AJC Varsity

Maxwell summary shows region 2-6A being strongest in the state

The ratings below are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results.
Lincoln County, and coach Lee Chomskis, unseated Bowdon as the No. 1 team in the Maxwell summary for Class A after Week 1. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
Lincoln County, and coach Lee Chomskis, unseated Bowdon as the No. 1 team in the Maxwell summary for Class A after Week 1. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
By Loren Maxwell
Updated 1 hour ago

Throughout the 2026 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 463 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association, and the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA football ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 410 of 426 total games including 0 tie(s) (96.24%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.82 points and all game margins within 14.12 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia chapter of the High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 0.93

By class

7A 6A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(2)Buford1-0 104.861(1)Thomas County Central2-0102.19
2(1)Carrollton2-0 101.812(2)Hughes1-093.52
3(3)North Gwinnett2-0 98.763(5)Lee County2-092.56
4(4)Newton2-0 97.434(4)Creekside0-191.54
5(5)McEachern2-0 92.025(7)Houston County1-091.32
6(10)Brookwood2-0 86.606(8)Gainesville0-188.54
7(6)Valdosta2-0 86.327(10)Sequoyah2-087.60
8(8)Lowndes2-0 86.288(11)Coffee2-087.51
9(7)Colquitt County1-1 86.089(6)Milton1-186.55
10(12)Grayson0-2 85.7610(3)Roswell1-184.07
11(11)North Cobb1-1 83.7511(13)East Paulding2-082.15
12(13)Douglas County0-2 83.0512(12)Woodward Academy1-177.80
13(14)Westlake2-0 82.9313(14)Kell1-174.90
14(15)Camden County2-0 82.1414(15)Jackson County2-074.09
15(20)Archer2-0 79.6015(18)Tift County2-071.07



5A 4A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Marist2-088.981(1)Sandy Creek2-093.78
2(4)Blessed Trinity2-088.722(4)Troup2-080.50
3(2)Cartersville2-084.153(5)Stephenson2-077.84
4(3)North Oconee2-083.494(3)Peach County2-077.46
5(6)Benedictine1-180.555(7)Douglass2-073.32
6(12)Cass2-076.266(6)Cairo1-072.28
7(5)LaGrange1-175.827(2)Calhoun1-170.49
8(23)Tucker2-075.628(8)Monroe Area2-065.58
9(10)Warner Robins2-074.489(9)Oconee County0-263.22
10(7)Jefferson1-172.8010(11)North Hall1-162.58
11(9)Ware County1-171.4911(12)Spalding2-060.59
12(18)Mays2-070.2512(15)Westover2-060.40
13(15)Central (Carrollton)1-169.9813(13)West Laurens0-160.02
14(8)Sprayberry1-169.5914(14)Baldwin2-059.96
15(13)Stockbridge0-169.4915(23)Gilmer2-059.57



3A 2A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Toombs County2-084.681(4)Dublin2-070.54
2(14)Hart County2-070.422(1)Fitzgerald1-066.54
3(10)Morgan County2-070.263(5)Bleckley County2-066.48
4(6)Pierce County2-069.094(3)Heard County2-066.30
5(2)Carver (Columbus)1-169.005(2)Thomasville1-165.72
6(8)Northeast1-167.616(10)Jeff Davis2-063.60
7(4)Appling County1-066.647(11)Bremen2-063.25
8(7)Hapeville Charter0-166.578(12)Dodge County1-058.15
9(9)Worth County1-066.199(6)Brooks County0-258.15
10(3)Burke County1-165.8410(8)Swainsboro1-158.07
11(13)Rockmart1-165.4011(7)Rabun County1-057.34
12(23)Westside (Augusta)2-061.2112(9)Cook1-157.08
13(11)Thomson0-260.8113(13)Laney1-155.60
14(21)Columbia0-259.9714(19)Jasper County1-154.60
15(17)Crisp County1-059.7415(14)Commerce1-053.25



1A Private
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(2)Bowdon1-165.361(2)Calvary Day2-078.49
2(1)Lincoln County1-159.402(3)Prince Avenue Christian1-072.95
3(3)Clinch County0-253.803(1)Hebron Christian2-072.30
4(8)Johnson County2-053.414(5)Fellowship Christian2-071.78
5(9)Manchester1-151.055(4)Savannah Christian1-171.24
6(5)Irwin County1-050.236(6)Greater Atlanta Christian2-070.53
7(6)Emanuel County Institute1-150.087(7)Holy Innocents2-067.74
8(16)Macon County2-049.888(9)Lovett1-061.02
9(4)Early County0-149.399(12)Wesleyan0-258.62
10(11)Charlton County1-0-149.3210(8)Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)1-158.43
11(14)Mitchell County2-048.3811(11)Whitefield Academy1-057.16
12(21)Taylor County2-047.3312(15)North Cobb Christian1-156.90
13(7)Trion1-146.7013(13)Aquinas1-156.40
14(10)Wheeler County1-145.2114(16)Mount Vernon1-156.39
15(18)Washington-Wilkes1-144.2315(10)Athens Academy1-054.67



GIAA 4A GIAA 3A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Stratford Academy2-054.111(1)John Milledge Academy3-058.61
2(2)Bulloch Academy3-051.572(2)Westfield School2-146.81
3(3)First Presbyterian2-150.363(4)Deerfield-Windsor1-243.38
4(5)St. Anne-Pacelli2-144.954(3)Frederica Academy1-239.67
5(4)Brookstone0-343.115(5)Tiftarea Academy0-136.59



GIAA 2A GIAA 1A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Valwood School1-151.401(2)Windsor Academy2-130.29
2(2)Brentwood School1-242.322(1)Flint River Academy1-127.72
3(3)Southwest Georgia Academy2-040.473(3)Thomas Jefferson1-120.77
4(4)Briarwood Academy3-038.674(4)Robert Toombs Academy0-214.44
5(5)Edmund Burke Academy3-038.41     



GAPPS
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Lanier Christian1-021.33     
2(2)Rock Springs Christian2-019.52     
3(3)Cherokee Christian1-016.18     
4(4)King's Academy1-016.16     
5(5)Creekside Christian0-27.38     



