AJC Varsity List of coaches who have improved their teams the most in GHSA football history Justin Rogers has improved Thomas County Central’s victory total by 38 in his five seasons compared to the previous five, but the surprise record-holder is out of reach.
Thomas County Central head coach Justin Rogers receives his Class 5A championship trophy after beating Gainesville 62-21 on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
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Justin Rogers won his 60th game as Thomas County Central’s coach last week in a victory over Houston County.
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With a 60-3 record in five seasons, Rogers has won 38 more games than Thomas County Central won in the five seasons before he arrived. The 38-game improvement is tied for the third most in state history.
The record is out of reach, however, as Rogers trails the leader by 10 victories with only eight more games possible.
The record belongs to retired Macon County coach C.B. Cornett, who improved the Bulldogs by 48 victories during his first five years (1990-94).
Cornett didn’t stop there. He took the Bulldogs to the Class A final in his sixth season and won Class A in 1996 in his seventh.
Below are all coaches who have improved their schools’ victory totals by 20 or more from the previous five years.
They include four coaches currently in their fifth seasons – Rogers, Lumpkin County’s Heath Webb, Worth County’s Jeff Hammond and Peachtree Ridge’s Matt Helmerich. Another, Houston County’s Jeremy Edwards, is knocking on the door at 19.
48 - C.B. Cornett, Macon County 11-40-0 to 59-6-0 (1990-1994) 44 - Ronnie Burchfield, Central (Carrollton) 16-33-1 to 60-6-0 (1983-1987) 38 - Justin Rogers, Thomas County Central 22-30-0 to 60-3-0 (2022-2026) 38 - Rick Tomberlin, Washington County 25-27-0 to 63-7-0 (1992-1996) 38 - Jimmy Dorsey, McEachern 13-37-0 to 51-8-1 (1984-1988) 38 - John Reid, East Paulding 11-39-0 to 49-13-0 (2006-2010) 38 - Lee Shaw, Rabun County 7-43-0 to 45-15-0 (2012-2016) 37 - Tommy Welch, Armuchee 10-40-0 to 47-13-0 (1992-1996) 36 - Bill Montgomery, Taylor County 14-37-0 to 50-11-0 (1997-2001) 35 - Thurston Taylor, Palmetto 15-35-1 to 50-13-2 (1980-1984) 34 - Biff Parson, Rockmart 18-35-0 to 52-10-0 (2016-2020) 34 - Bruce Miller, Gainesville 17-35-0 to 51-11-0 (2002-2006) 34 - Dondrial Pinkins, Pelham 13-37-0 to 47-13-0 (2015-2019) 33 - Dell McGee, Carver (Columbus) 19-31-0 to 52-14-0 (2005-2009) 33 - Coley Cassedy, Westside (Augusta) 11-36-2 to 44-9-1 (1975-1979) 33 - Matt Napier, LaGrange 11-39-0 to 44-17-0 (2020-2024) 31 - Heath Webb, Lumpkin County 7-43-0 to 38-14-0 (2022-2026) 31 - Danny Britt, Benedictine 20-31-0 to 51-14-0 (2011-2015) 31 - Rich McWhorter, Charlton County 15-36-0 to 46-18-0 (1990-1994) 30 - Milan Turner, Emanuel County Institute 25-27-0 to 55-9-0 (2005-2009) 30 - Rodney Garvin, Metter 22-29-0 to 52-12-0 (2018-2022) 30 - Sam Barrs, Dublin 18-35-0 to 48-16-0 (1991-1995) 30 - Rob Stowe, Wilcox County 13-38-0 to 43-19-0 (2019-2023) 30 - Tim Barron, Heard County 12-40-0 to 42-15-0 (2002-2006) 30 - Donnie Clack, Wilcox County 11-39-1 to 41-15-1 (1980-1984) 29 - Jeff Hammond, Worth County 11-39-0 to 