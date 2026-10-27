FOUR QUESTIONS Model football coach on turnaround season: ‘We never lost the locker room’ Jeff Hunnicutt’s Blue Devils are one of state’s most improved teams coming off historic victory over Darlington. Share (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 49 minutes ago

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Model coach Jeff Hunnicutt, whose team defeated Darlington 54-21 last week to improve to 7-1, the team’s best start since 2015. Model had not beaten Darlington since 1997, having lost 14 straight. Model is one of only seven GHSA teams that have improved their regular-season victory total by five or more. Ranked No. 9 in Class 2A, Model is in the Top 10 for the first time since 2016. Hunnicutt took the Model job in 2019. He had been on the staff of several northwest Georgia schools, most recently Cartersville, but also Pepperell, his alma mater. He is the son of former Pepperell coach Lynn Hunnicutt. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? 1. Why was the Darlington game so important or meaningful?

“We talk to our kids about our response a lot as a coaching staff. It was an important game because it was our next game. As cliche as that sounds, it’s the honest truth. And honestly didn’t expect our team to execute our game plans in all three phases as well as they did. I had no idea about the history of losing to Darlington until after the game. Yet, I did understand my lack of success against them as the head coach. On defense, we tackled our responsibilities all night and forced Darlington to snap it again by limiting their explosiveness. On offense, we blocked extremely well as a group and took advantage of some missed tackles to create explosive plays. Our quarterback, minus a play or two, made some terrific decisions that kept our offense on the field.” Note: The quarterback, Brenten Bell, threw TD passes to Chadon Woodley, Jaden Edwards and Tyler Harrell. Edwards and Collin Watson each rushed for more than 100 yards. 2. You’re 7-1 after being 2-8 last season. What’s the biggest difference in this team compared to last year? What explains the transformation? “We have improved because these seniors stuck with us through the hard times and bought in to our approach as a staff. Most of them have been playing since they were young sophomores, finishing 3-7. Last year, we finished 2-8 with only six seniors. But as a staff and team, we never lost the locker room. In life, there is a reason the front windshield is bigger than the rearview. The past has passed, and our response puts us where our head space needs to be.

“This group is again a year older with a lot of experience and now are playing as a team. We have poured into these kids as staff, demanding an unattainable goal of perfection. Against Darlington, two of our better receivers had zero catches last week, but boy did they stay on their perimeter blocks. Also, tackling extremely well on defense and special teams. When you are not worried about a stat line and play with intensity and passion, it feels great after a victory.”