Opinion In America First era, Persian Gulf States are beefing up security U.S. hegemony in the Gulf has been eroding for several years, as American presence in the region has not guaranteed peace or stability. Share Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Gen. Asim Munir (center), Ibrahim Kalin, the head of Turkey's intelligence service (right) and Saudi Arabia Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman attend a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other top Iranian officials in Tehran on Oct. 26, 2026. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

AJC By Courtney Freer – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 33 minutes ago

Many commentators presume the Arab states of the Persian Gulf are recalibrating away from their security reliance on U.S. bases in light of the ongoing war on Iran. In fact, though, this process of hedging, not abandoning the U.S., is one that began years before the current conflict. It reflects their understanding of a need for what American University professor John Calabrese dubs “layered security” in light of waning U.S. hegemony. Related Story Europe never gave Greenland away. Learn the real story behind the island. November 12, 2026 The Pax Americana has been eroding for many years — the U.S., since the start of the 21st century, has either been accused of destabilizing the region through the Iraq War, or of withdrawing from it, by scaling back its support for the Saudi-led campaign in Yemen in the 2010s, and failing to respond decisively in the face of the 2019 Houthi attacks on Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (from left), Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sign a trilateral defense agreement in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on Aug. 7, 2026. (Saudi Press Agency via AP/file) U.S. may need to offer more than military hardware

Although multialignment of course implies diversification of foreign policy and defense partners, it may also usher in an era of defense nationalism, particularly as domestic capabilities increase. The UAE, for instance, this May announced a defense-focused free zone as a means to increase domestic defense production. Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries said it intends to localize military production to more than 50% by 2030. And although such defense nationalism does not spell the end of U.S. basing in the Gulf, it will lead to enhancement of local expertise and capabilities and can potentially spur economic diversification away from reliance on oil. Related Story American deportation of Haitians threatens civil war in the island nation November 3, 2026 U.S. hegemony in the Gulf has been eroding for several years, as American presence in the region has not guaranteed peace or stability. The Gulf States have responded strategically and are likely to continue to do so, pursuing layered security through GCC relations, regional security pacts and enhancing local defense capabilities.

Particularly in the era of America First, Washington should not be surprised by this realignment, and it may need to offer more than military hardware to retain political influence.