2 running backs join list of Georgia players with 7 or more TDs in a game

Senior running backs Dinarri Brown of Jackson and Donterrius Mincey of Toombs County entered the Georgia high school football record books with their touchdowns scored in last week’s games.
Brown scored nine in his team’s 70-27 football victory over Union Grove last week. Brown’s touchdown runs covered 21, 6, 28, 32, 25, 66, 1, 1 and 2 yards.
Nine is the second-most in GHSA history, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. The record of 10 was set in 1948 by Kenneth Moore of Calhoun.
The Atlanta Journal reported the news of Kenneth Moore's 10 touchdowns in an Oct. 16, 1948 article.
Mincey rushed for seven touchdowns in his team’s 49-21 victory over Swainsboro. Mincey’s touchdown runs covered 8, 12, 14, 3, 1, 75 and 21 yards.
Here are the GHSA players the GHSFHA has on record as having scored seven or more touchdowns in a game.
The most famous name is that of former Dalton star Jahmyr Gibbs, a three-time Pro Bowl player for the Detroit Lions. Gibbs led the NFL in touchdowns scored in 2024 with 20.
- 10 - Kenneth Moore (Calhoun) vs. Acworth 1948
- 9 - Dinarri Brown (Jackson) vs. Union Grove 2025
- 8 - Ty Cummings (West Laurens) vs. Baldwin 2025
- 8 - Jahmyr Gibbs (Dalton) vs. Ringgold 2019
- 8 - Don Calloway (Miller County) vs. Lanier County 1999
- 8 - Thomas Flowers (Pebblebrook) vs. East Paulding 2001
- 8 - Sonney Harris (Hillgrove) vs. North Paulding 2014
- 8 - Kawon Bryant (North Oconee) vs. Jackson County 2013
- 7 - Will Rajecki (Sequoyah) vs. Sprayberry 2025
- 7 - Tyrese Woodgett (Coffee) vs. Sequoyah 2024
- 7 - Rob Brown (Trion) vs. Mount Zion 2021
- 7 - Tre Hawkins (Athens Academy) vs. Providence Christian 2021
- 7 - Keaton Mitchell (Eagle’s Landing Christian) vs. Landmark Christian 2018
- 7 - Arlie New (Washington-Wilkes) vs. Waynesboro 1921
- 7 - Carter Haley (North Whitfield) vs. Valley Point 1962
- 7 - Larry Hooks (McNair) vs. Druid Hills 1990
- 7 - Selma Calloway (Miller County) vs. Dale County (Alabama) 1992
- 7 - Leon White (Norcross) vs. South Gwinnett 1995
- 7 - Courtnee Slaughter (Eagles Landing) vs. Salem 1996
- 7 - Chucky Marks (Monroe) vs. Leon, Florida 1997
- 7 - Daccus Turman (Washington-Wilkes) vs. Commerce 2000
- 7 - Cameron Smith (Brookwood) vs. Meadowcreek 2005
- 7 - Kendrick Harris (Gainesville) vs. Pickens 2007
- 7 - Washaun Ealey (Emanuel County Institute) vs. Calvary Day 2007
- 7 - Toney Williams (Milton) vs. Chattahoochee 2008
- 7 - Darrien Hudson (Eagle’s Landing Christian) vs. Warren County 2009
- 7 - Brandon Rainey (Allatoona) vs. Houston County 2015