AJC Varsity AJC Varsity football rankings: 13 teams enter Top 10s; Bowdon retakes No. 1 Miller County broke the longest drought in any class to make the rankings as the Pirates had not been in the top 10 since 2009. Thirteen teams entered the Top 10 rankings this week: North Cobb and Westlake in Class 7A; Cass in 5A; Westover in 4A; Hart County in 3A; Breman and Jeff Davis in 2A; Charlton County, Mitchell County, Macon County, Taylor County and Miller County in Class A; and Mount Vernon in Class 4A-2A Private. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC/2025)

By Todd Holcomb 6 minutes ago Share

Thirteen teams entered the AJC Varsity football rankings this week after 23 Top 10 teams lost. The biggest shuffle took place in Class A, as four-time reigning champion Bowdon jumped from No. 6 to its familiar No. 1 spot after seven other ranked teams lost, including No. 1 Lincoln County, which was beaten 49-42 by Class 3A Westside of Augusta. Bowdon beat a former Top 10 Class 2A team, Callaway, 32-3 to redeem itself from an opening loss to Bremen, which entered the Class 2A rankings. Lincoln County, a 2025 runner-up to Bowdon, fell to No. 2.

The five Class A newcomers — Charlton County, Mitchell County, Macon County, Taylor County and Miller County — are undefeated. Miller County broke the longest drought in any class to make the rankings as the Pirates had not been in the Top 10 since 2009. In Class 7A, North Cobb and Westlake entered the rankings. Newton moved up one spot to No. 5 after beating former Class 6A No. 3 Roswell 42-15. Lee County was the biggest upward mover in 6A. The Trojans are No. 2, up four spots, after beating Miami’s Carol City, the consensus No. 18 team in the country, 23-20. Blessed Trinity moved up one place to No. 2 in Class 5A after beating Milton 22-21. Milton fell from No. 2 to No. 7 in the 6A rankings.

Sandy Creek solidified its No. 1 place in 4A after beating then-No. 7 Douglas County of 7A, 21-0. That knocked Douglas County, a preseason No. 4, out of the rankings with an 0-2 record.

Troup jumped one place to No. 2 in 4A after beating county rival LaGrange 22-20. LaGrange fell three spots to No. 7 in 5A. In 3A, Hart County entered the rankings under first-year coach Biff Parson with a 2-0 start. Bremen and Jeff Davis are now ranked in 2A after 2-0 starts. Jeff Davis has outscored its two opponents 79-7. In Class 4A-2A Private, Mount Vernon entered the rankings at No. 10 after a 34-28 victory over former No. 8 Whitefield Academy. Mount Vernon had been 0-37 against Top 10 teams since starting varsity football in 2006. Class 7A (1) Buford (1-0) (2) Carrollton (2-0) (3) North Gwinnett (2-0) (4) McEachern (2-0) (6) Newton (2-0) (5) Valdosta (2-0) (8) Lowndes (2-0) (9) Brookwood (2-0) (NR) North Cobb (1-1) (NR) Westlake (2-0) Out: No. 7 Douglas County (0-2), No. 10 Harrison (1-1)

Class 6A (1) Thomas County Central (2-0) (6) Lee County (2-0) (5) Hughes (1-0) (10) Coffee (2-0) (2) Milton (1-1) (3) Roswell (1-1) (4) Creekside (0-1) (7) Gainesville (0-1) (8) Houston County (1-0) (9) Jackson County (2-0) Class 5A (1) Cartersville (2-0) (3) Blessed Trinity (2-0) (2) Marist (2-0) (5) North Oconee (2-0) (6) Lithonia (1-0) (8) Jefferson (1-1) (4) LaGrange (1-1) (9) Benedictine (1-1) (7) Warner Robins (2-0) (NR) Cass (2-0) Out: No. 10 Ware County (1-1) Class 4A (1) Sandy Creek (2-0) (3) Troup (2-0) (2) Cairo (1-0) (4) Stephenson (2-0) (5) Peach County (2-0) (7) Douglass (2-0) (8) Monroe Area (2-0) (6) Calhoun (1-1) (9) North Hall (1-1) (NR) Westover (2-0) Out: No. 10 Mary Persons (1-1)

Class 3A (1) Toombs County (2-0) (2) Worth County (1-0) (4) Pierce County (2-0) (6) Appling County (1-0) (9) Morgan County (2-0) (5) Carver (Columbus) (1-1) (3) Burke County (1-1) (10) Rockmart (1-1) (7) Northeast (1-1) (NR) Hart County (2-0) Out: No. 8 Callaway (1-1) Class 2A (1) Heard County (2-0) (2) Fitzgerald (1-0) (3) Dublin (2-0) (4) Bleckley County (2-0) (9) Thomasville (1-1) (NR) Bremen (2-0) (5) Cook (1-1) (NR) Jeff Davis (2-0) (6) Swainsboro (1-1) (8) Dodge County (1-0) Out: No. 7 Rabun County (1-0), No. 10 Pepperell (1-1) Class A (6) Bowdon (1-1) (1) Lincoln County (1-1) (4) Johnson County (2-0) (2) Clinch County (0-2) (7) Emanuel County Institute (1-1) (NR) Charlton County (1-0-1) (NR) Mitchell County (2-0) (NR) Macon County (2-0) (NR) Taylor County (2-0) (NR) Miller County (2-0)