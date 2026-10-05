AJC Varsity uses the Georgia High School Football Historians Association database to find insights and fun facts into recent and upcoming games.
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Here are five interesting lists that came from some of that research this week.
Let’s see you do it again
Thomas County Central won a state title last season while averaging 53.9 points per game, second-most in GHSA history. The Yellow Jackets are averaging 54.3 points per game this season. What are the highest-scoring teams in GHSA history over a two-year span?
- 54.0 - Thomas County Central (2025-2026, 23-0 record)
- 53.5 - Creekside (2025-2026, 22-1)
- 52.3 - Eagle’s Landing Christian (2017-2018, 27-1)
- 50.2 - Carrollton (2025-2026, 23-1)
- 49.7 - Rome (2017-2018, 28-1)
- 49.5 - Lee County (2023-2024, 23-4)
- 48.8 - Lowndes (2016-2017, 21-4)
- 48.7 - Pelham (2018-2019, 23-3)
- 48.5 - Miller County (1996-1997, 22-3)
- 48.4 - Washington County (2013-2014, 27-2)
- 48.4 - Cartersville (2025-2026, 20-1)
- 47.9 - Dublin (2005-2006, 25-1-1)
- 47.5 - Hughes (2022-2023, 24-3)
- 47.4 - Camden County (2010-2011, 22-3)
- 46.9 - Southeast Bulloch (1972-1973, 24-0)
- 46.7 - Valdosta (2025-2026, 20-2)
- 46.6 - Warner Robins (1975-1976, 22-1)
- 46.6 - Prince Avenue Christian (2019-2020, 22-4)
- 46.4 - Rabun County (2020-2021, 23-4)
This isn’t the first time?
Heritage of Conyers can clinch a region title in its game Friday night against Dunwoody. Heritage was 1-9 last season. How many teams have won a region title after finishing 1-9 or 0-10? Among the 15 teams that have already done it: Heritage in 2016.
- Metter: 1-9 in 1957, then 9-3 in 1958 (Region 2-B)
- Oglethorpe County: 1-9 in 1967, then 9-2 in 1968 (Region 8-B)
- Mitchell County (Camilla, 1956 - 1980): 1-9 in 1971, then 11-2 in 1972 (Region 1-A)
- Pelham: 0-10 in 1973, then 7-4 in 1974 (Region 1-B)
- Worth County: 1-9 in 1985, then 13-2 in 1986 (Region 3-3A)
- Gordon: 1-9 in 1985, then 11-3 in 1986 (Region 5-2A)
- Turner: 1-9 in 1986, then 9-2-1 in 1987 (Region 6-2A)
- Dublin: 1-9 in 1990, then 9-3 in 1991 (Region 2-3A)
- Johnson County: 1-9 in 1991, then 11-1 in 1992 (Region 4-A)
- Columbus: 0-10 in 1993, then 9-3 in 1994 (Region 3-3A)
- Toombs County: 1-9 in 1993, then 10-3 in 1994 (Region 3-A)
- Mount Zion (Jonesboro): 1-9 in 1996, then 8-3 in 1997 (Region 7-4A)
- Adairsville: 0-10 in 1999, then 8-4 in 2000 (Region 6-A)
- Heritage (Conyers): 1-9 in 2015, then 6-5 in 2016 (Region 3-6A)
- Creekside: 0-10 in 2017, then 8-4 in 2018 (Region 5-6A)
Seven 50s in a row
Valdosta has scored 50 or more points in each of its seven played games this season. That does not include an unplayed game that Valdosta won by forfeit. How many GHSA teams have scored 50 or more in seven straight games in one season?
For the title
Valdosta and Lowndes are playing Friday night for first place in Region 1-7A. How many times have two programs played in games that have decided a region title? To qualify, one team must win the region title, and the other must finish tied for first or one game behind.
- 21 - Warner Robins vs. Northside (Warner Robins) (1975-2013), Warner Robins leads 12-9
- 15 - Valdosta vs. Lowndes (1980-2025), Valdosta leads 9-6
- 13 - Colquitt County vs. Valdosta (1984-2025), Colquitt County leads 7-6
- 13 - Burke County vs. Thomson (1989-2025), Burke County leads 7-6
- 12 - Clinch County vs. Irwin County (1953-2020), Clinch County leads 7-5
- 12 - Manchester vs. Mary Persons (1967-1998), Manchester leads 7-4-1
- 10 - Washington-Wilkes vs. Morgan County (1960-2002), Washington-Wilkes leads 6-4
- 10 - Washington-Wilkes vs. Greene County (1968-2006), Washington-Wilkes leads 7-3
- 9 - Dalton vs. Cedartown (1956-1995), Dalton leads 5-3-1
- 9 - Bainbridge vs. Cairo (1963-2023), Bainbridge leads 7-2
- 9 - Thomson vs. Statesboro (1966-2003), Thomson leads 6-3
- 9 - Charlton County vs. Clinch County (1975-2022), Charlton County leads 8-1
- 9 - Lincoln County vs. Warren County (1977-2025), Lincoln County leads 9-0
- 9 - Southwest DeKalb vs. Douglass (1978-1999), Southwest DeKalb leads 5-4
- 9 - Palmetto vs. Mount Zion (1980-1989), Palmetto leads 9-0
- 9 - Bowdon vs. Bremen (1982-2008), Bowdon 7-2
- 9 - Stephens County vs. Hart County (1987-2007), Stephens County leads 5-4
- 9 - Savannah Christian vs. Calvary Day (1996-2023), Savannah Christian leads 5-4
- 9 - Thomasville vs. Fitzgerald (2001-2021), Thomasville leads 5-4
- 9 - Pierce County vs. Appling County (2011-2023), Pierce County leads 6-3
Five straight zeros
Creekside has shut out five straight opponents. How many GHSA teams have done that this century? Creekside did it in 2025, also. That was while setting a state record for points in a season.
- 8 - Dublin (2005)
- 6 - LaGrange (2001)
- 6 - Newnan (2008)
- 6 - Screven County (2017)
- 5 - Appling County (2001)
- 5 - Gainesville (2002)
- 5 - Clinch County (2003)
- 5 - Decatur (2004)
- 5 - LaGrange (2007)
- 5 - Tucker (2007)
- 5 - Dodge County (2007)
- 5 - Camden County (2009)
- 5 - Irwin County (2019)
- 5 - Creekside (2025)
- 5 - Jefferson (2026)
- 5 - Creekside (2026)