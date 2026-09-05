AJC Super 11 selection gets big rivalry win as 18th birthday present
Northside of Warner Robins beat its rival for the first time since 2016.
AJC Super 11 Elijah Patmon, a defensive tackle and defensive end, poses for a portrait at Northside High School on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Warner Robins. The 4-star Texas A&M commit will play on bigger stages soon. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
It also fueled him to play both ways against the Demons in a game that turned from a dogfight to a beatdown in the fourth quarter.
“Oh, I’m going to always do that,” Patmon said. “I told them folks to stop playing with me and give me my five stars.”
Patmon’s domination included the containment of Warner Robins’ 4-star quarterback, Chandler Dyson. The dual-threat scored the first touchdown of the game before being shut out of the end zone for the final three quarters.
Patmon tossed out a little rivalry smack talk saying the quarterback “ain’t nothing to me.”
Williams acknowledged the joy of snapping the skid against the Demons.
“To be the team to do it and put it all together, I can’t describe it,” Williams said.