Live UpdatesSeptember 4, 2026, 4:00 PM

Georgia high school football live updates: What to know before Friday night

Follow along for top moments, upsets and more from Week 3 of Georgia high school football.

Several elite teams will play out of state and small-school titans will clash during Week 3 of the Georgia high school football season. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Several elite teams will play out of state and small-school titans will clash during Week 3 of the Georgia high school football season. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Several elite Georgia teams will play out of state while small-school titans will clash in Week 3 of the Georgia high school football season.

Live scores can be found on the AJC Varsity scoreboard, which features the option to save your favorite teams for easier access.

If you would like to submit something for the live updates, email jack.leo@ajc.com, tag @TheLeoReport on X or tag @AJCVarsity on Instagram.

AJC
2 hours ago
Jack Leo

Top 10 Georgia high school football games: Week 3

Top-10 private school games and Savannah-area showdowns headline Week 3 of the Georgia high school football season.

Here's a look at 10 of the most interesting games this weekend, along with the median margin of victory, according to the Maxwell Projections.

  • Aquinas at Lincoln County (-3)
  • Bradwell Institute at Valdosta (-33)
  • Calhoun at Troup County (-13)
  • Camden County (-1) at Benedictine
  • Fellowship Christian (-12) at Lovett
  • Jefferson at Peach County (-7)
  • Mount Vernon at Holy Innocents' (-14)
  • Roswell (-13) at Etowah
  • Stephenson (-5) at Tucker
  • North Cobb 38, East Coweta 27

Full breakdowns of all 10 games can be found here.