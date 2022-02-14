Opinion: How strangers are persuading naysayers to get the vaccine

“I was speaking as an African American woman who was born and raised in America; he is a white male from Europe,” said Nightengale, a 26-year-old who lives in Chicago. “So, it was like, how do we combine these two conversations?”

As a member of Chicago’s COVID-19 Community Response Corps, Nightengale is used to these high-stakes discussions. She is one of about 800 Chicagoans hired by the city for tasks ranging from contact tracing to monitoring the coronavirus hotline to promoting the vaccine through canvassing neighborhoods.

All members are required to take a free class with Chicago Department of Public Health and City Colleges of Chicago to learn effective messaging on COVID-19 vaccines. About 3,000 people have completed the two-hour “vaccine ambassador” course, hundreds of whom are part of the city’s COVID-19 response team.

Others are just ordinary residents from Chicago and elsewhere, said the city’s public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

The lesson covers the roots of vaccine doubt and its ties to historical racism in the U.S. medical field, as well as answers to vaccine questions and best practices for difficult conversations.

Arwady said it’s one way the city is equipping everyday Chicagoans to spark dialogue with unvaccinated loved ones who may be more likely to trust a familiar face versus a government official.

People who are vaccinated and boosted are far less likely to be hospitalized with or die from COVID-19.

“If you’re somebody who’s already been vaccinated, great, but you’re not done,” Arwady said, “We need you to talk about that with people.”

Starting the dialogue

Several COVID-19 response corps members shared some techniques they learned from both the vaccine ambassador course as well as their own experience with door-knocking and personal relationships.

They agreed on approaching the discussions with a long-term mindset, keeping the tone respectful and knowing when to walk away from a combative atmosphere.

“This conversation is not typically a one-time conversation,” Arwady said. “It’s more important to keep those lines of communication open.”

Nightengale said her first question when she meets a vaccine-hesitant person is, “Why?” Many times, people just desire someone to listen to their fears without bombarding them with immediate criticism, she said.

“You open up a dialogue, right? It’s no shame, it’s no judgment.” Nightengale said. “A lot of times when you’re able to validate them and give them a chance to speak, they’ll also be willing to listen to you.”

Caesar Thompson, a COVID-19 response corps member, said he learned that some people are not resistant to the vaccine but indifferent toward it. The 44-year-old said his predominantly working-class Chicago neighbors don’t always have COVID-19 high on their list of concerns.

For example, several unvaccinated people Thompson met simply didn’t know the city offered at-home appointments and as a result, they put off getting the shot because of transportation issues, he said.

“Maybe if you live in my neighborhood, you might not even have a job or even have health insurance,” Thompson said. “So, you don’t have a regular doctor. You don’t have continuity of care. You don’t have trust in doctors, and so you’re much more susceptible to misinformation.”

‘Don’t fight fire with fire’

Thompson acknowledged that when it comes to close friends and family, it’s easy for a casual chat to escalate into an argument. When that happens, it’s important to take no for an answer.

Marisol Alfaro, a member of the COVID-19 response corps, said one method of staying calm is to not to take rejection personally.

“If they say no, walk away,” Alfaro, 46, said. “That’s it, right? Don’t fight fire with fire.”

But such composure is often easier said than done for vaccinated Americans who believe they have done their part and are losing patience with the rest of the country.

One strategy for tamping down emotions is to take conversations off social media, Arwady said. Although it may be tempting to directly comment on a negative post about vaccines, such a public spat usually leads to both sides digging their heels in.

“As opposed to piling on to the Twitter thread or the Facebook feed or whatever, actually just reach out to the person, private message them,” Arwady said.

Above all, nothing is more persuasive than seeing others make the choice to be vaccinated first.

Arwady’s advice?

“You are doing the best you can if you can just keep having the conversation with people.”

This story first appeared in The Chicago Tribune and is distributed through the Tribune Content Agency.

About the Solutions Journalism Network

Each week, as part of our solutions-oriented focus, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution partners with the Solutions Journalism Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rigorous reporting about social issues. This week’s content comes from other sources.