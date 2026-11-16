Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson greets a supporter during his election night watch party at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Atlanta. Democrats delivered sweeping victories across the country, guest columnist Julia Mazzone writes. (Jason Getz/AJC)

GOP candidates suffered historic defeats. The future of conservatism depends on what we do next.

GOP candidates suffered historic defeats. The future of conservatism depends on what we do next.

By Julia Mazzone – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Julia Mazzone – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Nov. 3 was a devastating night for Republicans. Democrats delivered sweeping victories across the country, leaving conservatives to confront an uncomfortable question: What went wrong?

Georgia was at the forefront of this blue wave. In a stunning shift of political power, Democrats are now poised to control all eight of Georgia’s statewide executive offices along with both U.S. Senate seats.

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The results sent shock waves through the political establishment, upending a generation of Republican dominance.

Was this a referendum on values or simply a rejection of the current administration?

It’s easy to conflate the two, but knowing the difference is essential to understanding why this happened and what it means for Georgia’s future.