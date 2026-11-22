Opinion Readers write Share (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 21 minutes ago

Poll workers are unsung heroes of our elections During early voting and on Election Day, volunteers and I interacted with poll/election workers and election officials in DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties. As a translator, I assisted Korean American immigrants and seniors through every step of the voting process, from ID checks and voting machines to ballot scanners. At first, I worried that officials might see our volunteer work as misleading or unnecessary interference, given the high tension surrounding recent elections. Fortunately, every poll worker I met welcomed our offer for translation. They invited us inside the polling locations and encouraged us. One worker told us, “You are doing a great job.”

Their professionalism and calm approach deeply impressed me. They understood the immigrant community’s needs and protected the voting rights of every citizen. Poll workers stand on the front lines to protect the integrity of our elections. Despite facing threats, intimidation, and sometimes legal challenges, they stepped up to do a difficult but crucial job. I personally thank and appreciate every poll/election worker. Without their dedication, our elections and democracy could not survive. JONGWON LEE, DULUTH Partisan loyalty remains deciding factor for Georgia voters

The mostly white and male Republican slate of candidates for the 2026 midterm was a bad look for the state of Georgia, whose population is a mix of Black, Asian and Hispanic residents. As well, over half of Georgia residents are women. Hopefully Republican and Democratic leaders will select candidates that better represent our entire demographic in the future.

The November election delivered Democratic victory to every down-ballot race. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s popularity and disdain for President Donald Trump’s policies gave the candidates a free ride, and these winners were almost all from one gender and one race. Voters from both parties often clicked through touch screens without giving a thought to the qualifications or past record of the person running. Saying that is not a judgment of the winners, but rather amazement that a state government could go from one extreme to another in a single election. The 2026 midterms prove that voters continue to relate more to their party than to the aggregate good of the state. This concern applies to both parties, and each has a proven record of using office for personal gain and delivering harsh judgment to anyone who thinks outside the party line. One of our greatest presidents served in challenging times with a “Team of Rivals” as advisers and was able to accomplish a formidable task: preserving the union. What advice would President Abraham Lincoln give Georgia’s elected leaders as they forge a new state government? Maybe “Wisdom, Justice and Moderation” and a call for true statesmanship. ALICE BROWN PICKETT, ATLANTA

Let’s keep political pendulum off the edges