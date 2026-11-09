AJC VARSITY/GHSF DAILY RANKINGS A breakdown of how all ranked GHSA football teams fared in Week 12 Share Cartersville head coach Conor Foster speaks to his team before a high school football game between Hiram and Cartersville, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, in Hiram, GA. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 17 minutes ago

Class 7A 1. (1) Buford (10-0) Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Last week: Beat Central Gwinnett 57-0. DJ Hunter was 15-of-24 passing for 168 yards with completions to 10 receivers. Ethan Hauser and Reese Holland intercepted passes, Jalen Brewster recovered a fumble and Will Wyatt blocked a punt. Bryant Appling got his 100th victory as a coach. He tied a state record held by Joey King (current Carrollton and former Cartersville coach) as the fastest coach to 100 wins (each with 100-8 records). Buford became the 13th team in GHSA history to win 25 straight games while in the highest classification. Next: Friday vs. Marietta (6-4) 2. (2) Carrollton (10-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. North Forsyth (5-5) 3. (3) Newton (10-0) Last week: Beat South Gwinnett 56-21. Newton led 42-7 at halftime and completed its first 10-0 regular season in history. Darius White rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries and caught a 51-yard pass. Trodrick Usher had three tackles for loss. Next: Friday vs. Collins Hill (5-5) 4. (5) Valdosta (9-1)

Last week: Beat Richmond Hill 49-12. Lamar Thomas was 6-of-13 passing for 213 yards and four touchdowns, and Tripp Perry also threw a TD pass. Jamarian Mingo had three receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Kyrei Turner had three receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. West Forsyth (4-6)

5. (4) Lowndes (9-1) Last week: Lost to Colquitt County 23-20. Lowndes took a 20-15 lead with 1:10 left but failed to hold it. Lowndes’ short-lived go-ahead score came on a fourth-and-4 from the Colquitt County 45 yard line as Jayce Johnson threw a 45-yard pass to Mason Woods. Johnson was 10-of-17 passing for 142 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Mason Woods rushed for 82 yards on 16 carries. Next: Friday vs. South Forsyth (7-3) 6. (9) Colquitt County (7-3) Last week: Beat Lowndes 23-20. Khi Mitchell thew a 10-yard pass to Tucker Saporita with 8.4 seconds left to rally Colquitt County, which trailed 20-15 with 1:10 left before driving 80 yards on nine plays. Mitchell was 17-of-25 passing for 260 yards and three touchdowns. Antwan Lockett had nine receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Colquitt County led 386-339 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Lambert (5-5)

7. (6) Brookwood (9-1)

Last week: Beat Peachtree Ridge 51-3. Brayden Tyson rushed for 266 yards and four touchdowns, one a 99-yard run, on 19 carries. The victory coupled with North Gwinnett’s win over Parkview gave Brookwood its first region title since 2021. Next: Friday vs. Norcross (5-5) 8. (7) North Gwinnett (9-1) Last week: Beat Parkview 57-55. North Gwinnett trailed 55-48 with 1:19 left, scored on a 48-yard pass on a fourth-and-8 with 32 seconds left, failed on 2-point attempt to remain behind 55-54, recovered an onside kick and won on sophomore Wesley Rogers’ 46-yard field goal after a 24-yard pass and ball spike with 6 seconds left. North Gwinnett scored touchdowns on a blocked punt (Harrison Johansen blocked it, Jackson Hayes returned it) and a kickoff return (Wilson Taylor). Taylor rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Elam Rahman was 7-of-10 passing for 143 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. North Atlanta (6-4) 9. (8) Westlake (8-2)

Last week: Beat Douglas County 35-28. Jacob Jackson rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Christian Womack rushed for 95 yards. Douglas County, ranked No. 4 in preseason, was in a must-win situation because of three September forfeits. Next: Friday vs. Walton (6-4)

