. *Fannin County LB Garrison Ensley had nine solo tackles, two assists and two tackles for loss, returned an interception for a touchdown and forced a fumble in a 45-7 victory over Chattooga. *Fitzgerald sophomore RB Landon Curry rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in a 30-0 victory over Brooks County. *Franklin County LB Elliott Harbin had 10 solo tackles, seven assists and two tackles for loss and broke up a pass in a 49-30 loss to Hart County.

*Habersham Central QB Paris Wilbanks was 20-of-27 passing for 338 yards and rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown in a 38-0 victory over Cedar Shoals.

*Heard County WR/DB Zaiden Moreland had three receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns, made three solo tackles and broke up a pass in a 50-9 victory over Mount Zion of Carrollton. *Heritage (Conyers) RB Joshua Taylor rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in a 27-7 victory over Dunwoody. *Houston County WR Braylin Womack had nine receptions for 111 yards in a 56-35 victory over Northside of Warner Robins. *Jackson County LB Demarcus Meadows had six solo tackles, three assists, a tackle for loss and a sack and forced a fumble in a 33-14 victory over Clarke Central. *Jefferson WR Austen Kitchings had eight receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-17 victory over North Oconee.

*LaGrange LB Xavier Parks had eight tackles and three tackles for loss in a 50-13 victory over Griffin. *Lambert QB Ryan Dyce was 15-of-21 passing for 318 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-6 victory over Forsyth Central. *Lincoln County RB/LB Aiden Jones rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and caught a 49-yard TD pass in a 45-24 victory over Warren County. *Lithonia LB Peyton Key had 18 tackles and three tackles for loss in a 27-21 victory over Tucker. *Loganville WR Kellen Palmer had three receptions for 103 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 26 yards and a touchdown on three carries in a 34-12 victory over Apalachee.

*Lumpkin County RB Joseph Alvarez rushed for 162 yards and five touchdowns on 24 carries in a 43-19 victory over Morgan County. *Mary Persons WR Mason Stephens had six receptions for 178 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-14 victory over Spalding. *McEachern RB Ty Nolan rushed for 231 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in a 29-13 victory over Harrison. *Miller Grove WR Roderick Perrymond had 10 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown in a 28-7 victory over Cedar Grove. *Milton LB Roman Tumminia had six solo tackles, four assists and a tackle for loss and recovered a fumble in a 55-0 victory over Riverwood.

*Monroe Area RB/LB Cortavious Scott had 13 tackles and three tackles for loss, forced a fumble and rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-14 victory over Oconee County. *Mount Vernon RB Gavin Steele rushed for 216 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in a 47-17 victory over Mount Paran Christian. *New Hampstead QB Antonio Benton was 14-of-26 passing for 249 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 67 yards on five carries in a 48-34 victory over Southeast Bulloch. *North Cobb Christian QB Jayden McCullough was 11-of-11 passing for 188 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-8 victory over Terrell. *North Hall ATH Colton Steele rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and caught nine passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-20 victory over White County.

*Northeast WR Tavares Tinsley Jr. had six receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown in a 47-7 victory over Pike County. *Pelham WR/DB Amaad Jones had five catches for 198 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-12 loss to Miller County. *Providence Christian LB Moritz Wagner had six tackles, three sacks and three tackles for loss in a 20-7 victory over Rabun County. *Savannah Christian LB Ivyn Richardson had nine solo tackles, four assists and one tackle for loss in a 49-13 victory over Bryan County. *South Gwinnett QB CJ Peoples was 26-of-41 passing for 310 yards and a touchdown in a 19-16 victory over Rockdale County.

*Southland Academy RB Jamarcus Walker rushed for 210 yards and five touchdowns on 17 carries, completed a 61-yard pass, had six tackles and intercepted a pass in a 49-22 victory over Sherwood Christian. *Southwest DeKalb RB William Bryant had 28 carries for 247 yards and a touchdown in a 29-14 victory over Banneker. *St. Pius QB Cohen George was 20-of-26 passing for 330 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 44 yards in a 45-35 victory over Sprayberry. *Swainsboro RB Kyle Johnson rushed for 240 yards and three touchdowns in a 52-13 victory over Dodge County. *Taylor County RB Da’Kobie Henry rushed for 175 yards and seven touchdowns on 29 carries in a 74-19 victory over Marion County.

*Thomas County Central DL Isaac Andrews had seven solo tackles, one assist and five tackles for loss in a 26-7 victory over Coffee. *Towns County RB/LB Alex Baert rushed for 311 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries, made nine tackles and forced a fumble in a 40-27 victory over Banks County. *Trinity Christian QB Ashton Clare was 27-of-32 passing for 308 yards and six touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 57-12 victory over Utopian Academy. *Union County QB Kamden Kendrick was 19-of-30 passing for 245 yards and five touchdowns, all in the first half, of a 42-28 victory over Coahulla Creek. *Vidalia ATH Tyler McKinney, a 5-foot-6, 130-pound senior and track specialist (10.59 seconds personal best in the 100 meters) returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in a 48-6 loss to Dublin. McKinney has returned kickoff for touchdowns each of the past three games, the others covering 90 and 99 yards.