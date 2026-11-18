Opinion Run clubs are the social network for a new generation of women For a growing number of women, the real reward of joining a run club isn’t crossing the finish line. It’s finding their people. Share Bailey Otto, founder of Girls Who Run ATL, warms up the crowd at the FP Movement Festive 5K in November at Krog Street Market. Run clubs for women have become one of the newest ways women are connecting with other women for friendship and social networking. (Nedra Rhone/AJC)

By Nedra Rhone 21 minutes ago

At 8 a.m. on a recent Saturday morning, a crowd began gathering outside of Krog Street Market. Activewear brand FP Movement was hosting its annual Festive 5K fun run, one of 16 events nationwide benefiting Girls Inc. With high energy music hyping them up, more than 200 women and a few men pulled on bright red branded T-shirts and chatted while waiting for the run to begin. The free, donation-based event began in 2020, though FP Movement has partnered with Girls, Inc. for the past decade, donating 1% of daily net proceeds and 100% of Thanksgiving Day proceeds to the organization with the mission of inspiring the next generations of girls.

Related Story Atlanta rapper Gunna hosts another 5K run. For him, the journey is personal. September 13, 2026 I attended the event expecting to talk with runners for a column about Thanksgiving and the importance of giving back. But after speaking to more than a dozen women, a different story took root. Many attendees were there to support Girls Inc., but they were also part of trend I hadn’t realized was happening. Run clubs have doubled or quadrupled in number since the pandemic, depending on the source, and young women are fueling the boom. Running with a group has become an important way for women to socialize and meet new people. That’s particularly true for members of Gen Z, born between 1997 and 2012, a generation who have been widely reported, including in this column, as the “loneliest generation.” “I love being involved in the community, and this is a good way to get out there and meet new people and be active,” said Lila Mayers, who began participating in 5K runs this year.

Mayers was chatting with Bailyn Jones and her dad Bradley Jones, who drove up from Birmingham to support his daughter. “I just moved to Atlanta in August, and I have been looking for things to do,” said Bailyn. “I saw this come up and I thought it was fun and a good way to get involved in the community.”

When I wrote about the loneliness epidemic among young people in 2024, I praised organizations that encouraged people to bond over the state of being lonely rather than a shared interest. I realized, after talking to women like Jones and Mayers, that I had misread run clubs. Running wasn’t the thing binding these women together. Running was the pathway to friendship and the chance to be part of something bigger. Related Story Why metro Atlanta needs ‘third places’ — and how communities are building them June 10, 2026 Gen Z is coming of age during a time of societal collapse when third places — spaces other than home, work or school where people gather informally and regularly — have gone missing. Run clubs offer consistency and community in a low-pressure environment where the members share a similar mission. About 57% of runners in the U.S. (including non-competitive social runners) are women according to data from the Runnify app. In metro Atlanta, there are women-only running groups for every type of woman: Black Girls Run, Strong Moms Run Club, Move Peach and Best for Last Run Club for ladies seeking a slower pace. At the FP Movement Festive fun run, Bailey Otto circled through the crowd holding a bedazzled sign high above her head. The sign was meant to help newcomers feel welcome.

“The first timer sign is in case they have questions on the route. Or if they came alone … I can introduce them to someone else who came alone and they can make friends,” said Otto, who founded Girls Who Run ATL about three years ago and partnered with FP Movement for the event. “I wanted to run with more females, make more female friends and I thought moving our bodies and finding ways to challenge ourselves would be a good way to do so,” said Otto. She’s getting married in six months, and her wedding party consists largely of people she met though running. Related Story Morning vs. evening workouts: Fitness expert says trends are changing March 16, 2026 Otto started Girls Who Run ATL by putting a call out on social media for other women to meet her every Wednesday evening. Those regular gatherings are the foundation for building connections. People begin to recognize each other and notice when someone isn’t there. Soon, friendships extend beyond the weekly run. Unlike some other social spaces, run clubs are free or inexpensive, and attending alone doesn’t feel weird like it might at a nightclub or bar. Talking to strangers is normal and encouraged.