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Cartersville takes state lead in fewest points allowed after fifth shutout

The Purple Hurricanes are one of five teams in Georgia allowing less than a touchdown per game.
Cartersville's Easton Bonayan (8) tackles Hiram quarterback Caleb Carmichael (13) during the second half of a high school football game between Hiram and Cartersville, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, in Hiram, Ga. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Cartersville's Easton Bonayan (8) tackles Hiram quarterback Caleb Carmichael (13) during the second half of a high school football game between Hiram and Cartersville, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, in Hiram, Ga. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By

Class 5A Cartersville, which beat Allatoona 60-0 last week for its fifth shutout victory in eight games this season, is the new state leader in fewest points allowed, giving up just 4.4 per game.

The Purple Hurricanes are one of five teams in Georgia allowing less than a touchdown per game. The others are Lowndes (5.3 points per game) and Buford (6.6) of Class 7A, Sandy Creek (5.6) of Class 4A and Appling County (4.9) of Class 3A.

Here are the top 12 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification.

Class 7A

  • 5.3 - Lowndes
  • 6.6 - Buford
  • 13.8 - Carrollton
  • 14.3 - McEachern
  • 14.4 - North Paulding
  • 15.9 - North Gwinnett
  • 17.1 - Brookwood
  • 17.7 - Harrison
  • 18.0 - Newton
  • 18.0 - Valdosta
  • 18.3 - Grayson
  • 18.3 - North Cobb

Class 6A

  • 9.1 - Creekside
  • 9.4 - Heritage (Conyers)
  • 10.0 - Clarke Central
  • 10.3 - Coffee
  • 10.5 - Woodward Academy
  • 11.3 - Thomas County Central
  • 11.6 - Hughes
  • 11.8 - Sequoyah
  • 13.6 - Creekview
  • 13.9 - Shiloh
  • 15.1 - East Paulding
  • 15.1 - Jackson County

Class 5A

  • 4.4 - Cartersville
  • 8.8 - Jefferson
  • 9.6 - Tucker
  • 10.1 - Marist
  • 10.5 - Mays
  • 10.6 - North Oconee
  • 10.8 - Ola
  • 10.9 - Ware County
  • 13.1 - LaGrange
  • 13.8 - Blessed Trinity
  • 14.4 - Jonesboro
  • 15.4 - Southwest DeKalb

Class 4A

  • 5.6 - Sandy Creek
  • 11.3 - Stephenson
  • 11.3 - Westover
  • 13.5 - Troup
  • 14.1 - Cairo
  • 14.3 - Adairsville
  • 15.0 - Monroe Area
  • 15.9 - West Laurens
  • 16.1 - Cherokee Bluff
  • 17.1 - Peach County
  • 17.4 - Hampton
  • 17.4 - Northwest Whitfield

Class 3A

  • 4.9 - Appling County
  • 8.6 - Toombs County
  • 12.0 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
  • 12.3 - Northeast
  • 13.0 - Pierce County
  • 14.8 - Lamar County
  • 16.5 - Rockmart
  • 16.9 - Burke County
  • 17.0 - South Atlanta
  • 17.2 - Hephzibah
  • 17.9 - Columbia
  • 18.6 - Miller Grove
  • 18.6 - Murray County

Class 2A

  • 8.1 - Commerce
  • 9.5 - Jeff Davis
  • 9.8 - Screven County
  • 10.3 - Heard County
  • 10.8 - Bremen
  • 13.0 - Model
  • 14.2 - Fitzgerald
  • 14.3 - Bleckley County
  • 16.8 - Social Circle
  • 17.6 - Dublin
  • 17.8 - Jasper County
  • 19.0 - Putnam County

Class A

  • 8.9 - Charlton County
  • 9.6 - Johnson County
  • 11.6 - Baconton Charter
  • 11.9 - Macon County
  • 12.2 - Washington-Wilkes
  • 12.9 - Clinch County
  • 13.6 - Randolph-Clay
  • 14.1 - Treutlen
  • 14.3 - GMC Prep
  • 14.8 - Taylor County
  • 16.7 - Lake Oconee Academy
  • 16.9 - Trion

Class 4A-2A Private

  • 7.6 - Holy Innocents’
  • 9.9 - Prince Avenue Christian
  • 10.0 - Calvary Day
  • 15.6 - Lovett
  • 18.8 - Mt. Bethel Christian
  • 19.5 - Mount Vernon
  • 19.6 - North Cobb Christian
  • 20.6 - Providence Christian
  • 21.0 - Savannah Christian
  • 21.0 - Westminster
  • 21.4 - Christian Heritage
  • 21.8 - Aquinas

GIAA

  • 10.0 - John Milledge Academy
  • 12.2 - Briarwood Academy
  • 12.2 - Bulloch Academy
  • 12.2 - Stratford Academy
  • 13.1 - Windsor Academy
  • 13.2 - Athens Christian
  • 13.7 - Valwood
  • 13.9 - First Presbyterian
  • 15.4 - Edmund Burke Academy
  • 16.2 - Thomas Jefferson
  • 18.5 - Strong Rock Christian
  • 18.6 - Tiftarea Academy