All classes

Classification rankings are shown in brackets. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rnk [Class] Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Buford8-7A1-0104.8688.547 [3]39.08-16.06
2 [1]Thomas County Central2-6A2-0102.1986.0812 [5]40.03-12.44
3 [2]Carrollton2-7A2-0101.8164.7194 [26]40.75-11.34
4 [3]North Gwinnett7-7A2-098.7678.3827 [11]36.99-12.05
5 [4]Newton4-7A2-097.4383.5615 [6]37.64-10.06
6 [1]Sandy Creek4-4A2-093.7884.4113 [2]29.61-14.45
7 [2]Hughes3-6A1-093.5266.7273 [18]35.74-8.06
8 [3]Lee County2-6A2-092.5666.5774 [19]36.28-6.56
9 [5]McEachern3-7A2-092.0274.9035 [15]32.81-9.48
10 [4]Creekside3-6A0-191.5433.47-8.34
11 [5]Houston County2-6A1-091.3279.4424 [8]34.48-7.11
12 [1]Marist6-5A2-088.9859.46148 [28]28.49-10.76
13 [2]Blessed Trinity6-5A2-088.7270.7651 [9]28.21-10.78
14 [6]Gainesville7-6A0-188.54104.861 [1]30.50-8.31
15 [7]Sequoyah6-6A2-087.6067.5966 [17]30.20-7.68
16 [8]Coffee2-6A2-087.5173.3640 [11]28.75-9.04
17 [6]Brookwood7-7A2-086.6065.4089 [25]29.76-7.12
18 [9]Milton7-6A1-186.5586.2310 [4]31.41-5.41
19 [7]Valdosta1-7A2-086.3255.97179 [40]31.39-5.20
20 [8]Lowndes1-7A2-086.2863.26104 [31]29.42-7.13
21 [9]Colquitt County1-7A1-186.0878.1528 [12]30.57-5.78
22 [10]Grayson4-7A0-285.7696.272 [1]30.54-5.49
23 [1]Toombs County3-3A2-084.6861.54125 [9]30.17-4.79
24 [3]Cartersville7-5A2-084.1552.24214 [42]31.13-3.30
25 [10]Roswell7-6A1-184.0786.988 [3]29.14-5.20
26 [11]North Cobb5-7A1-183.7580.6022 [9]29.29-4.73
27 [4]North Oconee8-5A2-083.4966.3580 [16]31.17-2.60
28 [12]Douglas County2-7A0-283.0595.613 [2]28.59-4.74
29 [13]Westlake2-7A2-082.9361.24131 [35]29.44-3.77
30 [11]East Paulding5-6A2-082.1572.4843 [12]28.01-4.41
31 [14]Camden County1-7A2-082.1464.4596 [28]28.70-3.71
32 [5]Benedictine1-5A1-180.5578.4926 [4]28.11-2.71
33 [2]Troup2-4A2-080.5066.4878 [11]27.44-3.33
34 [15]Archer4-7A2-079.6060.18141 [36]28.18-1.70
35 [16]West Forsyth6-7A1-179.4483.6814 [5]24.47-5.24
36 [1]Calvary Day3-2A2-078.4963.05107 [6]26.61-2.15
37 [17]East Coweta2-7A2-078.2867.4268 [22]28.11-0.45
38 [3]Stephenson5-4A2-077.8461.79121 [18]25.79-2.33
39 [12]Woodward Academy3-6A1-177.8070.3954 [15]22.42-5.65
40 [4]Peach County2-4A2-077.4662.65112 [15]28.650.92
41 [18]Walton5-7A1-176.5369.7959 [20]25.42-1.38
42 [6]Cass7-5A2-076.2666.3082 [18]26.870.33
43 [19]Norcross7-7A1-176.0474.1138 [16]24.18-2.13
44 [7]LaGrange3-5A1-175.8273.0641 [7]22.81-3.28
45 [8]Tucker5-5A2-075.6264.7194 [21]27.041.14
46 [20]Peachtree Ridge7-7A2-075.2464.6295 [27]23.87-1.65
47 [21]Parkview7-7A1-175.2479.3625 [10]28.422.90
48 [13]Kell6-6A1-174.9071.6647 [14]24.98-0.19
49 [22]Hillgrove3-7A1-174.6577.3829 [13]23.26-1.66
50 [9]Warner Robins2-5A2-074.4864.7592 [20]24.28-0.47
51 [14]Jackson County8-6A2-074.0965.2490 [23]24.890.52
52 [23]Harrison3-7A1-174.0966.1484 [24]24.680.31
53 [24]Marietta5-7A1-173.3823.31-0.34
54 [5]Douglass5-4A2-073.3263.07106 [13]22.20-1.39
55 [2]Prince Avenue Christian8-2A1-072.9560.81137 [7]25.272.05
56 [25]Richmond Hill1-7A2-072.9355.19183 [42]22.33-0.87
57 [10]Jefferson8-5A1-172.8070.4952 [10]22.83-0.25
58 [3]Hebron Christian8-3A1-172.3069.9257 [1]23.751.17
59 [6]Cairo1-4A1-072.2865.7287 [12]22.38-0.17
60 [4]Fellowship Christian9-2A1-071.7858.43155 [8]21.98-0.07
61 [11]Ware County1-5A1-171.4971.4749 [8]22.270.51
62 [5]Savannah Christian3-2A1-171.2454.67191 [11]22.801.28
63 [26]South Gwinnett4-7A1-171.2169.8958 [19]22.280.80
64 [15]Tift County2-6A2-071.0757.25166 [38]22.541.19
65 [27]Collins Hill8-7A0-271.0186.709 [4]21.900.62
66 [28]North Paulding5-7A1-170.8767.2069 [23]21.970.83
67 [1]Dublin2-2A2-070.5458.94150 [8]22.411.59
68 [6]Greater Atlanta Christian5-4A2-070.5366.5375 [4]22.271.46
69 [7]Calhoun7-4A1-170.4971.6746 [6]21.801.03
70 [16]Clarke Central8-6A2-070.4358.82151 [35]21.450.74
71 [2]Hart County8-3A2-070.4257.14169 [17]21.540.85
72 [29]Etowah5-7A2-070.3361.48127 [33]23.582.97
73 [3]Morgan County8-3A2-070.2659.02149 [13]22.411.87
74 [12]Mays5-5A2-070.2562.76109 [22]19.37-1.15
75 [13]Central (Carrollton)3-5A1-169.9861.41129 [25]23.783.52
76 [14]Sprayberry6-5A1-169.5966.9370 [15]23.493.63
77 [15]Stockbridge4-5A0-169.4983.4916 [1]22.783.02
78 [17]Rome6-6A0-269.4688.726 [2]20.380.65
79 [16]Ola2-5A1-169.2365.4688 [19]18.82-0.69
80 [4]Pierce County3-3A2-069.0958.15159 [15]21.412.05
81 [5]Carver (Columbus)1-3A1-169.0063.63103 [6]20.351.07
82 [30]Denmark6-7A1-168.7869.1561 [21]20.541.49
83 [31]Mill Creek8-7A0-268.7781.3221 [8]21.192.15
84 [17]Southwest DeKalb5-5A1-168.6068.5664 [13]19.921.04
85 [18]Brunswick1-6A1-168.3548.63259 [49]22.063.43
86 [19]Creekview6-6A2-068.0542.78307 [54]20.482.16
87 [7]Holy Innocents5-3A2-067.7449.72247 [15]19.901.88
88 [18]Whitewater3-5A2-067.7152.62212 [41]20.942.96
89 [19]Statesboro1-5A2-067.6658.35156 [30]20.542.61
90 [6]Northeast2-3A1-167.6162.03119 [8]18.270.39
91 [32]Dacula8-7A1-167.4464.4197 [29]22.164.45
92 [20]Dalton7-5A2-067.1160.52140 [26]21.313.93
93 [33]North Atlanta3-7A1-166.7264.1199 [30]20.063.06
94 [7]Appling County3-3A1-066.6455.07188 [22]18.671.75
95 [8]Hapeville Charter6-3A0-166.5792.564 [1]17.820.97
96 [2]Fitzgerald1-2A1-066.5453.80197 [12]18.571.75
97 [3]Bleckley County2-2A2-066.4858.55154 [9]19.813.05
98 [34]Lambert6-7A0-266.4181.4220 [7]22.365.68
99 [20]Lovejoy3-6A1-166.3860.10144 [34]18.521.87