10. (10) Grayson (6-4) Last week: Beat Rockdale County 52-10. Grayson had 530 total yards. Deuce Smith was 14-of-18 passing for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Ashton Turner rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Terrell Smith rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Next: Friday vs. Camden County (5-5) Class 6A 1. (1) Thomas County Central (10-0) Last week: Beat Northside (Warner Robins) 52-7. Thomas County Central led 36-0 in the first quarter. Aidan McPherson was 6-of-7 passing for 116 yards. Jabari Watkins had 88 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on four receptions and one rush. Prince Che had 2½ tackles for loss and two sacks. Next: Friday vs. Veterans (4-6) 2. (2) Creekside (9-1)

Last week: Beat Woodward Academy 56-21. Savoy Nichols was 18-of-26 passing for 232 yards and two touchdowns. Caiden Moseley rushed for 168 yards on seven carries, and Branden Wiley rushed for 118 yards on 23 carries. Creekside held Woodward to minus-29 rushing yards. Creekside also defeated Northside of Columbus 58-6 on Monday and allowed minus-63 rushing yards. Next: Friday vs. Shiloh (7-3) 3. (3) Lee County (9-1) Last week: Beat Houston County 49-7. Lee County led 36-0 at halftime. Cohen Lawson was 10-of-13 passing for 239 yards and four touchdowns, two to Jaden Upshaw. Dominique Ball rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Lee County had 481 total yards and held Class 6A’s leading rusher, Austin Stinson, to 43 rushing yards. Next: Friday vs. Northside (Warner Robins) (3-7) 4. (4) Milton (9-1) Last week: Beat Roswell 33-26. Milton scored touchdowns on its first four possessions, but Roswell hung around and had a first down at the Milton 28 in the final minute before turning the ball over on downs. Derrick Baker was 11-of-12 passing for 190 yards and rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. Jordan Carrasquillo had three receptions for 55 yards. Next: Friday vs. Northside (Columbus) (6-4)

5. (5) Gainesville (7-3) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lassiter (8-2) 6. (6) Jackson County (10-0) Last week: Beat Walnut Grove 50-13. Jackson County completed its first 10-0 season. Ben Musser passed for 210 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Daylan Maxwell rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns. Landon Jones had five receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Creekview (6-4) 7. (7) Sequoyah (9-1) Last week: Beat Creekview 34-0. Sequoyah held Creekview to 99 total yards. Joseph Lucente rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Next: Friday vs. Walnut Grove (5-5)

8. (8) Coffee (8-2) Last week: Beat Veterans 42-8. Coffee led 35-0 at halftime. Bobby Reynolds rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. LJ Devine rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Next: Friday vs. Tift County (4-6) 9. (9) East Paulding (10-0) Last week: Beat South Cobb 56-0. East Paulding led 35-0 in the first quarter and produced 289 total yards in 33 plays. Bode Spence was 8-of-9 passing for 115 yards and four touchdowns, three to Jason Green. East Paulding completed its first 10-0 regular season since 2012. Next: Friday vs. Loganville (5-5) 10. (10) Hughes (8-2)

Last week: Beat Tri-Cities 56-6. Hughes led 42-0 at halftime. Deion Williams returned an interception for a touchdown, and Zavier Crawford and Damontae Jenkins returned fumbles for touchdowns. Hughes had 308 total yards on 35 plays. Next: Friday vs. Woodward Academy (6-4) Class 5A 1. (1) Cartersville (10-0) Last week: Beat Woodland (Cartersville) 69-6. Cartersville led 55-0 at halftime. Cartersville had six touchdown passes using four passers. Brayden Doss was 4-of-5 passing for 140 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Perry (5-5) 2. (2) Blessed Trinity (10-0) Last week: Beat Cambridge 35-17. Blessed Trinity trailed 10-7 in the second quarter and scored the game’s next four touchdowns. Luke Ray was 11-of-14 passing for 124 yards and two touchdowns, both to Quinn Smith. Next: Friday vs. M.L. King (6-4)

