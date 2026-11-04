Here’s a look at Georgia high school football teams ranked on a consensus of seven polls.

Here’s a look at Georgia high school football teams ranked on a consensus of seven polls.

Appling County is the unanimous new No. 1 team in Class 3A in the AJC Varsity Composite rankings.

This comes after the Pirates defeated former No. 1 Toombs County 11-7 last week. Toombs is the Composite No. 2 team in 2A.

Other unanimous No. 1 teams are Thomas County Central (6A), Sandy Creek (4A) and Heard County (2A).

Rankings don’t necessarily mean getting the highest seeds for the state playoffs, however. The Maxwell Ratings project that Appling County and other No. 1 teams will not be seeded No. 1 for the playoffs, which begin in two weeks.

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Here’s a look at Georgia’s teams ranked on the consensus of seven polls (AJC — The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/GHSF Daily; SC — Score Atlanta; GPB — Georgia Public Broadcasting; ITG — ITG Next; CG — Coach Georgia; 680 — 680 The Fan; MW — Maxwell Ratings).