100 [4]Heard County6-2A2-066.3040.28326 [27]21.745.16
101 [9]Worth County1-3A1-066.1958.15159 [15]20.524.06
102 [10]Burke County4-3A1-165.8460.88136 [10]20.023.91
103 [5]Thomasville1-2A1-165.7263.85101 [3]21.455.46
104 [21]Newnan3-6A0-265.6177.0530 [9]21.555.66
105 [8]Monroe Area8-4A2-065.5849.72248 [37]21.265.40
106 [21]Jenkins1-5A0-265.5682.3818 [2]18.772.94
107 [11]Rockmart7-3A1-165.4060.69138 [11]20.685.00
108 [1]Bowdon7-1A1-165.3661.05133 [2]21.115.47
109 [22]Woodstock6-6A1-165.3666.1883 [21]19.754.12
110 [22]Villa Rica7-5A2-065.2453.15208 [39]19.143.62
111 [23]New Manchester5-6A1-164.9363.78102 [25]17.752.55
112 [24]Lanier7-6A1-164.5361.71122 [30]18.193.38
113 [23]Eastside4-5A1-164.2358.72152 [29]18.213.70
114 [6]Jeff Davis1-2A2-063.6048.17262 [19]17.914.04
115 [24]Perry2-5A0-263.2774.0039 [6]19.335.78
116 [7]Bremen6-2A2-063.2554.49192 [10]17.904.38
117 [9]Oconee County8-4A0-263.2276.9631 [3]17.053.56
118 [25]Effingham County1-6A0-263.2072.0045 [13]19.566.09
119 [35]North Forsyth6-7A0-263.0576.8533 [14]18.144.82
120 [25]Flowery Branch8-5A1-163.0166.3581 [17]17.534.24
121 [26]Shiloh4-6A1-162.8363.94100 [24]15.041.94
122 [10]North Hall6-4A1-162.5861.47128 [20]19.897.04
123 [26]Griffin3-5A2-062.5756.83170 [34]17.474.63
124 [27]Cambridge6-5A0-262.0375.9834 [5]18.295.99
125 [28]Jones County2-5A0-262.0381.8919 [3]18.275.97
126 [27]Veterans2-6A1-161.8966.4579 [20]19.006.83
127 [12]Westside (Augusta)4-3A2-061.2135.38360 [41]18.046.56
128 [8]Lovett5-3A2-061.0246.38275 [18]16.775.47
129 [29]Harris County3-5A1-160.9768.6662 [12]15.013.77
130 [28]Lassiter6-6A2-060.8950.19241 [44]18.417.24
131 [30]Richmond Academy1-5A2-060.8958.21157 [31]17.346.18
132 [13]Thomson4-3A0-260.8166.9271 [4]18.577.49
133 [31]Dutchtown4-5A1-160.7356.78172 [35]15.824.82
134 [36]Paulding County5-7A2-060.6551.14231 [44]16.495.57
135 [29]Northside (Warner Robins)2-6A1-160.5957.65161 [36]15.174.30
136 [11]Spalding2-4A2-060.5943.46301 [43]15.484.62
137 [30]Glynn Academy1-6A0-260.5580.3123 [7]17.826.99
138 [31]Habersham Central8-6A1-160.4862.35115 [28]17.306.55
139 [12]Westover1-4A2-060.4040.97317 [46]17.026.35
140 [32]East Forsyth8-5A2-060.3552.78210 [40]16.055.43
141 [13]West Laurens3-4A0-160.0266.4877 [10]15.765.47
142 [14]Columbia6-3A0-259.9788.726 [2]16.596.35
143 [14]Baldwin2-4A2-059.9648.28260 [40]18.838.60
144 [33]Lithonia5-5A1-059.7553.44205 [38]15.705.67
145 [15]Crisp County1-3A1-059.7429.56393 [46]15.505.48
146 [15]Gilmer6-4A2-059.5752.23216 [32]18.028.17
147 [2]Lincoln County8-1A1-159.4055.16184 [3]17.237.56
148 [16]Carver (Atlanta)6-3A0-259.2870.4553 [3]16.346.79
149 [17]Lumpkin County8-3A2-059.2449.26252 [30]17.898.37
150 [37]Campbell3-7A1-059.2156.11175 [39]15.265.78
151 [18]Callaway2-3A1-158.8656.79171 [18]14.855.71
152 [9]Wesleyan5-3A1-158.6255.38182 [10]16.687.79
153 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA 6-4A/3A3-058.6131.76376 [6]14.976.08
154 [34]Locust Grove2-5A1-158.4561.65124 [24]18.249.52
155 [10]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-2A0-258.4366.8472 [3]16.457.75
156 [38]South Forsyth6-7A2-058.2551.22229 [43]16.728.20
157 [8]Dodge County2-2A1-058.1554.17195 [11]16.317.88
158 [9]Brooks County1-2A0-258.1567.6465 [2]14.235.81
159 [10]Swainsboro2-2A1-158.0753.58201 [14]16.678.33
160 [32]McIntosh3-6A1-157.7960.63139 [32]12.914.84
161 [33]River Ridge6-6A0-257.6069.9656 [16]14.506.63
162 [11]Rabun County8-2A1-057.3445.06286 [25]16.108.48
163 [39]Northgate2-7A0-257.3272.2644 [17]12.995.40
164 [35]Centennial6-5A2-057.2243.41302 [53]15.908.40
165 [11]Whitefield Academy5-2A1-157.1657.51162 [9]16.659.22
166 [16]Hampton4-4A0-257.1476.9132 [4]15.898.47
167 [34]Bradwell Institute1-6A2-057.1253.73198 [40]17.279.88
168 [12]Cook1-2A1-157.0862.28116 [4]16.248.88
169 [19]North Murray7-3A1-057.0048.12263 [31]14.947.67
170 [12]North Cobb Christian5-3A2-056.9047.51267 [16]16.369.18
171 [35]Northside (Columbus)3-6A2-056.6053.54202 [41]15.418.53
172 [36]Jonesboro4-5A0-256.5162.75110 [23]13.276.49
173 [40]Kennesaw Mountain3-7A2-056.4943.57300 [47]16.549.78
174 [17]Cherokee Bluff8-4A0-256.4461.68123 [19]12.555.84
175 [13]Aquinas4-2A2-056.4034.97363 [23]15.098.41
176 [14]Mount Vernon9-2A2-056.3945.99279 [19]15.949.27
177 [18]Adairsville7-4A2-056.2947.56266 [41]14.077.51
178 [36]Hiram5-6A0-256.2774.7036 [10]15.278.72
179 [41]Wheeler5-7A0-256.1171.0750 [18]15.859.46
180 [19]Northwest Whitfield7-4A1-155.6455.14186 [25]14.939.01
181 [13]Laney4-2A1-155.6060.89135 [7]13.167.28
182 [20]North Clayton4-4A1-155.5166.5276 [9]14.568.77
183 [21]Harlem3-4A1-155.4651.76221 [33]13.267.53
184 [22]Bainbridge1-4A0-255.4268.6063 [8]14.628.93
185 [37]Maynard Jackson5-5A1-155.2148.63258 [50]12.126.64
186 [20]Ringgold7-3A2-055.1841.57312 [35]15.029.57
187 [21]Sumter County1-3A0-255.1157.51163 [16]13.728.34
188 [23]New Hampstead3-4A0-255.0761.88120 [17]14.949.60
189 [37]Decatur4-6A0-254.9883.2817 [6]13.588.33
190 [38]St. Pius X6-5A1-154.7351.13232 [47]12.847.84
191 [15]Athens Academy8-2A0-254.6769.4960 [2]15.1710.23
192 [14]Jasper County4-2A1-154.6062.24118 [5]12.717.84
193 [22]Franklin County8-3A2-054.5135.39359 [40]12.978.18
194 [42]Pebblebrook3-7A1-154.4361.51126 [32]12.167.46
195 [39]Evans1-5A1-154.4354.78190 [37]15.7711.07
196 [24]Dougherty1-4A1-054.2955.11187 [26]15.3110.75
197 [23]Stephens County8-3A0-254.2860.02145 [12]14.7210.17
