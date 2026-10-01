AJC Varsity Coffee coach explains his team’s turnaround to 5-0 after 4-7 finish in 2025 Mike Coe credits seniors and new assistants who brought ‘new ideas and a hunger.’ Share Add AJC on Google Coffee coach Mike Coe watches from the sideline during the first half of an Aug. 21, 2026, game against Parkview in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium, Friday, August 21, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Coffee coach Mike Coe, whose team is 5-0 and ranked No. 3 in Class 6A entering its home game Friday night against No. 4 Lee County. MaxPreps ranks it the No. 7 game nationally this weekend. Coe’s record is 45-13 in his five seasons at Coffee and led the Trojans to their first state title in 2023. 1. You’ve bounced back this season after a 4-7 finish. What’s the biggest change to this season from last? “A couple things: No. 1, we have senior leadership this season from a group of guys that have always won and done things the right way, and they did not like that taste that last year’s season left us. No. 2, we focused far more on speed this offseason, and our kids embraced it. We timed and tracked everything all off season and summer. No. 3, we added new assistant coaches that brought new ideas and a hunger and desire to be at Coffee High School.”

Note: Coffee’s new coaches Garrett Grady (offensive line), Lacey Herring (slots), Dalton Bynum and Kyle Williams (defensive line), Matt Simon (safeties), Kirk Mitchell (cornerbacks), Josh Schmitt (linebackers) and Hunter Hardin (ninth grade). Garrett was head coach at Brunswick last season. Herring was head coach at Monroe last season. 2. What does Lee County pose as an opponent this season that is particularly worrisome or different from most teams? “They’re big, fast and explosive. They’re a physical football team that can run and throw the ball. They have weapons everywhere, and I really love how their Mike linebacker plays. He reminds me of our Mike linebacker: same number, same physical style of play, and you can tell he loves football. Their defensive front is as good as you’re going to see at the high school level. Their offensive line is huge, and coach (John) Flath is as good as you will find coaching them.” Note: Lee County’s Mike (or middle) linebacker is Jace Murray, who leads Lee County in total tackles (29) and tackles for loss (seven). He is committed to Army. Wearing jersey No. 6 for Coffee is Jordan Solomon, who has nearly identical stats — 30 total tackles and seven tackles for loss. Both are about 6 feet, 225 pounds. Solomon is uncommitted.

Related Story A look at the top 10 Georgia high school football games for Week 7 3. You’ve averaged about 10 wins a year since you came to Georgia, and you’ve largely done it without Power 4-type players. I’m not sure you’ve had any. What does that say about your program or your philosophy? How do you win in a high class in Georgia without that star power?