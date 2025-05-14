“When a child strikes a teacher, it is a reflection of the lessons learned, or not learned, within their own household,” she said. “Parents must be held accountable.”

Turner is trying to get a legislator to sponsor the bill, which is a cry in the wilderness from teachers for help.

Credit: WSB-TV Credit: WSB-TV

There were 755 reported cases of discipline against students for violent acts against educators during the 2023-2024 school year, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution review of state data. That’s nearly double pre-COVID. And Turner, a retired teacher, told me many cases go unreported.

The day after the federation’s press conference, DeKalb School Superintendent Devon Horton held one of his own to try to tamp it all down.

“They are not criminals, and we should not be criminalizing them,” he said. “And to be honest, there‘s more to it than meets the eye.”

So, is he saying it’s not the student’s fault? Did the teacher provoke it?

The district told me they are investigating and can’t say more.

But it’s not the parents’ fault, either, says Horton.

“I’ve worked with some of the most challenging, most dangerous communities in this country, and I’ve never had a situation where I felt like it was a parent’s ... fault,” he said at his press conference.

Horton added: “We have to do school differently. The days — those golden days of where you tell the student to sit down and they sit down, that’s not the case anymore.”

Now, those “golden days” are largely an illusion. Troubled people living harsh lives have long had kids causing problems in schools.

In response, the school system, Horton said, is instructing teachers on de-escalation skills, teaching students the art of conflict resolution and hiring mentors for “at-risk” students.

Students wreaking havoc are no longer “troublemakers” or “delinquents.”

That’s labeling.

MLK High Principal Michael Alexander stepped in to layer more responsibility-free eduspeak: “Students don’t fail; systems fail,” he said.

I get it — they don’t want to write off another generation of troubled students.

But what of the 24 other kids in class who are not misbehaving, who just might want to learn? What about their futures?

That has long been a conundrum of education.

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

“When the superintendent said these students are not criminals, I said, ‘Yet!’” Turner, the union leader, said to me.

“These kids are cursing us, scratching cars and hitting us — constantly,” she said. “The number one problem in schools is not money; it’s discipline. It’s the number one issue every time.”

Turner added: “Some of these are coddled, both the children and the parents. We need a society that respects discipline.”

The union is conducting a survey on this issue, she said.

They could save the effort: Cox Media and WSB-TV last year surveyed 8,300 teachers nationwide. Their answers were disturbing.

Some 70% of the teachers said they have been recipients of physical violence. When asked, “Do you ever feel afraid to go to school?” 60% answered “yes.”

Are students held accountable? Fifty-two percent of teachers said “no.” And of the 42% who said kids are held accountable, more than half still wanted stricter punishments?

But what would teachers know? That’s why we pay administrators.

Asked what would most help improve school safety, just 19% of teachers said “de-escalation training.” The top response? Random locker searches — 31%.

And 29% said self-defense classes for teachers.

The biggest cause of misbehavior? There’s the lack of socialization, cellphones, social media and students falling behind grade level. They all add up to 33% of responses.

The #1 reason? “The lack of parental involvement/discipline.” That was 66%.

Sonya Allicock, a middle school teacher in DeKalb County, chuckled knowingly when I recited that result.

Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

“You have it right there!” she said. “Right there!”

Allicock understands her superintendent’s wish not to criminalize students who commit disturbances or violence.

“But what other recourse do you have when the government sets them up for failure?” she said. “I get it, but does that mean we have to endure the punishment and abuse?”

Allicock, the district director for the Georgia Association of Educators, said they had a “situation” between students the day I spoke with her.

She said violent incidents between students, or against teachers, are “traumatizing — not only to other students but also the teachers.”

Some kids “you have to tippy-toe around to keep them from being upset; I‘m strict, but loving,” Allicock said. “You need to discipline them first, then bring them back and restore them. They have to know there are consequences.”

I asked if she ever feels like quitting.

“I think most of the teachers think of that by the end of every year,” Allicock said. “But the children bring you back every year.”