Cartersville takes state lead in fewest points allowed after fifth shutout

Cartersville's Easton Bonayan (8) tackles Hiram quarterback Caleb Carmichael (13) during the second half of a high school football game between Hiram and Cartersville, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, in Hiram, Ga. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

The Purple Hurricanes are one of five teams in Georgia allowing less than a touchdown per game.

The Purple Hurricanes are one of five teams in Georgia allowing less than a touchdown per game.

Class 5A Cartersville, which beat Allatoona 60-0 last week for its fifth shutout victory in eight games this season, is the new state leader in fewest points allowed, giving up just 4.4 per game.

Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships?

The Purple Hurricanes are one of five teams in Georgia allowing less than a touchdown per game. The others are Lowndes (5.3 points per game) and Buford (6.6) of Class 7A, Sandy Creek (5.6) of Class 4A and Appling County (4.9) of Class 3A.

Here are the top 12 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification.

Class 7A