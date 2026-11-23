Opinion South Sudan marks 15 years of independence. Here’s why that matters to US. The Carter Center in Atlanta played an important public health role in the African nation that led to the eradication of the guinea worm. Share The silhouettes of South Sudanese people are seen through a South Sudanese flag as they line up to cast their votes in Juba, South Sudan, Jan. 9, 2011. (Jerome Delay/AP)

AJC By Jacqueline Wilson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago

A car, a lorry, and a herd of cows converge in a traffic circle. What’s the punch line? There isn’t one. I saw cows stop traffic in Juba 20 years ago, and I now believe that incident foreshadowed South Sudan today. South Sudan, the world’s newest country, celebrates 15 years of independence in 2026. The Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) of 2005 ended a devastating civil war and outlined a path to coexistence within a united Sudan, or the right to choose secession (and gain control of their oil wealth). Although they achieved independence and control of their oil, South Sudan today seems stuck in its own traffic jam of kleptocracy, poverty and violence.

Organizations like Save the Children US, Relief International and Concern Worldwide US continue humanitarian work in South Sudan. And our U.S. Embassy in Juba continues to represent our values.

President Jimmy Carter, right, Dr. Donald Hopkins, center, and Rosalynn Carter, far left, give a tour of a new section of the Carter Museum devoted to disease eradication in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 11, 2017. The Carter Center has aided in the near extinction of the Guinea worm where only 25 cases exist today. (David Barnes/AJC) Here’s why South Sudan and USA need each other Importantly, South Sudanese themselves are making a difference. I know a South Sudanese farmer who launched a women’s literacy program, built a boat from empty barrels during massive flooding and launched a community radio station. Lual Deng, former Miami Heat basketball star, helped launch South Sudan into the basketball stratosphere with their incredible journey from invisibility to the Paris Olympics. South Sudan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Cecilia Adout Majok Adeng addresses the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. (Yuki Iwamura/AP) A developing ecotourism vision stems from documentation that South Sudan hosts the world’s largest animal migration. And a small college newsletter boldly states “South Sudan Needs Ethical Leadership.” These all give me hope. Why does South Sudan matter to Americans? The world is interconnected and interdependent, and there is no going back. American businesses need gum Arabic and shea butter, while starving South Sudanese need life-saving peanut paste. COVID-19 and Ebola remind us that effective global health responses require global collaboration.