198 [40]Cedartown7-5A1-154.2748.07264 [52]14.199.64
199 [24]Lamar County2-3A1-154.1753.12209 [23]11.767.31
200 [25]Long County3-4A1-054.1238.27345 [52]16.0411.65
201 [26]Monroe1-4A0-154.1186.0812 [1]12.598.20
202 [1]Stratford AcademyGIAA 6-4A/3A2-054.1137.62350 [8]14.179.79
203 [38]Greenbrier1-6A1-154.1060.13142 [33]14.209.83
204 [39]Mountain View8-6A1-054.0230.06388 [59]14.8510.56
205 [27]Mary Persons2-4A1-153.9549.49251 [38]15.6111.39
206 [28]Spencer1-4A1-153.9556.06177 [24]12.658.43
207 [41]Banneker5-5A2-053.8841.17316 [54]11.947.79
208 [42]Madison County8-5A0-253.8170.3455 [11]14.5310.45
209 [3]Clinch County2-1A0-253.8065.0791 [1]13.299.21
210 [25]Elbert County8-3A1-153.6152.57213 [24]12.188.30
211 [43]Starr's Mill3-5A0-253.5457.20168 [33]13.209.38
212 [44]M.L. King4-5A1-153.4456.03178 [36]13.8710.16
213 [4]Johnson County5-1A2-053.4140.56321 [23]12.278.58
214 [15]Commerce8-2A1-053.2546.53274 [20]12.749.21
215 [26]Cedar Grove6-3A0-252.6366.0385 [5]14.1311.22
216 [43]Central Gwinnett8-7A1-152.5946.06277 [46]11.338.47
217 [45]Winder-Barrow8-5A1-152.4151.17230 [46]14.4711.78
218 [46]Wayne County1-5A1-152.3852.15217 [43]10.748.08
219 [40]Lakeside (Evans)1-6A0-252.3512.8410.22
220 [27]Miller Grove6-3A1-152.3050.35239 [27]12.429.84
221 [41]South Paulding5-6A0-252.2665.7686 [22]13.1110.57
222 [42]Dunwoody4-6A1-152.2344.86288 [53]13.0410.53
223 [44]Duluth7-7A0-252.2061.39130 [34]14.2011.73
224 [16]Christian Heritage7-2A2-052.1142.30311 [22]14.5212.13
225 [43]South Effingham1-6A2-052.0839.37332 [57]11.679.31
226 [29]White County6-4A2-052.0739.43331 [50]11.649.30
227 [44]Chapel Hill5-6A1-151.7962.25117 [29]12.2310.17
228 [2]Bulloch AcademyGIAA 2-4A/3A3-051.5733.01372 [10]13.8612.01
229 [16]Berrien1-2A2-051.4937.99347 [31]13.4411.67
230 [1]Valwood SchoolGIAA 2-2A/1A1-151.4043.38303 [3]14.6112.94
231 [30]Luella4-4A0-251.2972.9842 [5]11.6210.06
232 [45]Rockdale County4-7A1-051.1933.74366 [49]12.3110.84
233 [5]Manchester7-1A1-151.0551.96219 [6]11.6810.35
234 [17]Model6-2A2-051.0234.34365 [34]11.9210.62
235 [28]Hephzibah4-3A1-150.8949.60250 [29]12.9711.80
236 [31]Southeast Bulloch3-4A1-150.8653.46204 [29]11.6210.49
237 [18]Putnam County4-2A2-050.7131.30380 [37]11.4310.45
238 [45]Alpharetta7-6A0-250.7062.63113 [27]12.5211.55
239 [46]Loganville8-6A1-150.5252.69211 [42]11.8911.09
240 [3]First PresbyterianGIAA 6-4A/3A2-150.3645.05287 [4]10.319.68
241 [19]ACE Charter2-2A2-050.3438.66339 [30]12.2611.64
242 [46]Cherokee5-7A0-250.2559.57147 [37]11.8611.34
243 [6]Irwin County2-1A1-050.2339.47330 [24]11.5411.04
244 [20]Fannin County7-2A1-150.1850.36238 [17]11.7811.33
245 [47]Heritage (Conyers)4-6A1-050.1446.57273 [51]12.8512.43
246 [47]Allatoona7-5A0-250.1367.4967 [14]12.1711.76
247 [7]Emanuel County Institute3-1A1-150.0851.56223 [8]11.0810.72
248 [48]Alexander5-6A0-250.0262.94108 [26]11.8611.57
249 [32]Howard2-4A1-149.9162.59114 [16]11.8411.65
250 [8]Macon County6-1A2-049.8834.51364 [33]11.3611.21
251 [33]Westside (Macon)2-4A1-149.5751.27228 [34]12.3812.54
252 [34]Pickens6-4A0-249.3958.07160 [22]13.1813.52
253 [9]Early County1-1A0-149.3951.49226 [9]10.7611.10
254 [10]Charlton County2-1A1-0-149.3238.27345 [28]13.2513.65
255 [17]Eagle's Landing Christian5-2A1-149.2444.11294 [20]11.6912.18
256 [35]Dawson County6-4A0-249.1259.80146 [21]12.4213.03
257 [49]Grovetown1-6A0-249.1057.43164 [37]8.198.81
258 [36]Woodland (Stockbridge)4-4A2-049.0942.31310 [44]11.3411.98
259 [50]Walnut Grove8-6A1-148.9349.66249 [46]8.899.68
260 [11]Mitchell County2-1A2-048.3838.50341 [26]12.3513.69
261 [37]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)4-4A0-248.2171.5148 [7]9.9711.48
262 [48]Woodland (Cartersville)7-5A1-148.2151.46227 [45]11.0412.55
263 [38]Heritage (Ringgold)7-4A0-248.1256.09176 [23]12.1113.72
264 [39]Upson-Lee2-4A0-248.0950.98234 [35]9.5111.15
265 [18]Westminster (Atlanta)5-4A0-247.9753.50203 [13]9.5111.26
266 [40]Shaw1-4A2-047.7939.51329 [49]8.3910.32
267 [21]Social Circle4-2A2-047.7933.04371 [35]12.0513.98
268 [22]Screven County3-2A1-147.5745.98280 [22]8.2010.35
269 [29]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-3A1-047.4737.98348 [37]9.3311.59
270 [41]McDonough4-4A1-147.4553.97196 [27]8.9211.19
271 [12]Taylor County6-1A2-047.3338.19346 [29]9.1711.57
272 [51]Chamblee4-6A1-147.2648.87255 [47]9.0611.53
273 [47]Seckinger8-7A0-247.1955.40181 [41]11.6514.19
274 [42]Liberty County3-4A0-247.1862.66111 [14]10.2812.83
275 [30]Sonoraville7-3A0-146.9256.29174 [19]10.2213.02
276 [2]Westfield SchoolGIAA 3-4A/3A2-146.8145.51283 [3]9.4912.40
277 [49]Lithia Springs3-5A0-146.7151.79220 [44]11.3314.35
278 [13]Trion7-1A1-146.7047.58265 [11]10.2413.26
279 [52]Pope6-6A1-146.6346.14276 [52]9.2012.30
280 [19]Darlington6-2A1-146.6143.90296 [21]10.5313.65
281 [53]Cedar Shoals8-6A1-146.5748.66257 [48]9.2812.43
282 [31]Temple5-3A1-046.5536.43354 [38]11.3514.52
283 [43]East Jackson8-4A0-246.5353.43206 [30]8.6311.82
284 [20]King's Ridge Christian9-2A1-145.9854.19194 [12]8.0111.75
285 [54]Morrow3-6A2-045.7526.44407 [61]8.2312.20
286 [32]Washington County4-3A0-245.6655.15185 [21]9.5713.64
287 [23]Pepperell6-2A1-145.6344.36292 [26]8.5812.67
288 [33]LaFayette7-3A2-045.6231.94375 [44]9.7713.88
289 [50]Arabia Mountain4-5A1-145.4440.61320 [55]8.2912.57
290 [14]Wheeler County4-1A1-145.2138.76337 [25]9.6214.14
