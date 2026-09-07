AJC Varsity

2 running backs join list of Georgia players with 7 or more TDs in a game

The record of 10 was set in 1948 by Kenneth Moore of Calhoun.
Jackson running back Danarri Brown scored nine touchdowns in a game Sept. 4, 2026, against Union Grove. (Katie Stewart)
Jackson running back Danarri Brown scored nine touchdowns in a game Sept. 4, 2026, against Union Grove. (Katie Stewart)
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Senior running backs Dinarri Brown of Jackson and Donterrius Mincey of Toombs County entered the Georgia high school football record books with their touchdowns scored in last week’s games.

Brown scored nine in his team’s 70-27 football victory over Union Grove last week. Brown’s touchdown runs covered 21, 6, 28, 32, 25, 66, 1, 1 and 2 yards.

Nine is the second-most in GHSA history, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. The record of 10 was set in 1948 by Kenneth Moore of Calhoun.

The Atlanta Journal reported the news of Kenneth Moore's 10 touchdowns in an Oct. 16, 1948 article.
The Atlanta Journal reported the news of Kenneth Moore's 10 touchdowns in an Oct. 16, 1948 article.

Mincey rushed for seven touchdowns in his team’s 49-21 victory over Swainsboro. Mincey’s touchdown runs covered 8, 12, 14, 3, 1, 75 and 21 yards.

Here are the GHSA players the GHSFHA has on record as having scored seven or more touchdowns in a game.

The most famous name is that of former Dalton star Jahmyr Gibbs, a three-time Pro Bowl player for the Detroit Lions. Gibbs led the NFL in touchdowns scored in 2024 with 20.