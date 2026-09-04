Georgia high school football live updates: What to know before Friday night

Several elite Georgia teams will play out of state while small-school titans will clash in Week 3 of the Georgia high school football season.

Live scores can be found on the AJC Varsity scoreboard, which features the option to save your favorite teams for easier access.

If you would like to submit something for the live updates, email jack.leo@ajc.com, tag @TheLeoReport on X or tag @AJCVarsity on Instagram.