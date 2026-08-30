AJC Varsity Blessed Trinity coach explains why beating Milton was special ‘Our stadium was packed, and the student section was the best it has been. A tremendous night for our team and community,’ Ed Dudley says Blessed Trinity coach Ed Dudley, pictured in 2025, led his team to a 22-21 victory over Milton last week. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago Share

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Blessed Trinity coach Ed Dudley, whose team, now ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, defeated Milton 22-21 last week. Milton was ranked No. 2 in Class 6A entering the game. Blessed Trinity has beaten 35 top-10 teams over the past 10 seasons, eight under Dudley, but this was the first in that time against a ranked opponent from a higher classification. Blessed Trinity and Milton are north Fulton County schools that began playing each other in 2024. Milton won the first two games. 1. You’ve had some other pretty good wins in your time at Blessed Trinity. You’ve beaten Benedictine, Calhoun, Hebron Christian, Prince Avenue Christian and Savannah Christian. Why was winning this game a big deal for Blessed Trinity?

“All wins are a big deal because they are so hard to come by. This one was special because of the game atmosphere. Our stadium was packed, and the student section was the best it has been. A tremendous night for our team and community. The support here is so good. Plus, we were able to squeak out a win against one of the top teams in Georgia and in the country.” 2. What were the key moments in the game where your team made a big play or changed the momentum? “Offensively we were able to sustain some drives where we have struggled with that in the past versus Milton. They are so talented and well-coached that any time you can keep the ball away from them, you are improving your chances to win. Defensively we played with great hustle and effort all night. Plus, a little old-fashioned luck always helps. We have seen enough of Milton for one year. They can score on any given play.” 3. How do you feel this Blessed Trinity team compares to the others that you’ve coached in terms of style/makeup and also potential?

“This team is smaller in numbers. We only have 12 seniors, so we made a collective decision to really work on our team chemistry this summer. I think it is paying dividends in the attitude and effort columns. Offensively, we have two talented quarterbacks (Ty Page and Luke Ray), good wide receivers (Quinn Smith had five receptions for 141 yards in the Milton game), a top running back (MJ Craft), but the real story has been the work ethic and improvement of our offensive line and tight ends. Blessed Trinity is known for great defense, and if our offense continues to improve, we will be a strong playoff type of team.”