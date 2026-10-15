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AJC Varsity

List of coaches who have improved their teams the most in GHSA football history

Justin Rogers has improved Thomas County Central’s victory total by 38 in his five seasons compared to the previous five, but the surprise record-holder is out of reach.
Thomas County Central head coach Justin Rogers receives his Class 5A championship trophy after beating Gainesville 62-21 on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Thomas County Central head coach Justin Rogers receives his Class 5A championship trophy after beating Gainesville 62-21 on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By
56 minutes ago

Justin Rogers won his 60th game as Thomas County Central’s coach last week in a victory over Houston County.

With a 60-3 record in five seasons, Rogers has won 38 more games than Thomas County Central won in the five seasons before he arrived. The 38-game improvement is tied for the third most in state history.

The record is out of reach, however, as Rogers trails the leader by 10 victories with only eight more games possible.

The record belongs to retired Macon County coach C.B. Cornett, who improved the Bulldogs by 48 victories during his first five years (1990-94).

Cornett didn’t stop there. He took the Bulldogs to the Class A final in his sixth season and won Class A in 1996 in his seventh.

Below are all coaches who have improved their schools’ victory totals by 20 or more from the previous five years.

They include four coaches currently in their fifth seasons – Rogers, Lumpkin County’s Heath Webb, Worth County’s Jeff Hammond and Peachtree Ridge’s Matt Helmerich. Another, Houston County’s Jeremy Edwards, is knocking on the door at 19.