Four 200-yard rushers lead top performances for Week 11

*Appling County RB/LB Jaiden Knight rushed for 204 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, scored a 2-point conversion and had six tackles in an 11-7 victory over Toombs County.
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*Brunswick RB Nigel Gardner rushed for 273 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries, and Josiah Gibbons rushed for 228 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries in a 56-42 victory over Effingham County.
*Hampton ATH Kamarui Dorsey rushed for 105 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, caught two passes for 25 yards, returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, had six solo tackles and one assist, forced a fumble and returned an interception 40 yards in a 41-34 victory over Woodland of Stockbridge.
*Pickens WR Sawyer Purdy had six receptions for 202 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 15 yards and a touchdown on three carries in a 48-41 victory over Gilmer.
*Pierce County RB Jae’Veon Williams rushed for 309 yards and six touchdowns on 19 carries and threw a 35-yard TD pass in a 48-6 victory over Islands.
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*Bleckley County RB Zyion Love rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries in a 21-14 victory over East Laurens.
*Calhoun RB/LB Hudson Chadwick rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns and had eight solo tackles and five assists in a 31-17 victory over Northwest Whitfield.
*Christian Heritage QB Charlie Baxter was 15-of-19 passing for 406 yards and five touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 63-7 victory over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe. Baxter, a sophomore, went over 5,000 passing yards (5,102) for his career.
*Coahulla Creek WR/LB Wyatt Mann had 12 receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns, had a tackle for a loss and a sack and forced a fumble in a 42-28 loss to Union County.
*Colquitt County DB Josh Alford had 11 solo tackles and six assists in a 43-15 victory over Camden County.
*Commerce RB Marco Huff rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries and had three tackles in a 49-20 victory over Athens Academy.
*Dacula QB RJ Perry was 13-of-18 passing for 275 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown in a 38-14 victory over Seckinger.
*Dougherty QB Micah Joyner was 14-of-23 passing for 169 yards and two touchdowns (to Jayden Richardson and Melvin Williams) and rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in a 31-8 victory over Westover.
*East Jackson DB Ryan Lampe had nine solo tackles, five assists and three tackles for loss in a 17-14 victory over Cherokee Bluff.
*Fannin County LB Garrison Ensley had nine solo tackles, two assists and two tackles for loss, returned an interception for a touchdown and forced a fumble in a 45-7 victory over Chattooga.
*Fitzgerald sophomore RB Landon Curry rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in a 30-0 victory over Brooks County.
*Franklin County LB Elliott Harbin had 10 solo tackles, seven assists and two tackles for loss and broke up a pass in a 49-30 loss to Hart County.
*Habersham Central QB Paris Wilbanks was 20-of-27 passing for 338 yards and rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown in a 38-0 victory over Cedar Shoals.
*Heard County WR/DB Zaiden Moreland had three receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns, made three solo tackles and broke up a pass in a 50-9 victory over Mount Zion of Carrollton.
*Heritage (Conyers) RB Joshua Taylor rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in a 27-7 victory over Dunwoody.
*Houston County WR Braylin Womack had nine receptions for 111 yards in a 56-35 victory over Northside of Warner Robins.
*Jackson County LB Demarcus Meadows had six solo tackles, three assists, a tackle for loss and a sack and forced a fumble in a 33-14 victory over Clarke Central.
*Jefferson WR Austen Kitchings had eight receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-17 victory over North Oconee.
*LaGrange LB Xavier Parks had eight tackles and three tackles for loss in a 50-13 victory over Griffin.
*Lambert QB Ryan Dyce was 15-of-21 passing for 318 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-6 victory over Forsyth Central.
*Lincoln County RB/LB Aiden Jones rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and caught a 49-yard TD pass in a 45-24 victory over Warren County.
*Lithonia LB Peyton Key had 18 tackles and three tackles for loss in a 27-21 victory over Tucker.
*Loganville WR Kellen Palmer had three receptions for 103 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 26 yards and a touchdown on three carries in a 34-12 victory over Apalachee.
*Lumpkin County RB Joseph Alvarez rushed for 162 yards and five touchdowns on 24 carries in a 43-19 victory over Morgan County.
*Mary Persons WR Mason Stephens had six receptions for 178 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-14 victory over Spalding.
*McEachern RB Ty Nolan rushed for 231 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in a 29-13 victory over Harrison.
*Miller Grove WR Roderick Perrymond had 10 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown in a 28-7 victory over Cedar Grove.
*Milton LB Roman Tumminia had six solo tackles, four assists and a tackle for loss and recovered a fumble in a 55-0 victory over Riverwood.
*Monroe Area RB/LB Cortavious Scott had 13 tackles and three tackles for loss, forced a fumble and rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-14 victory over Oconee County.
*Mount Vernon RB Gavin Steele rushed for 216 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in a 47-17 victory over Mount Paran Christian.
*New Hampstead QB Antonio Benton was 14-of-26 passing for 249 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 67 yards on five carries in a 48-34 victory over Southeast Bulloch.
*North Cobb Christian QB Jayden McCullough was 11-of-11 passing for 188 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-8 victory over Terrell.
*North Hall ATH Colton Steele rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and caught nine passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-20 victory over White County.
*Northeast WR Tavares Tinsley Jr. had six receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown in a 47-7 victory over Pike County.
*Pelham WR/DB Amaad Jones had five catches for 198 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-12 loss to Miller County.
*Providence Christian LB Moritz Wagner had six tackles, three sacks and three tackles for loss in a 20-7 victory over Rabun County.
*Savannah Christian LB Ivyn Richardson had nine solo tackles, four assists and one tackle for loss in a 49-13 victory over Bryan County.
*South Gwinnett QB CJ Peoples was 26-of-41 passing for 310 yards and a touchdown in a 19-16 victory over Rockdale County.
*Southland Academy RB Jamarcus Walker rushed for 210 yards and five touchdowns on 17 carries, completed a 61-yard pass, had six tackles and intercepted a pass in a 49-22 victory over Sherwood Christian.
*Southwest DeKalb RB William Bryant had 28 carries for 247 yards and a touchdown in a 29-14 victory over Banneker.
*St. Pius QB Cohen George was 20-of-26 passing for 330 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 44 yards in a 45-35 victory over Sprayberry.
*Swainsboro RB Kyle Johnson rushed for 240 yards and three touchdowns in a 52-13 victory over Dodge County.
*Taylor County RB Da’Kobie Henry rushed for 175 yards and seven touchdowns on 29 carries in a 74-19 victory over Marion County.
*Thomas County Central DL Isaac Andrews had seven solo tackles, one assist and five tackles for loss in a 26-7 victory over Coffee.
*Towns County RB/LB Alex Baert rushed for 311 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries, made nine tackles and forced a fumble in a 40-27 victory over Banks County.
*Trinity Christian QB Ashton Clare was 27-of-32 passing for 308 yards and six touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 57-12 victory over Utopian Academy.
*Union County QB Kamden Kendrick was 19-of-30 passing for 245 yards and five touchdowns, all in the first half, of a 42-28 victory over Coahulla Creek.
*Vidalia ATH Tyler McKinney, a 5-foot-6, 130-pound senior and track specialist (10.59 seconds personal best in the 100 meters) returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in a 48-6 loss to Dublin. McKinney has returned kickoff for touchdowns each of the past three games, the others covering 90 and 99 yards.
*Villa Rica RB Emmanuel Ajayi rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in a 45-32 victory over Cedartown.
*Wheeler County RB Jakorian Dinkins rushed for 273 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in a 42-25 victory over Telfair County.