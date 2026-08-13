AJC Varsity 10 players who stood out in the North Gwinnett-Grayson game In a game full of high-level prospects, several unrated players made their names known on a big stage. North Gwinnett quarterback Elam Rahman passes under pressure from Grayson’s defense during the first half of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

By Jack Leo 13 minutes ago Share

There was no shortage of star power at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Wednesday night when No. 3 Grayson and No. 5 North Gwinnett clashed. The Bulldogs dominated the Rams early and never looked back, rolling to a 37-22 win that appeared even more comfortable than the score indicated. North Gwinnett won with a mix of standout prospects and unknown names, and a few of Grayson’s lesser-known players also stood out in the heavyweight matchup. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked both coaches and several players to recommend top performers from Wednesday night. Combined with statistical output, here are 10 standouts from North Gwinnett’s statement win.

3-star LB Jake Godfree, North Gwinnett, 2027 Perhaps no one player had a more impressive night than Godfree, who captained a North Gwinnett defense that held Grayson to just 28 yards rushing on 18 attempts. The North Carolina State commitment also got involved in the scoring, returning an interception 56 yards for a touchdown. Godfree led the Bulldogs with five tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack. North Gwinnett linebacker Jake Godfree intercepts the ball and runs for a touchdown against Grayson during the second half of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC) Unrated QB Elam Rahman, North Gwinnett, 2027 Rahman made the most of his opportunities on Wednesday night, completing eight of his nine pass attempts for 147 yards and three touchdowns. The senior threw the first punch of the game, an impressive scramble drill touchdown pass to Christian Jackson (more on him later).

For the stat-heads, Rahman finished with a passer rating of 336.1.

3-star TE Max Patterson, North Gwinnett, 2027 Patterson was a true dual-threat weapon against Grayson linebackers as a receiver and a blocker. The Pittsburgh commitment caught all three of his targets for 38 yards and sealed off defensive ends and linebackers on several explosive runs. Patterson might have made his case for time at quarterback, too — he completed a 20-yard pass in the first quarter. Unrated WR Saif Bin-Wahad, Grayson, 2027 Bin-Wahad was a rare bright spot for Grayson’s offense in the first half. The senior was the game’s only receiver to surpass 100 yards, totaling eight catches for 139 yards and a touchdown. Bin-Wahad showed his improvisation ability on his touchdown reception, finding a soft spot in coverage in the end zone for a 24-yard catch. Unrated DL Ewan Glass, North Gwinnett, 2027 According to Godfree, Glass was key to shutting down Grayson’s run game. The senior had two tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble in the win.

“(Glass and North Gwinnett defensive lineman Gabriel Autry) filled the gaps on the inside, and they made me look good,” Godfree said. “They can tackle, honestly, and they’re great pass rush guys.” Unrated LB Aaron Black, Grayson, 2027 Black co-led Grayson’s defense with seven total tackles, including one tackle for loss. The senior helped the Rams’ defensive front hold North Gwinnett to just 69 yards rushing on 36 attempts. Black isn’t rated by major recruiting services, but he does have offers from several Power 4 programs like Florida State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Iowa State. Unrated WR Christian Jackson, North Gwinnett, 2027 North Gwinnett coach Eric Godfree emphasized the importance of scoring on Grayson early, and the Bulldogs couldn’t have had that advantage without Jackson. The South Alabama commitment helped build a 22-0 halftime lead with two first-half touchdown catches. Jackson finished with three catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

Unrated WR Evan Hawkins, North Gwinnett, 2027 Hawkins displayed his speed on both of his touchdowns. The senior beat Grayson’s defense to the corner of the end zone on a 7-yard rushing touchdown and a 14-yard touchdown catch. Hawkins had three receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown with two rushes for seven yards and another score. Unrated S Kingston Moore, Grayson, 2028 Moore showed his proficiency in run support with seven tackles, tied for most on the team. The senior also hauled in an interception in the end zone, Grayson’s only turnover of the game. The interception gave the Rams a spark of momentum near the end of a rough first half and kept their deficit at three possessions. Unrated OL Jude Dzahli-Sowu, North Gwinnett, 2027 Statistics don’t show for Dzahli-Sowu’s position, but the right tackle was key to some of North Gwinnett’s biggest plays of the night. The senior sealed the edge with Patterson on Hawkins’ touchdown run and provided excellent protection on every North Gwinnett touchdown pass.