CAROLE MADDUX, ROSWELL

MAGA loyalty prevails over national security

The former Fox newsman Pete Hegseth is now over defense. An unauthorized application was used to have a group conversation over a planned military attack that was leaked to a private citizen. Nobody in the GOP seems too concerned over that. President Donald Trump is attacking Atlantic magazine about what a bad publication it is and that it will probably soon be out of business. There is no concern over the lack of security because the president said the attack went well.

Hegseth is unequivocally the least qualified secretary of defense we have ever had, and he leaked plans for an attack with a private citizen over an unauthorized application.

The Trump job application has but one question: “Will you be faithful to me?” Do not expect any scrutiny given to Hegseth if he remains faithful to the president. Loyalty is everything. National security is much further down the page.

Standards are less for the GOP, and you can buy your way out of anything. Money talks. MAGA listens, saying: “I got you, bro.” This is atrocious.

DON CAMERON, ATLANTA

Leave Social Security alone

People need to stop calling Social Security and Medicare “entitlements” as though they’re a favor we feel we deserve. The government has taken a FICA tax out of every paycheck most of us ever got, separate from the income tax we pay, specifically for Social Security and Medicare.

Taking Social Security benefits away from hardworking Americans who need every dollar they can get to save the government money that Congress is just going to give back in tax cuts that overwhelmingly benefit people who already have more money than they can spend is nothing but cruel.

Politicians seem to think that someone can buy a Maserati (think defense budget) and pay for it by taking a lower-paying job (tax cuts) and spending less on groceries and utility bills (cutting programs that benefit ordinary Americans). Some even think that only someone committing fraud would be upset if they did not get a Social Security check one month. That’s not the world the vast majority of us live in.

BILL BOHLING, MABLETON