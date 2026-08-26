AJC Varsity Douglass coach says players believe ‘they can play with anybody’ after Carver win Douglass coach Stanley Pritchett has improved his team's victory total in each of his first five seasons. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 27 minutes ago Share

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Douglass coach Stanley Pritchett, whose team defeated Carver of Columbus 28-7. The victory ended Carver’s 27-game winning streak, which was the state’s longest. Carver won Class 3A in 2024 and 2025. Pritchett, a Douglass alumnus and former Atlanta Falcons player, became Douglass’ coach in 2021, inheriting a team that had gone winless. Douglass has won more games than the previous season in each of Pritchett’s first five seasons and was 9-4 in 2025 1. What did the win mean to you? “It just means we accomplished our goal to be 1-0 each week. It gives us confidence we can play with anybody in the state of Georgia, but we still have to take it one day at a time.”

2. What did your team do well that won the game? “We got a turnover early. They were driving in to score, and Tyler Johnson made an outstanding interception. That seemed to turn the tide for the entire game. We kept them backed up in their territory, and they had some short punts. Zalen Green returned a punt for a touchdown. The defense has been outstanding for the last three or four years. We’ve been in the top 10 the last two, three years (in points allowed per game in its classification). Coach (John Amofah Sr.) does a good job keeping our kids prepared, and they play hard and physical.” Note: Douglass had seven shutout seasons. Amofah is the father of John Amofah Jr., a defensive lineman committed to Cincinnati. Amofah Jr. and Green, a wide receiver/cornerback, are Douglass’ only Division I commitments. Green is committed to East Carolina. 3. Zalen Green was a big part of the win. What can you say about his talents?

“He brings so much the table, and one is speed. He’s the 100- and 200-meter champion. He ran a 10.29 (seconds in winning the Class 3A 100 meters last spring). He runs routes well and blocks. He plays defense. He does a lot for us. A lot of schools are slipping on him. He’s not the tallest, he’s 5-9 or 5-10, but he’s definitely fast. He’s on a lot of teams’ boards (that haven’t offered yet), and I think after the first couple of games, more teams will start to jump on.”