The 33 coaches in GHSA who have won state titles in their first seasons

Kenny Dallas at Hebron Christian and Jarvis Jones at Carver of Columbus won state championships in their first seasons with their new schools last season.
They are among only 33 in GHSA history to accomplish that feat.
Jones also is among 21 to win state titles in their first head-coaching job at any school. Those coaches are noted with asterisks.
Dallas had coached at previous schools and won a state title at Trinity Christian. Dallas stepped down this past offseason, turning over the reigns to Quentin Davie.
- 2025 - Kenny Dallas, Hebron Christian
- 2025 - *Jarvis Jones, Carver (Columbus)
- 2021 - *John Adams, Cedar Grove
- 2020 - *Casey Soliday, Irwin County
- 2019 - *Bryant Appling, Buford
- 2019 - *Miguel Patrick, Cedar Grove
- 2017 - Bill Stewart, North Gwinnett
- 2016 - Jeff Herron, Grayson
- 2016 - *Alan Rodemaker, Valdosta
- 2013 - *James Leonard, Aquinas
- 2013 - Olten Downs, Creekside
- 2004 - *Bryan Way, Warner Robins
- 2004 - *Jim Dickerson, Clinch County
- 1994 - Maurice Freeman, Brooks County
- 1985 - Charlie Winslette, West Rome
- 1984 - Rodney Walker, West Rome
- 1984 - Luther Welsh, Thomson
- 1978 - *Lloyd Bohannon, Griffin
- 1975 - Mike Battles Sr., Irwin County
- 1970 - Wayman Creel, Lakeside (Atlanta)
- 1968 - Joe Compton, Thomson
- 1964 - *Donald Denning, Douglas County
- 1959 - *Minton Williams, Dublin
- 1959 - *John Tillitski, Albany
- 1958 - *Hervey W. Amick, Stephens County
- 1958 - *Joe Sumrall, Thomasville
- 1956 - *Bill Corry, Morgan County
- 1956 - *Frank Inman, Richmond Academy
- 1956 - *Bobby Holland, Jasper County
- 1952 - *Lindy McGee, Calhoun
- 1951 - *Glen Yancey, Cordele
- 1950 - Harold Herrington, Quitman
- 1948 - *Earl Wheby, Fitzgerald