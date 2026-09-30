AJC Varsity Blessed Trinity 5-sport athlete had ‘full-circle surreal moment’ with Team USA Blessed Trinity plays Milton Wednesday in a rematch of last year’s state title game. Blessed Trinity standout Addy Wilson was selected to the USA Baseball Women’s National Team. (Courtesy of USA Baseball)

By Makenzy Wolford for the AJC 10 minutes ago Share

In fifth grade, Addy Wilson did a school project on Ashton Lansdell. Lansdell was the first female pitcher for Wheeler High School’s baseball team and has gone on to play professionally, in the Women’s Professional Baseball League and as part of the Savannah Bananas’ Banana Ball League. Seven years after Wilson’s class project, she and Lansdell are Team USA teammates. “It’s just kind of like a full-circle surreal moment,” said Wilson, who is now a senior and plays five varsity sports for Blessed Trinity. At just 16 years old, she earned a spot on the USA Baseball women’s national team. She turned 17 over the summer and is the youngest member of the squad with the oldest being more than twice her age.

The team competed this past summer in the group stage of the Women’s Baseball World Cup where they went undefeated. Wilson appeared in three of the five games as a rookie, including a standout performance in the final game against Hong Kong. The left hander pitched one shutout inning and tied the team high with four RBIs at the plate. She grew up on Bainbridge Island — a small island off the coast of Seattle — where all the kids played tee ball together. Once she moved to Georgia, she played with the Georgia Peaches Girls Baseball Club. While she is now known for her wide-ranging athletic prowess at Blessed Trinity, Wilson didn’t add sports to baseball until later on. “Baseball is probably my first love. Softball is probably my second,” she said. “I just love how technical it is. When you succeed, it’s just such a rush because you fail more than you succeed.”

Addy Wilson is a five-sport athlete for Blessed Trinity. (Tiaras Monèt Photography) The University of North Carolina at Charlotte softball commit, has “one of strongest arms I’ve seen,” said Chad Trahan, one of her travel softball coaches. “Not just a strong arm, but very accurate.”

“Addy has an incredible arm from the outfield,” said Stacy Tamborra, another of Wilson’s travel softball coaches and founder of the Athletics Gold Tamborra organization. “You can definitely see her experience as a baseball pitcher shining through as she repeatedly throws out runners at the plate.” Support has not always come widely for Wilson, noting the challenges of being a girl playing a traditionally male sport. In fact, some of the comments made her reconsider playing baseball at times. “I mean you have dads in the stands, umpires, other coaches, even sometimes teammates just saying things,” she said. “I always had to do twice as much as the boys to be noticed, and I always had to perform twice as good as them.” In addition to being one of only 20 players selected for the women’s national team, Wilson is a flag football and track and field state champion. She’s also played on the girls’ varsity basketball team. Extra Inning Softball named her top 100 in their Southeast Hot List and the No. 14 outfielder in her class. She competed in the 2026 GACA Flag Football All-Star Game and ahead of her senior season made the Premier Girls Fastpitch All-American Game watch list. Blessed Trinity’s softball team is 16-8 and currently No. 15 in the PSR standings, with softball’s regular season ending just in time for flag football season to reach its peak.