Composite rankings: Class 7A now has co-No. 1 teams

East Paulding is 5-0 and now the consensus No. 10 team in Class 6A. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Buford and Carrollton, last year’s finalists in the highest class, tied for first.

Buford and Carrollton, last year’s finalists in the highest class, tied for first.

Buford and Carrollton are tied for first place in the AJC Varsity Composite rankings with two weeks to go in the regular season.

Buford was in first all alone, but the Maxwell Ratings, the only computer poll in the Composite, elevated Carrollton to No. 1 this week after the Trojans’ 66-27 victory over Westlake, the No. 10 team. Carrollton, the state’s highest-scoring team, led 52-13 at halftime.

Buford remains No. 1 in AJC Varsity, GPB Sports, ITG Next and Coach Georgia. Carrollton is No. 1 with Score Atlanta, 680 the Fan and Maxwell.

Here’s a look at Georgia’s teams ranked on the consensus of seven polls (AJC — The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/GHSF Daily; SC — Score Atlanta; GPB — Georgia Public Broadcasting; ITG — ITG Next; CG — Coach Georgia; 680 — 680 The Fan; MW — Maxwell Ratings).