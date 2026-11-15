First-round recap: Woodward, Centennial, Archer, North Murray score upsets

Woodward Academy and Centennial defeated heavily favored Top 10 opponents, Archer and North Murray defeated top-10 seeds and Hephzibah and Treutlen won their first state-playoff games in history in a first round that went mostly as predicted, with ranked teams going 73-2, Maxwell Ratings favorites going 110-13 and higher seeds going 104-19.
Woodward Academy defeated No. 10 Hughes 24-21 in Class 6A, avenging a 28-7 loss on the same field, Hughes’ Panther Stadium, on Oct. 16. Woodward (7-4) was a 28-point underdog, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. Hughes (8-3) will miss the second round for the first time since 2019.
Centennial, a team that went 6-4 in the regular season, beat No. 10 Mays, the eighth seed, 17-10 as an 18-point underdog in Class 5A. Mays finished 9-2.
In Class 7A, Archer beat eighth-seeded North Cobb, an unranked 8-2 team, 24-17. Archer (6-5) was a 16-point underdog.
In Class 3A, North Murray beat No. 6 seed Ringgold, an unranked 9-1 team, 34-23. North Murray (5-6) was a 17-point underdog that lost to Ringgold 33-20 on Sept. 25.
The biggest historymakers of the first round were Hephzibah and Treutlen. Each broke two of the longest state-playoff droughts in GHSA history with their victories.
Hephzibah, which began football in 1954, defeated Pike County 55-14 in Class 3A. The 72-year wait for the first state-playoff victory is a state record, breaking a mark set in 2022 by Cass, which had gone 69 seasons before winning.
Tying Cass for second in that record book was Treutlen, which beat Wheeler County 35-6 in Class A. Treutlen played its first season in 1957.
Treutlen’s victory, unlike Hephzibah’s, was an upset, as the Vikings lost to Wheeler County 28-16 on Oct. 8 and entered as a 4-point underdog. Treutlen won a region playoff game in 1991 before the GHSA expanded the state playoffs to 32 teams in 1996.
Joining Treutlen, Woodward and North Murray in reversing the outcome of a regular-season game was LaGrange, which defeated Ola 27-21 in Class 5A. Ola had won 26-16 on Sept. 3, but LaGrange had rebounded with six straight wins and was ranked No. 6 and favored in the rematch.
The original winning team was 23-4 in first-round rematches.
Also winning their first playoff games were KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (first season 2013), Hampton (2014) and ACE Charter (2018). Also winning their first playoff games in more than 10 years were Randolph-Clay (last win 2005), White County (2013) and Taylor County (2016).
Here are some key first-round results.
Top 10 teams that lost
- Hughes (No. 10 in Class 6A, lost to No. 23 seed Woodward Academy 24-21)
- Mays (No. 10 in Class 5A, lost to No. 25 seed Centennial 17-10)
Maxwell Ratings underdogs that won
- 28 — Woodward Academy (Class 6A, beat Hughes 24-21)
- 18 — Centennial (Class 5A, beat Mays 17-10)
- 17 — North Murray (Class 3A, beat Ringgold 34-23)
- 16 — Archer (Class 7A, beat North Cobb 24-17)
- 10 — Richmond Hill (Class 7A, beat North Paulding 20-16)
- 9 — ACE Charter (Class 2A, beat Jasper County 14-10)
- 8 — Kell (Class 6A, beat Houston County 37-17)
- 7 — Pepperell (Class 2A, beat Putnam County 30-21)
- 7 — Savannah Christian (Private, beat Providence Christian 38-28)
- 6 — White County (Class 4A, beat Spencer 22-19)
- 4 — Treutlen (Class A, beat Wheeler County 35-6)
- 3 — Northwest Whitfield (Class 4A, beat Oconee County 42-21)
- 1 — Lamar County (Class 3A, beat Worth County 22-19)
Lower seeds that won
- Class 7A
- No. 17 East Coweta (beat No. 16 Denmark 44-13)
- No. 20 Richmond Hill (beat No. 13 North Paulding 20-16)
- No. 25 Archer (beat No. 8 North Cobb 24-17)
- Class 6A
- No. 17 Roswell (beat No. 16 Effingham County 38-27)
- No. 20 Newnan (beat No. 13 Habersham Central 37-7)
- No. 22 New Manchester (beat No. 11 Heritage of Conyers 42-36)
- No. 23 Woodward Academy (beat No. 10 Hughes 24-21)
- Class 5A
- No. 17 Lithonia (beat No. 16 Jones County 34-24)
- No. 25 Centennial (beat No. 8 Mays 17-10)
- Class 4A
- No. 18 White County (beat No. 15 Spencer 22-19)
- Class 3A
- No. 27 North Murray (beat No. 6 Ringgold 34-23)
- Class 2A
- No. 17 Cook (beat No. 16 Fannin County 28-21)
- No. 18 Dodge County (beat No. 15 Berrien 41-22)
- No. 19 Pepperell (beat No. 14 Putnam County 30-21)
- No. 22 ACE Charter (beat No. 11 Jasper County 14-10)
- Class A
- No. 17 Treutlen (beat No. 16 Wheeler County 35-6)
- Class 4A-2A Private
- No. 17 Darlington (beat No. 16 Mt. Bethel Christian 42-38)
- No. 18 Hebron Christian (beat No. 15 Eagle’s Landing Christian 30-16)
- No. 21 Savannah Christian (beat No. 12 Providence Christian 38-28)