Running back’s 9 touchdowns in one game are most in Georgia since 1948

Nine touchdowns in one game and only two scholarship offers.
That’s the story of Danarri Brown, the Jackson running back who did something no Georgia high school football player has done in more than 75 years last week.
Brown, a senior, rushed for 419 yards on 36 carries and scored nine touchdowns – one short of the record 10 set by Kenneth Moore of Calhoun in 1948 – in a 70-27 victory over Union Grove.
No Georgia player had scored more than eight touchdowns in a game since then, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Brown — who scored on runs of 21, 6, 28, 32, 25, 66, 1, 1 and 2 yards yards — is the AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily state Player of the Week.
“Danarri is a 5-9 1/2, 195-pound muscular running back that is very strong in the weight room and also is a track athlete, so he’s very fast,” Jackson coach Thomas Clark said. “He has great vision and can make you miss or run over people. People have a hard time tackling him when he’s in open space. He also understands how to put his head down and get the 1 or 2 yards needed on short-yardage situations.”
Clark, who led Stockbridge to a Class 5A runner-up finish in 2023, says only Georgia State and Howard have offered the senior Brown a scholarship, though others are recruiting him.
“Right now I’ve been telling all my college coaching buddies that they need to recruit and offer this young man,” Clark said. “Hopefully this game will help them understand the type of player he is. I was at Stockbridge all those years, and if he was there, he would have about 30 offers, so I don’t know what the reason is why these coaches aren’t coming to Jackson High School in Butts County to offer. This kid is unbelievable in my mind.”