291 [51]Eagle's Landing2-5A0-245.0657.24167 [32]8.7613.43
292 [24]Metter3-2A0-245.0653.71200 [13]7.5112.18
293 [25]Bacon County1-2A1-045.0235.01362 [33]8.7013.40
294 [4]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA 5-4A/3A2-144.9552.24215 [1]9.2814.06
295 [21]Pace Academy5-4A0-244.7864.3898 [5]8.3013.24
296 [34]Jackson2-3A0-244.3851.52225 [25]8.3513.70
297 [35]Therrell5-3A2-044.2722.50420 [53]7.6513.11
298 [15]Washington-Wilkes8-1A1-144.2344.08295 [15]8.9514.45
299 [26]Gordon Lee7-2A1-144.1438.72338 [29]8.0813.67
300 [48]Forsyth Central6-7A0-244.0857.34165 [38]8.6214.27
301 [16]Montgomery County3-1A2-043.8642.74308 [18]7.8913.76
302 [44]Windsor Forest3-4A2-043.7737.09351 [53]8.2614.21
303 [36]Haralson County5-3A1-143.6363.25105 [7]8.3114.41
304 [3]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA 3-4A/3A1-243.3847.15268 [2]5.7512.10
305 [52]Chattahoochee6-5A1-043.3626.33409 [59]9.9116.27
306 [37]Coahulla Creek7-3A1-143.1845.33284 [32]7.6414.19
307 [5]BrookstoneGIAA 5-4A/3A0-343.1150.38237 [3]8.8315.45
308 [6]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA 5-4A/3A2-143.0535.15361 [9]7.4414.11
309 [17]Schley County6-1A1-142.9540.82318 [21]8.9015.67
310 [18]Miller County1-1A2-042.7026.56406 [40]8.2815.31
311 [27]Vidalia2-2A0-242.5474.1437 [1]7.1214.31
312 [2]Brentwood SchoolGIAA 4-2A/1A1-242.3244.39291 [2]10.7618.17
313 [19]Warren County8-1A1-141.8746.65271 [12]7.4715.33
314 [45]North Springs5-4A1-141.4950.27240 [36]7.6715.90
315 [55]Tri-Cities3-6A1-041.3426.33411 [62]6.8415.22
316 [38]South Atlanta6-3A1-041.2726.33411 [50]5.3113.77
317 [39]Union County7-3A0-241.1551.12233 [26]6.1914.77
318 [53]Druid Hills5-5A1-141.1349.78246 [48]6.1914.79
319 [20]Hawkinsville4-1A1-141.0537.06352 [30]6.9415.61
320 [56]South Cobb5-6A2-040.9229.17395 [60]7.3216.13
321 [54]Drew4-5A2-040.8828.07402 [58]6.9015.75
322 [3]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA 3-2A/1A2-040.4729.94389 [7]8.8718.13
323 [21]Telfair County4-1A0-140.2643.86297 [16]6.5616.02
324 [55]Union Grove2-5A0-240.2448.27261 [51]7.3216.81
325 [22]Greene County8-1A1-139.9541.18315 [20]5.3815.15
326 [23]Jenkins County5-1A0-239.8844.72289 [14]7.1817.02
327 [7]George Walton AcademyGIAA 4-4A/3A0-139.8050.52236 [2]4.9614.89
328 [57]Apalachee8-6A1-139.7641.24314 [55]4.8614.82
329 [4]Frederica AcademyGIAA 2-4A/3A1-239.6731.64379 [7]4.8014.85
330 [24]Wilcox County4-1A0-239.4750.05243 [10]6.3616.61
331 [40]Beach3-3A0-139.3143.77299 [34]4.9415.36
332 [28]East Laurens2-2A0-239.2652.13218 [15]5.9516.42
333 [41]Pike County2-3A1-139.2538.79336 [36]7.2717.74
334 [29]Oglethorpe County8-2A0-139.2450.89235 [16]6.2216.70
335 [42]Southwest2-3A0-138.8749.91244 [28]5.5316.38
336 [4]Briarwood AcademyGIAA 4-2A/1A3-038.6718.56431 [9]5.3616.41
337 [25]Treutlen4-1A1-038.4826.20412 [41]5.8917.14
338 [26]Lake Oconee Academy8-1A2-038.4620.32427 [44]5.2616.53
339 [22]Providence Christian8-2A1-138.4531.11381 [25]6.9418.22
340 [5]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA 4-2A/1A3-038.4119.15430 [8]4.8616.18
341 [27]Randolph-Clay1-1A2-038.3723.20415 [42]6.8918.25
342 [28]McIntosh County Academy3-1A0-238.2751.72222 [7]3.2114.67
343 [23]Landmark Christian5-2A0-237.9849.79245 [14]6.4818.22
344 [30]Banks County8-2A †2-037.7421.01423 [43]4.5416.52
345 [46]East Hall8-4A0-237.7153.29207 [31]9.0021.02
346 [58]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-6A0-237.6956.59173 [39]5.9217.95
347 [56]Mundy's Mill4-5A0-237.2860.13143 [27]4.4616.91
348 [31]Mount Zion (Carrollton)6-2A1-137.1339.75328 [28]6.0218.62
349 [8]Tattnall SquareGIAA 6-4A/3A2-136.8130.31386 [12]4.7417.65
350 [5]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA 3-4A/3A0-136.5958.61153 [1]4.6517.79
351 [59]Osborne5-6A0-236.4351.52224 [43]4.6417.93
352 [29]Seminole County1-1A0-235.9554.39193 [5]3.1016.87
353 [9]Savannah Country DayGIAA 2-4A/3A0-335.8343.05306 [6]2.1816.08
354 [24]Mount Paran Christian9-2A0-235.6946.61272 [17]2.7616.80
355 [47]Columbus1-4A2-035.6611.92436 [57]3.9418.00
356 [60]Meadowcreek4-6A1-135.6536.92353 [58]3.4317.50
357 [32]Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-2A0-235.0249.18254 [18]5.1919.90
358 [43]Brantley County3-3A1-135.0135.80356 [39]1.5516.27
359 [44]Rutland2-3A1-134.9329.13396 [48]4.2919.08
360 [45]Tattnall County3-3A0-134.8743.77299 [34]4.3219.17
361 [46]McNair6-3A0-234.8255.56180 [20]4.3319.23
362 [61]Midtown4-6A0-234.6960.96134 [31]3.5418.57
363 [62]Johns Creek7-6A1-134.5940.42325 [56]4.7819.92
364 [47]Redan6-3A1-133.9629.76391 [45]3.9719.74
365 [6]Lakeview AcademyGIAA 4-4A/3A1-033.7433.08370 [5]3.2819.27
366 [63]Alcovy4-6A0-233.7450.06242 [45]2.1218.10
367 [30]Portal3-1A1-133.6635.70357 [31]4.3820.44
368 [48]Chestatee6-4A0-233.0844.12293 [42]4.7121.36
369 [49]Riverdale4-4A1-132.5129.05397 [55]1.8719.08
370 [64]Riverwood7-6A0-232.5046.86270 [50]3.1820.41
371 [10]Calvary ChristianGIAA 5-4A/3A2-132.1730.83382 [11]2.0119.57
372 [33]Chattooga7-2A0-132.0545.62282 [24]2.1019.77
373 [31]Atkinson County2-1A0-132.0542.70309 [19]5.6223.29
374 [32]Calhoun County1-1A †1-131.8935.46358 [32]5.1022.94
375 [34]Dade County7-2A0-231.8245.62281 [23]1.3919.30
376 [35]Jefferson County4-2A1-131.7728.50399 [40]3.4321.40
377 [48]Murray County7-3A2-031.7123.39413 [51]1.2219.24
378 [33]Wilkinson County5-1A0-231.6545.15285 [13]3.3921.47