3. (3) Marist (8-2) Last week: Beat St. Pius 31-0. Bobby Harpring rushed for 126 yards on 15 carries and was 6-of-8 passing for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Jack Weeks had six solo tackles and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday vs. Cambridge (5-5) 4. (6) Jefferson (8-2) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Warner Robins (6-4) 5. (7) North Oconee (8-2) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Dutchtown (7-3) 6. (8) LaGrange (8-2) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Ola (8-2) 7. (NR) Ware County (8-2) Last week: Beat Benedictine 31-17. Masiyer “Moo” McKoy rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. His 7-yard run with 2:33 left at the end of a 12-play, 64-yard drive covering 5 minutes, 17 seconds, iced the game. Isaiah White was 14-of-24 passing for 115 yards. Ware County controlled possession, running 66 plays and putting up 380 yards. The victory determined the Region 1 champion. Next: Friday vs. Cedartown (6-4)

8. (10) Tucker (9-1) Last week: Beat Mays 28-0. Champ Tillman rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Jace German was 9-of-13 passing for 132 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 56 yards. Andre Blackburn intercepted two passes. Maverick Armour, Jaylen Bogues and King Madden had two tackles for loss apiece. Next: Friday vs. Southwest DeKalb (5-5) 9. (5) Benedictine (8-2) Last week: Lost to Ware County 31-17. Benedictine entered the fourth quarter down 24-17, but Ware County put the game away on a long drive. Omari Burse was 14-of-30 passing for 146 yards and a touchdown. Stanley Smart Jr. rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown. Will Brown had 19 total tackles. Next: Friday vs. Whitewater (7-3) 10. (4) Mays (9-1)

Last week: Lost to Tucker 28-0. Mays missed on its first 10-0 regular season since 2003 and the region title but salvaged a top eight seed. Next: Friday vs. Centennial (6-4) Out: No. 9 Lithonia (6-4) Class 4A 1. (1) Sandy Creek (10-0) Last week: Beat Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 45-12. Sandy Creek led 45-0 at halftime. Caleb Hill was 17-of-24 passing for 243 yards and touchdowns to four receivers. Next: Saturday vs. Heritage (Ringgold) (4-6) 2. (2) Peach County (10-0) Last week: Beat Troup 52-38. Peach County rallied from a 26-0 deficit in the first quarter and won with 648 total yards, 517 rushing. Caiden Ivory was 10-of-22 passing for 131 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 229 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Ashton Barton rushed for 168 yards on 22 carries and had three receptions for 32 yards. DeAndre Stinson rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Next: Saturday vs. East Jackson (4-6)

3. (4) Monroe Area (10-0) Last week: Beat West Hall 43-3. Monroe Area completed its first 10-0 regular season since 2021. Cooper Shumate passed for 134 yards and rushed for 99. Mandela Manga had 70 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on four rushes and two receptions and recovered a fumble. Next: Saturday vs. Shaw (5-5) 4. (3) Troup (9-1) Last week: Lost to Peach County 52-38. Troup let a 26-0 first-quarter lead get away. Chase Mosley was 19-of-32 passing for 280 yards and three touchdowns. Javarris Warner rushed for 121 yards on 24 carries. Next: Saturday vs. Mount Zion (Jonesboro) (4-6) 5. (5) Stephenson (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday vs. New Hampstead (5-5) 6. (6) Douglass (8-2) Last week: Beat North Springs 52-20. Jahlil Roderique was 8-of-11 passing for 244 yards and three touchdowns, two to Zalen Green covering 63 and 76 yards. Janarius Gooden rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Next: Saturday vs. Spalding (5-5) 7. (7) Dougherty (9-1) Last week: Beat Hardaway 62-0. Micah Joyner was 12-of-14 passing for 203 yards and three touchdowns. David Burgess had five receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown. Marcellus Crews returned an interception for a touchdown, and Amare Ellerson returned a fumble for a touchdown. Next: Saturday vs. Gilmer (5-5)

