Model football coach on turnaround season: ‘We never lost the locker room’

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Model coach Jeff Hunnicutt, whose team defeated Darlington 54-21 last week to improve to 7-1, the team’s best start since 2015. Model had not beaten Darlington since 1997, having lost 14 straight. Model is one of only seven GHSA teams that have improved their regular-season victory total by five or more. Ranked No. 9 in Class 2A, Model is in the Top 10 for the first time since 2016. Hunnicutt took the Model job in 2019. He had been on the staff of several northwest Georgia schools, most recently Cartersville, but also Pepperell, his alma mater. He is the son of former Pepperell coach Lynn Hunnicutt.
Ask
1. Why was the Darlington game so important or meaningful?
“We talk to our kids about our response a lot as a coaching staff. It was an important game because it was our next game. As cliche as that sounds, it’s the honest truth. And honestly didn’t expect our team to execute our game plans in all three phases as well as they did. I had no idea about the history of losing to Darlington until after the game. Yet, I did understand my lack of success against them as the head coach. On defense, we tackled our responsibilities all night and forced Darlington to snap it again by limiting their explosiveness. On offense, we blocked extremely well as a group and took advantage of some missed tackles to create explosive plays. Our quarterback, minus a play or two, made some terrific decisions that kept our offense on the field.”
Note: The quarterback, Brenten Bell, threw TD passes to Chadon Woodley, Jaden Edwards and Tyler Harrell. Edwards and Collin Watson each rushed for more than 100 yards.
2. You’re 7-1 after being 2-8 last season. What’s the biggest difference in this team compared to last year? What explains the transformation?
“We have improved because these seniors stuck with us through the hard times and bought in to our approach as a staff. Most of them have been playing since they were young sophomores, finishing 3-7. Last year, we finished 2-8 with only six seniors. But as a staff and team, we never lost the locker room. In life, there is a reason the front windshield is bigger than the rearview. The past has passed, and our response puts us where our head space needs to be.
“This group is again a year older with a lot of experience and now are playing as a team. We have poured into these kids as staff, demanding an unattainable goal of perfection. Against Darlington, two of our better receivers had zero catches last week, but boy did they stay on their perimeter blocks. Also, tackling extremely well on defense and special teams. When you are not worried about a stat line and play with intensity and passion, it feels great after a victory.”
3. What is the scouting report on your team this year? What style? What do you do well that gives other teams problems?
“We are a senior-led offensive line with a senior-led skill group. That is crucial in our spread offense success. We have become a very multiple defensive front to put our undersized personnel in a better position for success. We believe in the K.I.S.S. (keep it simple, stupid) method. Above everything though, we are going to read, react and hustle to the football with passion and intensity.”
4. You’re the son of a long-time and successful high school coach. When did you know you wanted to be a coach? What do you think your father taught you that has shaped you the most as a coach?
“I was raised by coaches in a field house or on a practice surface from Warner Robins to Fitzgerald to Lindale. I went to school to become an architectural or structural engineer. About four-five months later, I came home for Christmas break and shared my change of plans with my parents. Both tried talking me out of education yet did not succeed. My father and I both believe in tough love, while the versions are much different from his time to what is mine now. I ask our coaches to be as tough as possible in the right way to our kids, and at the end of the day they better know you genuinely love them. This group is going to be successful in life because of the core values they are mastering. About 6-7% of all athletes get a collegiate experience. As a coach, just like my father, you better be preparing these young ‘uns for life without sports. Wins will never be as important as these guys becoming tremendous fathers and loving husbands and preparing for life’s punches.”