379 [49]Johnson (Savannah)3-3A1-131.1633.13369 [42]1.1719.73
380 [36]Washington5-2A0-230.9346.03278 [21]-1.7517.05
381 [50]Ridgeland7-4A0-230.7549.20253 [39]0.2719.25
382 [34]Turner County4-1A0-230.6040.66319 [22]4.3623.49
383 [35]Pelham1-1A1-130.4428.80398 [38]-0.1919.09
384 [1]Windsor AcademyGIAA 2-2A/1A2-130.2928.36401 [1]-0.8318.61
385 [51]Fayette County4-4A0-230.2540.09327 [48]0.6420.11
386 [11]Mount de SalesGIAA 6-4A/3A3-030.2011.83437 [13]-1.4418.09
387 [49]Discovery8-7A0-230.0646.89269 [45]1.5921.25
388 [36]Dooly County4-1A0-229.5654.81189 [4]0.9121.08
389 [6]Sherwood ChristianGIAA 3-2A/1A1-029.508.23443 [11]1.3721.60
390 [50]Islands3-3A2-029.2014.65434 [55]-0.5719.95
391 [51]Central (Macon)2-3A2-028.906.61444 [56]-0.7520.07
392 [37]Chattahoochee County6-1A1-028.5110.48440 [49]0.3621.57
393 [50]Berkmar7-7A0-228.0938.29343 [48]0.3722.00
394 [7]Terrell AcademyGIAA 3-4A/3A0-127.9940.47324 [4]1.4223.15
395 [2]Flint River AcademyGIAA 2-2A/1A1-127.7223.30414 [2]0.0622.06
396 [12]Bethlehem ChristianGIAA 4-4A/3A0-327.6443.06305 [5]-0.5421.55
397 [38]Lanier County2-1A0-226.5843.25304 [17]0.1823.32
398 [52]West Hall8-4A0-226.3340.55322 [47]-0.8522.55
399 [53]Salem5-4A0-226.3341.30313 [45]-0.2323.17
400 [37]Bryan County3-2A0-226.2036.07355 [32]-0.4923.04
401 [39]Georgia Military Prep5-1A1-026.088.69441 [50]-1.2222.43
402 [40]Marion County6-1A0-225.7338.36342 [27]-1.6722.32
403 [41]Glascock County5-1A1-125.7232.40373 [35]1.5325.54
404 [42]Baconton Charter1-1A †1-125.7128.03403 [39]-4.2819.73
405 [7]Southland AcademyGIAA 3-2A/1A1-125.6116.97432 [10]-0.9223.20
406 [25]Mount Pisgah Christian9-2A1-125.5222.92418 [26]-2.0422.17
407 [38]Utopian Academy5-2A1-025.4321.94422 [42]-3.3720.93
408 [39]Coosa6-2A0-124.1331.71378 [36]-2.1923.41
409 [57]Northview6-5A †0-223.6237.73349 [57]-3.5722.54
410 [8]Gatewood SchoolGIAA 2-2A/1A0-322.9939.27333 [5]-1.1025.64
411 [8]Athens ChristianGIAA 4-4A/3A1-222.8230.55383 [8]-6.0020.91
412 [54]Southeast Whitfield7-4A1-122.6626.39408 [56]-0.4126.66
413 [43]Hancock Central5-1A1-122.6431.74377 [36]-1.5325.55
414 [9]Brookwood SchoolGIAA 2-2A/1A2-022.20-12.92450 [12]-1.7625.76
415 [26]Walker9-2A1-121.9733.36368 [24]0.4028.15
416 [44]B.E.S.T. Academy7-1A1-121.9416.45433 [46]-4.2723.52
417 [1]Lanier ChristianGAPPS1-021.33-5.2323.16
418 [52]Kendrick1-3A1-121.0829.25394 [47]-3.8824.76
419 [40]Gordon Central7-2A0-121.0722.66419 [41]-2.5526.11
420 [3]Thomas JeffersonGIAA 4-2A/1A1-120.7720.90424 [4]-5.1823.77
421 [41]Glenn Hills4-2A1-020.198.39442 [44]-3.4526.09
422 [45]Claxton3-1A2-019.904.92445 [51]-6.1923.64
423 [10]Pinewood ChristianGIAA 4-2A/1A0-319.9040.48323 [4]-2.7427.09
424 [2]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS2-019.520.71446 [2]-4.0026.21
425 [11]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA 2-2A/1A1-218.2730.51384 [6]-5.1826.27
426 [58]Forest Park4-5A0-217.2339.13334 [56]-6.4926.00
427 [27]Mt. Bethel Christian9-2A1-016.59-3.8129.32
428 [9]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA 2-4A/3A1-116.40-3.6129.72
429 [12]Piedmont AcademyGIAA 2-2A/1A0-316.3744.61290 [1]-5.8127.54
430 [3]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS1-016.18-4.8528.69
431 [4]King's AcademyGAPPS1-016.16-1.46449 [3]-3.0130.56
432 [55]Hardaway1-4A0-215.8029.72392 [54]-8.8525.07
433 [42]Armuchee6-2A0-215.6929.86390 [39]-10.3823.66
434 [59]Groves1-5A0-215.1248.78256 [49]-1.1733.44
435 [46]Greenville7-1A0-215.1233.68367 [34]-4.7829.83
436 [4]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA 4-2A/1A0-214.4423.00416 [3]-7.7827.50
437 [13]Loganville ChristianGIAA 4-4A/3A0-214.4338.56340 [7]-5.6329.67
438 [47]Towns County8-1A †1-114.3419.52429 [45]-4.6330.76
439 [43]Savannah3-2A0-214.1830.18387 [38]-11.4724.07
440 [56]Stone Mountain5-4A †0-214.0839.12335 [51]-6.5129.14
441 [53]Cross Creek4-3A0-212.7727.20405 [49]-8.6628.30
442 [10]Westminster (Augusta)GIAA 1-4A/3A0-211.5220.77426 [10]-11.6726.53
443 [44]Josey4-2A0-111.3761.21132 [6]-8.0330.32
444 [57]Clarkston5-4A †0-210.5853.72199 [28]-7.4631.69
445 [48]Terrell County1-1A1-110.4812.22435 [47]-8.5730.67
446 [11]Augusta PrepGIAA 1-4A/3A1-210.2120.08428 [11]-4.4435.08
447 [49]Crawford County6-1A0-28.6930.51385 [37]-7.1633.88
448 [54]Butler4-3A0-28.3922.95417 [52]-10.9030.43
449 [12]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA 3-4A/3A0-38.2328.43400 [9]-6.3135.19
450 [50]Pataula Charter1-1A †0-07.77-9.9132.04
451 [55]Towers6-3A †1-17.4821.94422 [54]-11.2630.99
452 [5]Creekside ChristianGAPPS0-27.3827.86404 [1]-11.3031.05
453 [13]Riverside PrepGIAA 4-4A/3A2-17.13-0.99448 [12]-12.0530.55
454 [51]Twiggs County5-1A1-14.92-0.66447 [52]-11.9832.82
455 [14]Dominion ChristianGIAA 1-4A/3A0-03.17-12.0334.52
456 [6]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS0-00.99-12.3736.36
457 [60]Johnson (Gainesville)8-5A †0-2-1.4611.64438 [60]-14.3936.79
458 [56]Jordan1-3A †0-2-1.8932.28374 [43]-13.5538.06
459 [52]Scintilla Charter Academy2-1A †0-1-4.0710.48440 [49]-20.3933.40
460 [15]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA 1-4A/3A1-1-11.73-15.61451 [13]-12.7848.68
461 [53]Southwest Georgia STEM1-1A †0-2-12.9220.86425 [43]-16.4946.15
462 [54]Central (Talbotton)6-1A1-1-21.22-16.71453 [53]-25.5445.40
463 [61]Cross Keys5-5A †0-2-38.34-16.47452 [61]-38.9449.13

