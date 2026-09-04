Georgia high school football live updates: What to know before Friday night

Top 10 Georgia high school football games: Week 3
Top-10 private school games and Savannah-area showdowns headline Week 3 of the Georgia high school football season.
Here's a look at 10 of the most interesting games this weekend, along with the median margin of victory, according to the Maxwell Projections.
- Aquinas at Lincoln County (-3)
- Bradwell Institute at Valdosta (-33)
- Calhoun at Troup County (-13)
- Camden County (-1) at Benedictine
- Fellowship Christian (-12) at Lovett
- Jefferson at Peach County (-7)
- Mount Vernon at Holy Innocents' (-14)
- Roswell (-13) at Etowah
- Stephenson (-5) at Tucker
- North Cobb 38, East Coweta 27
Full breakdowns of all 10 games can be found here.