8. (8) Cairo (9-1) Last week: Beat Bainbridge 46-14. Cairo led 44-0 at halftime and got a safety in the second half. Bryce Puckett was 7-of-8 passing for 131 yards and two touchdowns, both to Bryian Duncan, who also scored on a 36-yard run. The two teams, archrivals in South Georgia, drew each other in this week’s first round. Next: Saturday vs. Bainbridge (4-6) 9. (9) North Hall (8-2) Last week: Beat Gilmer 56-37. Two-way player Colton Steele rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries, intercepted a pass and forced a fumble. Alex Schlieman was 16-of-18 passing for 187 yards and four touchdowns. Noah Kemp had 96 yards from scrimmage and eight total tackles. Next: Saturday vs. Adairsville (7-3) 10. (10) Calhoun (6-4)

Last week: Beat Adairsville 35-14. Hudson Chadwick rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Trace Hawkins passed for a touchdown and scored one. Tony Reid had eight solo tackles and six assists. Richard Clavino intercepted a pass. Next: Saturday vs. Howard (5-5) Class 3A 1. (1) Appling County (10-0) Last week: Beat Pierce County 35-21. Appling County broke open the game with Jaiden Knight’s 79-yard run for a 28-14 lead in the third quarter and Titus Wallace’s 51-yard interception return in the fourth quarter for a 35-14 lead. Knight rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries and scored a fourth touchdown on a 64-yard reception. Appling County led 340-274 in total yards. The 10-0 regular-season finish is Appling County’s first since 1999. Next: Friday vs. Jackson (4-6) 2. (2) Toombs County (9-1) Last week: Beat Tattnall County 49-3. Donterrius Mincey rushed for 130 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries. Joseph Owens was 9-of-13 passing for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Zaylen Davis had four tackles for loss. Next: Friday vs. Temple (3-7)

3. (5) Columbia (8-2) Last week: Beat McNair 55-0. Czar Daniels was 13-of-18 passing for 259 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 35 yards. De’Quarrion Trammell rushed for 100 yards on seven carries. TJ Wilcox had 10 tackles and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday vs. Beach (5-5) 4. (3) Pierce County (8-2) Last week: Lost to Appling County 35-21. Jae’Veon Williams rushed for 182 yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries and finished as the GHSA’s leading rusher (2,233 yards), but Pierce County never led in the game. Next: Friday vs. Westside (Augusta) (5-5) 5. (6) Hapeville Charter (7-3)

Last week: Beat Cedar Grove 63-7. Chance Thomas threw seven TD passes in the first half of a game that quickly went to a running clock. Next: Friday vs. Miller Grove (6-4) 6. (7) Hart County (9-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Murray County (5-5) 7. (9) KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (7-3) Last week: Beat Haralson County 35-0. Vincent Lawrence rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Lawrence Moreland was 8-of-10 passing for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Haralson County (3-7) 8. (8) Rockmart (8-2) Last week: Beat Sonoraville 63-14. Charlie Cannon was 13-of-16 passing for 164 yards and four touchdowns, two to Devin McCoy. JT Taylor had 93 yards from scrimmage on seven rushes and two receptions. Next: Friday vs. Washington County (4-6)

9. (4) Northeast (8-2) Last week: Lost to Callaway 28-24. Northeast got down 14-0 in the first half and never led in a game that decided the Region 2 title. Jordan Wiggins was 28-of-35 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 91 yards. Northeast led 389-380 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Thomson (5-5) 10. (NR) Carver (Columbus) (6-4) Last week: Beat Worth County 42-14. Kaidon Williams rushed for 112 yards. Freshman Toronto Jenkins rushed for 109 yards. Both scored two touchdowns. Carver rushed for 338 yards as a team. Carver won its fourth straight region title and 26th straight region game. Next: Friday vs. Burke County (7-3) Out: No. 10 Worth County (5-4)

