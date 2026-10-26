Flag Football Player of Week: McEachern QB leads win over nationally ranked team

McEachern senior quarterback Ava George is the AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Flag Football Player of the Week.
George was 25-of-35 passing for 368 yards and three touchdowns in home victories last week over Blessed Trinity, 28-6, and Moody of Alabama, 26-7.
Moody entered 18-0 and ranked No. 8 nationally by MaxPreps. Blessed Trinity is 11-4 and ranked No. 13 in Georgia and No. 2 in Georgia’s Division 3.
McEachern is 8-0 and ranked No. 2 in Georgia behind Greenbrier and No. 1 in Division 5, the GHSA’s highest class.
George is a two-years starter. She passed for 4,261 yards and 57 touchdowns last season for a state runner-up team. This season, she is 93-of-124 for 1,272 yards and nine touchdowns.