† — Plays a nonregion schedule / # — Qualifies for the GHSA private school playoffs

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
12-6A788.6481.02
22-7A587.7980.68
31-7A585.1082.75
44-7A584.4677.04
57-7A780.3470.31
63-6A975.3866.26
73-7A774.7868.23
88-7A774.5063.13
97-6A774.0363.07
105-7A872.8467.73
116-6A872.1466.31
126-5A771.3266.38
137-5A770.1163.62
146-7A668.7763.33
153-5A767.1962.47
162-4A866.4760.00
171-5A866.4658.51
188-3A766.1762.09
198-5A665.6864.31
202-5A764.6458.97
211-2A761.9558.23
225-6A861.4954.35
235-5A761.4660.64
248-6A861.4655.60
254-4A961.4351.69
261-6A860.4857.11
272-2A760.4055.05
283-3A859.3448.75
293-2A658.5447.12
305-3A857.6753.28
315-4A756.9554.61
328-2A656.9052.65
331-4A956.8749.97
341-3A556.6454.23
354-5A956.6049.47
368-4A656.2749.30
376-4A655.4850.97
387-4A655.2347.32
393-4A755.1152.35
404-3A753.6343.65
417-3A853.3248.27
426-3A853.2150.10
432-3A852.3245.87
446-2A851.8043.72
45GIAA 6-4A/3A551.2446.02
464-6A950.6945.47
475-2A649.5843.19
487-1A549.3140.03
499-2A748.8739.13
504-2A848.6341.05
518-1A546.0144.78
522-1A644.9643.40
537-2A743.3038.06
54GIAA 5-4A/3A443.0740.82
55GIAA 2-4A/3A442.1635.87
563-1A542.1137.16
574-1A740.3637.80
58GIAA 3-4A/3A539.0032.60
596-1A736.5225.98
605-1A736.2929.19
61GIAA 3-2A/1A335.3331.86
62GIAA 4-2A/1A634.8129.08
631-1A634.3334.55
64GIAA 2-2A/1A733.3727.03
65GIAA 4-4A/3A629.8324.26
66GAPPS617.3213.59
67GIAA 1-4A/3A49.043.29

