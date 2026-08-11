Jarvis Jones led alma mater Carver (Columbus) to a 2025 championship in his first season as a high school head coach. Carver is the unanimous No. 1 Class 3A team in the AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily 2026 preseason composite rankings. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

COMPOSITE RANKINGS Only 1 team got unanimous No. 1 approval in preseason AJC Composite Rankings

Carver (Columbus) is the only unanimous No. 1 team in the AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily composite football rankings.

Carver is seeking its third straight state championship and faces opposition from another reigning champion, Worth County, which moved up to join Carver in Class 3A this season.

The composite rankings comprise six statewide polls, from the AJC, ITG Next, Coach Georgia, Score Atlanta, 680 The Fan and the Maxwell Ratings.

Nineteen teams over the eight classifications got a No. 1 ranking from at least one of the pollsters.

Buford is the composite No. 1 in Class 7A. Buford won Class 6A (now known as 7A) last season. Carrollton, with one No. 1 ranking, starts No. 2.