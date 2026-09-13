SAYE IT AIN'T SO Victory by a 23-point underdog among notable surprises of GHSA football Week 4 Also, a 22-point underdog GIAA program upset Athens Academy. Quincy Carter's Heritage of Conyers, a 1-9 team a year ago, picked up its second victory of the season when it beat 21-point favorite Shiloh. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

By Chip Saye 26 minutes ago Share

AJC Varsity reporter and GHSF Daily editor Chip Saye ranks the most surprising and notable games of the weekend. 1. Central (Carrollton) 73, Houston County 66: Central beat Houston County in overtime in the third-highest scoring game in GHSA history and the second-highest in more than 100 years, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. Central, an unranked Class 5A team, was projected as a 16-point underdog by the computer Maxwell Ratings in a matchup with then-No. 9 Houston County of 6A. At least one team has scored 50 or more points in all four of Central’s games, including losses to Heard County (50-28) and East Paulding (56-49) and a victory over Jonesboro (56-7).

2. Jackson County 20, North Oconee 14: Class 6A No. 9 Jackson County won a regular-season game against a top-10 opponent for the first time in school history when it defeated 12-point favorite North Oconee, which is ranked No. 5 in Class 5A this week. The Panthers had been 0-37 all-time against ranked opponents in the regular season, although they defeated a top-10 Milton team in the playoffs last season. 3. Pope 36, Woodstock 14: Pope recorded the biggest upset of the week, according to the Maxwell Ratings, when it defeated 23-point favorite Woodstock in the teams’ Region 6-6A opener. The Greyhounds are 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the region, surpassing last year’s overall win total and matching its one region win from 2025. Pope had lost the past five meetings against Woodstock, including 20-14 in 2025. 4. Bethlehem Christian 41, Athens Academy 21: Bethlehem Christian, a GIAA school that came in as a 22-point underdog, pulled off the upset and sent Athens Academy to its first 1-3 start since 1990, when the Spartans finished 2-8. Bethlehem Christian is 2-3 this year, including 2-2 against GHSA schools, beating Athens Academy and Towns County and losing to Social Circle and Eagle’s Landing Christian. 5. Heritage (Conyers) 28, Shiloh 24: Heritage, a 1-9 team a year ago, picked up its second victory of the season when it beat 21-point favorite Shiloh in the Patriots’ Region 4-6A opener. Shiloh was the Maxwell Ratings’ preseason pick to win the nine-team region, and Heritage was projected to finish fifth. Heritage is in its first season under coach Quincy Carter, the former Georgia and NFL quarterback.