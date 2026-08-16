The 33 coaches in GHSA who have won state titles in their first seasons

Carver of Columbus coach Jarvis Jones celebrates with the trophy after their 24-7 win against Hapeville Charter in the Class 2A football championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. Jarvis is among 33 coaches in GHSA history to win a state title in his first season at a new school and one of 21 to win in his first year as a head coach at any school. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Four of the 21 coaches to win a state title in their debut season at their first-ever head coaching job did it in the last 7 years.

Four of the 21 coaches to win a state title in their debut season at their first-ever head coaching job did it in the last 7 years.

Kenny Dallas at Hebron Christian and Jarvis Jones at Carver of Columbus won state championships in their first seasons with their new schools last season.

They are among only 33 in GHSA history to accomplish that feat.

Jones also is among 21 to win state titles in their first head-coaching job at any school. Those coaches are noted with asterisks.

Dallas had coached at previous schools and won a state title at Trinity Christian. Dallas stepped down this past offseason, turning over the reigns to Quentin Davie.