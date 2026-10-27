Offensive Line of the Week clears path for Peach County’s balanced attack

The AJC Varsity Offensive Line of the Week is Peach County’s unit of Eli Johnson, Phorrest Sinkfield, Hunter Hill, Khazion Harris and Alex Marshall with tight end Clifford Ford.

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They paved the way for 589 total yards — 352 rushing, 237 passing — and put Ashton Barton over 1,000 yards rushing for the season (1,098) in a 48-12 victory over Howard.

Peach County (8-0) is averaging 282.0 yards rushing and 167.6 yards passing.

Peach County’s offensive line coach is Josh Schuyler.

Lines of distinction

*Central Gwinnett’s offensive line of Ty Zellar, Matt Morillo, BJ Aaron, Oscar Ramirez and Jayln Turner paved the way for 409 total yards (247 rushing, 162 passing) in a 34-20 victory over Seckinger.