Class 2A 1. (1) Heard County (10-0) Last week: Beat Model 45-0. Heard County led 31-0 at halftime and won its 26th straight regular-season game. Ethan Tisdale was 10-of-14 passing for 203 yards and rushed for 154 yards. Brody Buc Cofield had five receptions for 135 yards. Next: Friday vs. Bacon County (2-8) 2. (2) Thomasville (9-1) Last week: Beat Cook 28-27. Christian Hayes scored on a 4-yard in the first possession of overtime, and Thomasville turned back Cook’s 2-point at the 1-yard line (tackled by Jace Alexander and Deuce Hill) to seal victory. Thomasville trailed 21-14 with 2:34 left in regulation and scored on Hayes’ 18-yard run with 26 seconds left at the end of a 67-yard drive. Hayes was 8-of-15 passing for 58 yard and rushed for 132 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries. Next: Friday vs. Utopian Academy (3-6) 3. (3) Dublin (9-1)

Last week: Beat East Laurens 56-28. Dublin led 35-28 entering the fourth quarter, then scored three unanswered touchdowns. Dublin rushed for 594 yards and eight touchdowns and was 0-for-2 passing. Rushing for more than 100 yards were Travion Bostic (151), Jaydon McRae (105) and Dontavious Cannon (101). Next: Friday vs. Vidalia (2-8) 4. (4) Jeff Davis (9-1) Last week: Beat Brooks County 28-0. Mark Durden rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and intercepted two passes. Garrison Coleman rushed for 103 yards on 22 carries. Josh Worthington had eight tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss to help Jeff Davis held Brooks County to 140 total yards. Next: Friday vs. East Laurens (3-7) 5. (5) Bleckley County (9-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Jefferson County (3-7)

6. (6) Commerce (9-1) Last week: Beat Providence Christian 42-32. Commerce went ahead 42-26 on Tate Kirk’s 7-yard pass to Ty Sorrells with 9:14 left to hold off Providence Christian, which put up 437 total yards. Commerce sophomore Marco Huff rushed for 290 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries. Kirk was 7-of-18 passing for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Gordon Lee (5-5) 7. (7) Bremen (9-1) Last week: Beat Darlington 56-27. Canyon Carter had nine receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Washington (5-5) 8. (8) Fitzgerald (7-3) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Rabun County (5-5)

9. (10) Cook (4-6) Last week: Lost to Thomasville 28-27. Nigel Kenney rushed for 203 yards on 14 carries, and his 3-yard run in overtime got Cook within 28-27, but Cook’s 2-point try was stopped at the 1-yard line, ending the game. Cook led 410-300 in total yards. Next: Friday at Fannin County (6-4) 10. (NR) Swainsboro (5-5) Last week: Beat Vidalia 34-0. Kyle Johnson rushed for 282 yards and three touchdowns, one a 90-yarder, on 23 carries. Marco Danford had five receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown and had a 24-yard run. Next: Friday vs. Screven County (7-3) Out: No. 9 Model (8-2)

Class A 1. (1) Johnson County (10-0) Last week: Beat Jenkins County 42-7. Johnson County scored two touchdowns in each of the first two quarters. Jeremiah Scott rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries and caught a 36-yard pass. Jeremiah Taylor rushed for 77 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Next: Friday vs. Greene County (2-8) 2. (2) Lincoln County (8-2) Last week: Beat Lake Oconee Academy 49-7. Jonathan Norman rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries and returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Irwin County (4-6) 3. (3) Randolph-Clay (10-0)

Last week: Beat Pelham 40-6. Rae’Shawn Clyde was 5-of-11 passing for 167 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown. Tyre Smith rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown and caught a 63-yard TD pass. Randolph-Clay led 32-6 at halftime and completed its first 10-0 season in history. Next: Friday vs. Telfair County (5-5) 4. (4) Taylor County (9-1) Last week: Beat Crawford County 48-0. Leland Holder was 7-of-8 passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Qua Pinkard had five receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown. Holder finished the regular season as Class A’s leading passer (2,409 yards), and Pinkard is Class A’s leading receiver (1,196 yards). Next: Friday vs. Seminole County (3-7) 5. (5) Clinch County (7-3) Last week: Beat Atkinson County 38-7. Traviian Miller threw for 261 yards and three touchdowns. Kamarion Johnson had four catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. McIntosh County Academy (5-5)

