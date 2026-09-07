2 running backs join list of Georgia players with 7 or more TDs in a game

Jackson running back Danarri Brown scored nine touchdowns in a game Sept. 4, 2026, against Union Grove. (Katie Stewart)

The record of 10 was set in 1948 by Kenneth Moore of Calhoun.

The record of 10 was set in 1948 by Kenneth Moore of Calhoun.

Senior running backs Dinarri Brown of Jackson and Donterrius Mincey of Toombs County entered the Georgia high school football record books with their touchdowns scored in last week’s games.

Brown scored nine in his team’s 70-27 football victory over Union Grove last week. Brown’s touchdown runs covered 21, 6, 28, 32, 25, 66, 1, 1 and 2 yards.

Nine is the second-most in GHSA history, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. The record of 10 was set in 1948 by Kenneth Moore of Calhoun.

The Atlanta Journal reported the news of Kenneth Moore's 10 touchdowns in an Oct. 16, 1948 article.

Mincey rushed for seven touchdowns in his team’s 49-21 victory over Swainsboro. Mincey’s touchdown runs covered 8, 12, 14, 3, 1, 75 and 21 yards.