Heritage of Conyers coach Quincy Carter (coach farthest left) has his team one victory from a region title after Heritage was 1-9 the season before. Only 15 teams have won region titles after going 1-9 or 0-10. And Heritage was one of them, in 2016. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

AJC Varsity uses the Georgia High School Football Historians Association database to find insights and fun facts into recent and upcoming games.

Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships?

Here are five interesting lists that came from some of that research this week.

Let’s see you do it again

Thomas County Central won a state title last season while averaging 53.9 points per game, second-most in GHSA history. The Yellow Jackets are averaging 54.3 points per game this season. What are the highest-scoring teams in GHSA history over a two-year span?