Running back’s 9 touchdowns in one game are most in Georgia since 1948

“This kid is unbelievable in my mind,” Jackson coach Thomas Clark said of Danarri Brown, the AJC Varsity Player of the Week.

“This kid is unbelievable in my mind,” Jackson coach Thomas Clark said of Danarri Brown, the AJC Varsity Player of the Week.

Nine touchdowns in one game and only two scholarship offers.

That’s the story of Danarri Brown, the Jackson running back who did something no Georgia high school football player has done in more than 75 years last week.

Brown, a senior, rushed for 419 yards on 36 carries and scored nine touchdowns – one short of the record 10 set by Kenneth Moore of Calhoun in 1948 – in a 70-27 victory over Union Grove.

No Georgia player had scored more than eight touchdowns in a game since then, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.