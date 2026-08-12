43 football teams that have moved up in class, including two 2025 champs

Creekside wide receiver Armani Hill (right) makes a catch while Kell defensive back Robert Tyson Jr. tries to intercept during the Class 4A semifinals last season. Both teams are playing in a higher class this season. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)

Creekside and Worth County are reigning state champions, but they’ll be playing in higher classes this season.

Creekside and Worth County are reigning state champions, but they’ll be playing in higher classes this season.

Forty-three football-playing schools are playing up in class this season. Those include 2025 Class 4A champion Creekside and A Division I champion Worth County. This list accounts for the GHSA’s renaming of the classes. GHSA classes are now 7A through A instead of 6A through A Division II.

For example, Creekside is now in 6A, up from 4A, effectively only a one-class jump from the third-highest to the second-highest class.