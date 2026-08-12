43 football teams that have moved up in class, including two 2025 champs

Forty-three football-playing schools are playing up in class this season. Those include 2025 Class 4A champion Creekside and A Division I champion Worth County. This list accounts for the GHSA’s renaming of the classes. GHSA classes are now 7A through A instead of 6A through A Division II.
For example, Creekside is now in 6A, up from 4A, effectively only a one-class jump from the third-highest to the second-highest class.
- Class 7A
- Kennesaw Mountain
- Northgate
- Seckinger
- Class 6A
- Cedar Shoals
- Creekside
- Hiram
- Kell
- Midtown
- Northside (Columbus)
- Walnut Grove
- Class 5A
- Groves
- Jefferson
- Jenkins
- Johnson (Gainesville)
- LaGrange
- Richmond Academy
- Whitewater
- Class 4A
- Columbus
- East Jackson
- Hardaway
- Salem
- Shaw
- Spencer
- Westside (Macon)
- Class 3A
- Brantley County
- Central (Macon)
- Elbert County
- Haralson County
- Lamar County
- McNair
- Northeast
- Southwest
- Temple
- Toombs County
- Towers
- Washington County
- Worth County
- Class 2A
- Brooks County
- Bryan County
- Metter
- Mount Zion (Carroll)
- Savannah
- Screven County