40-16-0 (2022-2026) 29 - John Reid, Rome 29-23-0 to 58-10-0 (2015-2019) 29 - Neal Rumble, Peach County 17-34-1 to 46-13-0 (1988-1992) 29 - Jesse Hicks, Baldwin 12-38-1 to 41-18-0 (2002-2006) 29 - Steve Pennington, Louisville 11-38-1 to 40-14-3 (1983-1987) 29 - Mike Pfiester, Long County 2-45-2 to 31-24-0 (2021-2025) 28 - Tim Hardy, Greater Atlanta Christian 31-25-0 to 59-11-0 (2012-2016) 28 - Bob Sphire, North Gwinnett 29-25-0 to 57-9-0 (2006-2010) 28 - Cecil Flowe, Parkview 25-26-0 to 53-12-0 (1993-1997) 28 - Terry Hodges, Tucker 18-30-2 to 46-8-0 (1957-1961) 28 - Mike Garvin, Mount de Sales 13-28-3 to 41-11-0 (1968-1972) 28 - Keith Holloway, Mount Zion 7-43-0 to 35-20-0 (2012-2016) 28 - Darren Myles, Carver (Atlanta) 4-41-0 to 32-18-0 (2005-2009) 28 - Trigger Thomason, Stephens County 1-41-0 to 29-15-3 (1953-1957) 27 - Buddy Nobles, Irwin County 27-27-1 to 54-13-2 (2014-2018) 27 - Sid Fritts, Vidalia 26-26-0 to 53-8-1 (2000-2004) 27 - Joe H. Wilson, Lowndes 18-31-1 to 45-12-0 (1976-1980) 27 - Butch Brooks, Washington-Wilkes 13-37-1 to 40-18-0 (1981-1985) 27 - Jim Walsh Sr., Benedictine 13-33-3 to 40-10-0 (1970-1974) 27 - Max Dowis, North Clayton 8-34-2 to 35-22-0 (1960-1964) 27 - John Peacock, Montgomery County 7-41-2 to 34-20-1 (1980-1984) 27 - Buddy Emanuel, Wheeler County 2-47-0 to 29-18-3 (1974-1978) 26 - Dave Hunter, Brookwood 24-28-0 to 50-10-0 (1987-1991) 26 - T. McFerrin, Peachtree 21-26-3 to 47-9-2 (1976-1980) 26 - Tom Bracket, Southeast Bulloch 14-36-0 to 40-16-0 (1990-1994) 26 - Jim Lofton, East Hall 11-38-1 to 37-19-0 (1979-1983) 26 - Danny Scott, Reidsville 11-37-0 to 37-15-1 (1975-1979) 26 - Tim Goodin, Lee County 6-44-0 to 32-20-1 (1995-1999) 26 - Lyman Guy, Richmond Hill 5-45-0 to 31-22-0 (2009-2013) 25 - Lee Campbell, Hawkinsville 25-27-1 to 50-13-0 (1999-2003) 24 - Joey King, Cartersville 43-14-0 to 67-4-0 (2014-2018) 24 - Buzz Busby, Statesboro 31-21-0 to 55-11-1 (1999-2003) 24 - Donald Chumley, Savannah Christian 25-26-0 to 49-12-0 (2005-2009) 24 - John Hill, Cedartown 24-23-3 to 48-11-3 (1976-1980) 24 - Glenn Wade, Rossville 19-27-3 to 43-6-6 (1951-1955) 24 - Sid Fritts, Elbert County 18-34-0 to 42-16-0 (2010-2014) 24 - Charlie Greene, Thomas County Central 17-34-0 to 41-17-0 (1984-1988) 24 - Ralph Jones, Bainbridge 16-34-0 to 40-17-0 (1981-1985) 24 - Lance Helton, Jeff Davis 14-35-0 to 38-16-0 (2017-2021) 24 - Bud Theodocion, Morrow 13-37-0 to 37-18-0 (1977-1981) 24 - Rodney Cofield, Washington 12-38-0 to 36-18-0 (1995-1999) 24 - John Reynolds, Dougherty 12-38-1 to 36-18-0 (1989-1993) 24 - Brian Dameron, Cherokee 11-39-0 to 35-23-0 (2001-2005) 24 - Dan Ragle, Ware County 11-39-0 to 35-20-1 (1999-2003) 23 - Jamie Abrams, Cedartown 27-28-0 to 50-12-0 (2020-2024) 23 - Rodney Walker, Stephens County 26-25-1 to 49-15-0 (1986-1990) 23 - Ron Duncan, Screven County 23-28-0 to 46-14-0 (2012-2016) 23 - Sean Pender, Pierce County 22-29-0 to 45-14-0 (2011-2015) 23 - Travis Ellington, Lamar County 21-30-0 to 44-13-0 (2021-2025) 23 - John Allen, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 17-33-1 to 40-16-0 (2000-2004) 23 - Tom Hybl, Jeff Davis 17-32-2 to 40-17-1 (1987-1991) 23 - Kevin Whitley, Stockbridge 16-34-0 to 39-20-0 (2009-2013) 23 - Chad