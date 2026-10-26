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Flag Football Player of Week: McEachern QB leads win over nationally ranked team

Ava George was 25-of-35 passing for 368 yards and three touchdowns in victories over Moody (Alabama) and Blessed Trinity.
JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Todd Holcomb
By
1 hour ago

McEachern senior quarterback Ava George is the AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Flag Football Player of the Week.

George was 25-of-35 passing for 368 yards and three touchdowns in home victories last week over Blessed Trinity, 28-6, and Moody of Alabama, 26-7.

Moody entered 18-0 and ranked No. 8 nationally by MaxPreps. Blessed Trinity is 11-4 and ranked No. 13 in Georgia and No. 2 in Georgia’s Division 3.

McEachern is 8-0 and ranked No. 2 in Georgia behind Greenbrier and No. 1 in Division 5, the GHSA’s highest class.

George is a two-years starter. She passed for 4,261 yards and 57 touchdowns last season for a state runner-up team. This season, she is 93-of-124 for 1,272 yards and nine touchdowns.

“She has grown so much as a quarterback and leader over the last year,” McEachern coach Jake Burgdorf said. “What makes her so effective is her ability to recognize coverage and know where to go with the football.”

George’s twin, Amari George, is a top receiver for McEachern. She had six catches for 59 yards and a touchdown in the two games. Other key targets are Myah Batts (seven catches, 151 yards last week), Michala Butler (five receptions, 58 yards) and Ava Couzens (four catches, 61 yards).