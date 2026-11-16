Nov. 3 was a devastating night for Republicans. Democrats delivered sweeping victories across the country, leaving conservatives to confront an uncomfortable question: What went wrong?
Georgia was at the forefront of this blue wave. In a stunning shift of political power, Democrats are now poised to control all eight of Georgia’s statewide executive offices along with both U.S. Senate seats.
The results sent shock waves through the political establishment, upending a generation of Republican dominance.
Was this a referendum on values or simply a rejection of the current administration?
It’s easy to conflate the two, but knowing the difference is essential to understanding why this happened and what it means for Georgia’s future.
- In Colorado, voters supported a measure requiring students to compete in school sports according to their biological sex, as well as a measure prohibiting certain gender-transition surgeries for minors.
- In California, voters rejected a proposed billionaire wealth tax amid concerns it would drive businesses out of the state and undermine economic growth.
- And in North Carolina, voters backed constitutional amendments limiting income and property taxes.
Rejecting a candidate doesn’t mean rejecting the principles they represent.
And that brings us to the harder question: Have Republicans become so focused on fighting against the left that we’ve forgotten how to fight for what we believe in?
Refocus on what matters to voters
Conservatism is about something bigger than any one politician or personality. It is rooted in personal responsibility, limited government, individual liberty, the dignity of human life and the opportunity to pursue the American dream. Our commitment to these principles should be stronger than our loyalty to any political party or candidate.
In the wake of this election, we must ask whether our campaigns have lost sight of what made our message resonate with voters in the first place.
Our future cannot depend on finding the next wealthy candidate willing to finance a campaign or relying on a national personality to deliver victory. Those things may help win an election, but they cannot sustain a lasting political movement. That requires principled leaders who can clearly articulate what conservatives stand for.
This election was a political defeat, but it does not need to be a defeat for conservative values.
The work ahead for 2028 begins now. There are tens of millions of Americans who still believe in conservative principles and are ready to stand behind candidates who faithfully uphold them. Those who came before us understood that the freedoms entrusted to them were not theirs to possess, but theirs to preserve. Now it is our turn to carry that responsibility forward.
Fulfilling that duty will require an honest assessment of how we got here. The question is not only how Republicans lost the confidence of voters, but what kind of party we aspire to be. The conservative movement does not need to abandon its values to find its future. It needs to remember them and live by them.
Are we willing to do the work required to get there?
Julia Mazzone is a communications consultant and served as spokesperson for state Attorney General Chris Carr’s 2026 Republican primary campaign for Georgia governor.
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