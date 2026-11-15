AJC Varsity First-round recap: Woodward, Centennial, Archer, North Murray score upsets Out are No. 10 Hughes, No. 10 Mays, North Cobb, Ringgold. Hephzibah and Treutlen win historic games. Share Kell players celebrate following their 37-17 victory over Houston County on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Kell was one of 11 teams that won as underdogs Friday night in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 31 minutes ago

Woodward Academy and Centennial defeated heavily favored Top 10 opponents, Archer and North Murray defeated top-10 seeds and Hephzibah and Treutlen won their first state-playoff games in history in a first round that went mostly as predicted, with ranked teams going 73-2, Maxwell Ratings favorites going 110-13 and higher seeds going 104-19. Woodward Academy defeated No. 10 Hughes 24-21 in Class 6A, avenging a 28-7 loss on the same field, Hughes’ Panther Stadium, on Oct. 16. Woodward (7-4) was a 28-point underdog, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. Hughes (8-3) will miss the second round for the first time since 2019.

Centennial, a team that went 6-4 in the regular season, beat No. 10 Mays, the eighth seed, 17-10 as an 18-point underdog in Class 5A. Mays finished 9-2. In Class 7A, Archer beat eighth-seeded North Cobb, an unranked 8-2 team, 24-17. Archer (6-5) was a 16-point underdog. In Class 3A, North Murray beat No. 6 seed Ringgold, an unranked 9-1 team, 34-23. North Murray (5-6) was a 17-point underdog that lost to Ringgold 33-20 on Sept. 25. The biggest historymakers of the first round were Hephzibah and Treutlen. Each broke two of the longest state-playoff droughts in GHSA history with their victories.

Hephzibah, which began football in 1954, defeated Pike County 55-14 in Class 3A. The 72-year wait for the first state-playoff victory is a state record, breaking a mark set in 2022 by Cass, which had gone 69 seasons before winning.