Least likely results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/21Ware CountyBainbridge22 - 2115.1486.9%0.358
08/21Villa RicaAlexander29 - 2716.1688.3%0.364
08/28Carver (Columbus)Spencer21 - 1915.0686.8%0.381
08/21Edmund Burke AcademyAthens Christian16 - 1314.6686.2%0.409
08/21Richmond HillEffingham County22 - 2110.6779.2%0.423
08/21Central (Carrollton)Heard County28 - 502.7558.5%0.424
08/21Winder-BarrowApalachee19 - 1513.5884.5%0.445
08/28ColumbusMarion County21 - 209.0075.5%0.445
08/28Rabun CountyMetter27 - 2313.2183.9%0.450
08/21Windsor AcademyThomas Jefferson7 - 68.5874.5%0.451
08/14First PresbyterianSt. Anne-Pacelli21 - 226.3468.9%0.452
08/28Warner RobinsNortheast21 - 207.8072.6%0.460
08/21Hancock CentralCross Creek20 - 188.9475.4%0.462
08/28Social CircleProvidence Christian31 - 2810.2778.3%0.464
08/21WesleyanWhitefield Academy35 - 422.4057.4%0.465

Highest-rated matchups

These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
95.6909/25Thomas County CentralLee County - 8.6974.8%
94.4710/09Thomas County CentralHouston County - 9.9477.6%
92.9610/24HughesCreekside - 1.0553.3%
92.2611/06Lee CountyHouston County - 2.1856.8%
90.5409/11McEachernGainesville - 2.5557.9%
90.3208/22BufordGainesville39 - 1917.2689.7%
90.0509/04Lee CountySequoyah - 4.0362.3%
89.9910/02Lee CountyCoffee - 4.1262.6%
89.6310/16Houston CountyCoffee - 2.8758.9%
89.4510/30Thomas County CentralCoffee - 15.6087.6%
89.2709/25MaristBlessed Trinity - 1.2053.7%
88.7310/09North GwinnettBrookwood - 13.0983.7%
88.3909/18BufordGrayson - 18.1790.7%
88.1809/11Lee CountyColquitt County - 7.4271.7%
87.9608/21Sandy CreekGrayson21 - 138.9575.4%