6. (6) Macon County (9-1) Last week: Beat Chattahoochee County 59-12. Noah Parker rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Next: Friday vs. Early County (4-6) 7. (7) Bowdon (7-3) Last week: Beat Greenville 41-6. Bowdon used 13 ball carriers. Mykah Patterson scored three touchdowns on two receptions and one rush totaling 117 yards. Next: Friday vs. Manchester (3-7) 8. (8) Charlton County (7-2-1) Last week: Beat Irwin County 48-34. Charlton County trailed 34-15 after the opening drive of the second half and scored the game’s next five touchdowns, three in the fourth quarter. AJ Glover passed for 298 yards and four touchdowns, three in the second half. Next: Friday vs. Lake Oconee Academy (6-4)

9. (9) Mitchell County (8-2) Last week: Beat Lanier County 44-14. Khalil Murray rushed for 239 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. King Grissom had receptions of 37 and 36 yards, both for touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Miller County (5-5) 10. (10) Schley County (8-2) Last week: Beat Marion County 33-14. Clay Hicks was 18-of-22 passing for 257 yards and three touchdowns, two to Marcus Jones, who had six receptions for 111 yards. Jeremiah Johnson had 182 all-purpose yards (87 rushing, 42 receiving, 53 returning). Next: Friday vs. Hawkinsville (5-5) Class 4A-2A Private 1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (9-0) Last week: Beat Rabun County 42-0. Gavin Hollum was 18-of-23 passing for 265 yards and four touchdown and rushed for 53 yards. Andrew Beard rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and caught three passes for 24 yards and a touchdown. Hudson Hill had five receptions for 108 yards. Ashton Coleman had six receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Next: First-round bye

2. (2) Calvary Day (9-1) Last week: Beat Savannah Christian 49-7. Calvary Day had 551 total yards (268 passing, 283 rushing). James Mobley threw four touchdown passes, three to Marlon Knight, who had seven receptions for 168 yards. Ca’Den Jones rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Next: Friday vs. Westminster (3-7) 3. (3) Holy Innocents’ (10-0) Last week: Beat North Cobb Christian 28-21. Holy Innocents’ led 28-7 at halftime – with Ryan Woods throwing three TD passes to Brayden Bailey – and held on, recovering an onside kick and running out the clock after North Cobb Christian’s final touchdown. Woods was 6-of-14 passing for 167 yards. Bailey had five receptions for 150 yards. Holy Innocents’ trailed 336-315 in total yards. Holy Innocents’ completed its first 10-0 regular season since 2019. Next: First-round bye 4. (4) Greater Atlanta Christian (7-3)

Last week: Beat Westminster 48-13. GAC led 48-0 at halftime. Freshman Bryce Aukerman was 8-of-11 passing for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Pierce Wilson rushed for 122 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. Next: Friday vs. Mount Paran Christian (2-8) 5. (5) Lovett (8-2) Last week: Beat Therrell 34-6. Lovett trailed 6-0 after the first quarter but scored the game’s final five touchdowns. Sam Abney rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Next: First-round bye 6. (6) Mount Vernon (8-2) Last week: Beat Mount Pisgah Christian 53-0. Mount Vernon led 31-0 at halftime. Keon Clealand rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns on five carries and returned an interception for a touchdown. Gavin Steele rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown. Kobe Fleming was 6-of-9 passing for 95 yards. Taurean Rawlins had seven receptions for 77 yards. Next: First-round bye

7. (7) Whitefield Academy (7-3) Last week: Beat Trinity Christian 56-44. Amos Robinson rushed for 286 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries. Landon Ryan was 10-of-16 passing for 215 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. Whitefield Academy trailed 10-0 in the first quarter and 27-21 in the third before scoring five of the game’s next six touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Mount Pisgah Christian (3-7) 8. (8) Wesleyan (7-3) Last week: Beat Temple 41-20. Jameson Hilton was 20-of-27 passing for 262 yards and two touchdowns. Kyle Baxley rushed for 134 yards on 23 carries and caught a 5-yard TD pass. Beck Baxley had four receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Walker (2-8) 9. (9) Fellowship Christian (7-3)