List of coaches who have improved their teams the most in GHSA football history

Thomas County Central head coach Justin Rogers receives his Class 5A championship trophy after beating Gainesville 62-21 on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Justin Rogers has improved Thomas County Central’s victory total by 38 in his five seasons compared to the previous five, but the surprise record-holder is out of reach.

Justin Rogers has improved Thomas County Central’s victory total by 38 in his five seasons compared to the previous five, but the surprise record-holder is out of reach.

Justin Rogers won his 60th game as Thomas County Central’s coach last week in a victory over Houston County.

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With a 60-3 record in five seasons, Rogers has won 38 more games than Thomas County Central won in the five seasons before he arrived. The 38-game improvement is tied for the third most in state history.

The record is out of reach, however, as Rogers trails the leader by 10 victories with only eight more games possible.

The record belongs to retired Macon County coach C.B. Cornett, who improved the Bulldogs by 48 victories during his first five years (1990-94).