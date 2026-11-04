Zoo Atlanta received two new giant pandas from China: Ping Ping and Fu Shuang. They are expected to make their public debut Friday. (Courtesy of Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding)

Americans have a chance to learn about the people behind one of China’s most powerful symbols.

Americans have a chance to learn about the people behind one of China’s most powerful symbols.

By Tencho Gyatso – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Tencho Gyatso – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta is celebrating the return of giant pandas. But for the city’s Tibetan American community, there is more to the story.

Some of the panda’s most important habitat lies along the eastern edge of the Tibetan plateau, including Tibetan areas of present-day Sichuan.

Parts of this region belong to Kham, the eastern Tibetan cultural region, where Tibetan communities have lived for generations.

This doesn’t mean pandas are somehow exclusively Tibetan. They are not. Wild pandas also live in areas with very different histories.

What is often missing from the familiar story of the pandas, however, are the communities that have lived alongside and helped sustain this habitat for centuries.