FRANK MANFRE, SMYRNA

We’ve gone from peacekeepers to laughingstock

We are no longer peacekeepers of the world. We are now the laughingstock of the world. I was happy to support that role by helping those around the world who were less fortunate than us.

As a prior U.S. Army service member, I was appalled and horrified to see the report on how the defense “team” used an unsecured platform to plan, discuss and detail the attack plan (when and where) on Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

In addition, the editor of the Atlantic (who had no reason to be a part of the plan) was accidentally included. Had this information been picked up by the rebels, our troops would have been flying into a trap.

The comments made in the discussions were embarrassing. Sadly absent were any calls from Congress for accountability. When asked about it, the president said he didn’t know anything about it and attacked the Atlantic.

DAVID PITTS, ATLANTA

Gavin Newsom has poor record to run on

Regarding “It’s unwise to underestimate Newsom” (Benjamin Burnett, March 25), I agree that Gavin Newsom can make a strong run for the White House in 2028. He has charisma, looks, adaptability and energy, all of which are huge assets in politics. In fact, if you were casting a president in a movie, Newsom certainly looks the part.

But do not be distracted by the packaging. What Newsom lacks is any demonstrable policy success. San Francisco and the state of California have been devastated on his watch. Is anyone’s vision for America rampant homelessness and crime, sky-high energy and housing costs, onerous taxes, layer upon layer of senseless regulation, wokeness and a populace that is fleeing?

In 2028, it will be up to the GOP to keep voters focused on common-sense policy and actual results. Through that lens, Newsom is profoundly unfit to be president.

DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA

Trump is breaking our Social Security system

Seventy-three million Americans receive Social Security benefits. Seven million 65 and older receive at least 90% of their income from Social Security. Forty-two percent of those 65 or older cannot afford food, clothes or housing without Social Security benefits. The Social Security Administration has never missed a payment in over 80 years.

Former SSA Commissioner Martin O’Malley says, “Ultimately, you’re going to see the system collapse and an interruption of benefits,” and adds, “I believe you will see that within the next 30 to 90 days.”

Why?

The Trump team is firing SSA employees, closing SSA offices and eliminating the application for benefits by phone, forcing beneficiaries to have computer access to online services or make in-person appointments, even as SSA offices are closing.

President Donald Trump is breaking our Social Security system.

Will Georgia’s Republican members of Congress, who have been all in for wrecking the federal government, stop him?

Stay tuned.

BRUCE MENKE, ATHENS