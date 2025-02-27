Trans kids shouldn’t be pawns in political fight
There are many fires burning around me every day, but I will first address the attack on transgender children because it affects me personally. Two of my children fall on the gender spectrum, as do many of their dear friends who I have met. These children are just like yours. Using them as pawns in a political fight is appalling.
Transgender children already struggle for acceptance from family and peers. Despite there being fewer than 10 transgender athletes at the national level, the Georgia legislature wastes time and energy banning this extreme minority from participating in high school sports with SB1.
As a concerned mom and friend to these kids, I urge my lawmakers, Richard McCormick and John Albers, to vote no on both bills. Additionally, you can donate to the Trans Youth Emergency Project, which helps families of transgender youth navigate cruel bans on gender-affirming care.
JILL WISE, ROSWELL
Erasing medical debt causes more harm than good
While much attention is given to the problem of medical debt, rarely does the press or the public consider the effect that unpaid medical bills have on health care providers. The investigative report “Unpaid prison medical bills strain providers” (Feb. 16) provided an important look at how rural hospitals and ambulance services struggle to survive when they don’t get paid.
In recent years, there has been a broad national push to write off medical debt, restrict the collection of medical bills and prohibit reporting these debts to credit bureaus. However, as this story detailed, when medical providers don’t get paid, they face their own financial hardships. This may force them to cut services or increase the amount taxpayers must cover, harming the communities that rely on them.
Medical debt is not the fault of doctors and hospitals, and legislation that attempts to erase valid medical bills is not the answer.
DAVID A. KLEBER, DULUTH
Musk’s ‘sledgehammer’ not the way to cut spending
I don’t think there are many people who don’t support a change in government spending, a check on fraud and corruption and a reduction of waste. But ask any business owner, and they will tell you that taking a sledgehammer, collapsing the entire thing and starting over is not the way to do it.
Sure, let’s review where the surgical cuts can be made. Let’s do it with the help of our elected Congress and not with unelected Musk (who has billions of dollars contingent on government contracts) and his teenage tech interns.
Let’s not create situations for huge public safety risks. Is that too much to ask of a president?
TIM DORECE, MARIETTA