Cheatham, Fannin County 14-36-0 to 37-20-0 (2018-2022) 23 - Bob Christmas, North Hall 13-37-0 to 36-19-0 (2001-2005) 23 - Sam Niemier, Georgia School for the Deaf 8-39-1 to 31-15-0 (1981-1985) 22 - Matt Helmerich, Peachtree Ridge 13-36-0 to 35-18-0 (2022-2026) 22 - Roger Holmes, Dublin 30-24-0 to 52-13-1 (2002-2006) 22 - Kenny Dallas, Landmark Christian 21-32-0 to 43-16-0 (2001-2005) 22 - Corky Kell, Wheeler 20-24-5 to 42-13-1 (1970-1974) 22 - Gene Brodie, Tift County 18-30-2 to 40-17-0 (1976-1980) 22 - Michael Gunn, Athens Academy 15-33-2 to 37-17-0 (1991-1995) 22 - Tally Johnson, Central Gwinnett 15-34-1 to 37-9-6 (1974-1978) 22 - Kevin Smith, Perry 15-36-0 to 37-22-0 (2017-2021) 22 - Chris Parker, Pickens 10-40-0 to 32-21-0 (2012-2016) 22 - Frank Caputo, Salem 9-40-0 to 31-24-0 (2000-2004) 22 - Mark Whitley, Monroe Area 8-42-0 to 30-22-0 (1993-1997) 22 - Michael Woolridge, Hardaway 7-43-0 to 29-23-0 (2016-2020) 21 - Greg Oglesby, Manchester 41-18-0 to 62-7-2 (1994-1998) 21 - Wayman Creel, Lakeside 35-14-2 to 56-6-0 (1970-1974) 21 - Jimmy Smith, Cedar Grove 32-23-0 to 53-13-1 (2013-2017) 21 - Tim McFarlin, Blessed Trinity 30-20-0 to 51-14-1 (2011-2015) 21 - Arthur Hudson, Emanuel County Institute 28-22-0 to 49-13-0 (1979-1983) 21 - Sid Maxwell, Dawson County 21-30-0 to 42-17-0 (2015-2019) 21 - Ed Pilcher, Early County 21-31-0 to 42-17-1 (1986-1990) 21 - Bubba Attwood, Jenkins 20-29-1 to 41-8-2 (1966-1970) 21 - Larry Milligan, Greene County 20-32-1 to 41-18-0 (2002-2006) 21 - Dwight Jones, St. Anne-Pacelli 19-33-0 to 40-16-0 (2019-2023) 21 - James Hagins, Wilkinson County 16-36-0 to 37-19-0 (1996-2000) 21 - Red Lynch, North Habersham 16-33-3 to 37-14-1 (1958-1962) 21 - Will Cooley, Thomas County Central 13-31-5 to 34-19-2 (1971-1975) 21 - Matt Kemper, Pope 13-37-0 to 34-20-0 (2008-2012) 21 - Mickey Birchfield, Union County 11-35-1 to 32-15-2 (1973-1977) 21 - Charlie Jordan, Shiloh 37195 to 31-20-0 (1989-1993) 21 - Mike Earwood, St. Mary’s Academy 9-41-0 to 30-22-0 (2010-2014) 21 - Dixon Glover, Wrens 5-37-0 to 26-17-2 (1951-1955) 21 - Ken Ritch, Pike County 2-48-0 to 23-27-0 (1999-2003) 20 - Jack Johnson, Mitchell County 42-17-0 to 62-5-0 (1988-1992) 20 - Jeff Herron, Camden County 39-19-0 to 59-6-0 (2000-2004) 20 - James Leonard, Aquinas 31-23-0 to 51-12-0 (2013-2017) 20 - Tom Bracket, Benedictine 24-27-1 to 44-12-0 (1995-1999) 20 - Joe Compton, Irwin County 20-29-2 to 40-17-0 (1983-1987) 20 - Allen Lowe, Calvary Day 20-31-0 to 40-18-0 (1995-1999) 20 - Preston Poag, North Murray 18-32-0 to 38-19-0 (2016-2020) 20 - Shaun Pope, Putnam County 18-33-0 to 38-19-0 (2018-2022) 20 - Ronnie Baker, Laney 17-33-0 to 37-20-1 (2021-2025) 20 - Larry Williamson, South Gwinnett 17-33-1 to 37-18-0 (1989-1993) 20 - Carl Madison, Forest Park 15-33-2 to 35-17-1 (1966-1970) 20 - Shane Davis, Apalachee 12-38-0 to 32-25-0 (2005-2009) 20 - Jody Grooms, Wayne County 12-39-0 to 32-24-2 (2010-2014) 20 - Morrell Holcomb, Dade County 11-37-1 to 31-16-2 (1967-1971) 20 - Arvel Holmes, Rabun County 10-37-0 to 30-19-1 (1976-1980) 20 - Jim Starling, Ridgeland 9-40-1 to 29-25-0 (1994-1998) 20 - Donald Tison, Clinch County 9-33-4 to 29-22-1 (1974-1978) 20 - Tom Simonton, Russell 8-38-4 to 28-21-1 (1967-1971)